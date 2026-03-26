Curated Finds for Ros — Wall Lights

Dear Ros,

Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalised edit of wall lights in antique brass and glass for your sitting room.

I’ve brought together a mix of mid-range and more affordable options, all chosen to suit a Victorian cottage setting while working beautifully with a blend of contemporary and classic decor. I’ve also kept scale and proportion in mind, so each piece feels considered for your space.

I hope you enjoy exploring the selection. I would love to hear your thoughts and which options you feel most drawn to.

Warmly,

Your stylist | Iokasti