Curated Finds for Ros — Wall Lights

A curated edit of timeless wall lights to bring warmth, character, and a soft, inviting glow to your space.

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou's avatar
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published
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Design Lab by Livingetc
(Image credit: Future)

Dear Ros,

Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalised edit of wall lights in antique brass and glass for your sitting room.

I’ve brought together a mix of mid-range and more affordable options, all chosen to suit a Victorian cottage setting while working beautifully with a blend of contemporary and classic decor. I’ve also kept scale and proportion in mind, so each piece feels considered for your space.

I hope you enjoy exploring the selection. I would love to hear your thoughts and which options you feel most drawn to.

Warmly,

Your stylist | Iokasti

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.