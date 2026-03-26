Curated Finds for Ros — Wall Lights
A curated edit of timeless wall lights to bring warmth, character, and a soft, inviting glow to your space.
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Dear Ros,
Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalised edit of wall lights in antique brass and glass for your sitting room.
I’ve brought together a mix of mid-range and more affordable options, all chosen to suit a Victorian cottage setting while working beautifully with a blend of contemporary and classic decor. I’ve also kept scale and proportion in mind, so each piece feels considered for your space.
I hope you enjoy exploring the selection. I would love to hear your thoughts and which options you feel most drawn to.
Warmly,
Your stylist | Iokasti
The Crick Single Spotlight in antiqued brass feels classic with a slightly modern edge, which works beautifully with your mix of styles. It’s compact and directional, making it perfect for a smaller space while still adding warmth and a soft, cozy glow.
This is a very similar option at a lower price point, and you can achieve the same look beautifully. The Jutt Wall Light in Warm Antique Brass has that clean, slightly industrial feel with its cone-shaped shade and warm brass finish. It’s simple and undestated, making it a great value option that still feels considered and stylish.
It has that classic, almost heritage feel with its solid brass and glass combination, which would suit your space perfectly. It’s designed for outdoors, but that actually adds to its charm indoors, giving it a slightly rustic, farmhouse edge while still feeling refined.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.