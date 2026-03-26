Curated Finds For Caroline | A Timeless Upholstery Selection

Hi Caroline,



Based on your brief and the timeless contemporary feel of your living room, I’ve curated a selection of patterned upholstery fabrics that will add warmth and visual interest while still feeling beautifully cohesive with what you already have.

Introducing pattern here is really about looking at the room as a whole. Each fabric subtly reflects colours already present in your space, particularly the blues, warm browns and touches of orange or coral seen in your artwork — so the footstool feels thoughtfully connected rather than like a new piece dropped into the scheme. They also work naturally with your existing patterned cushion and layered throws, helping the room feel richer and more considered.

I’ve included a mix of pattern scales to give you a wider and more flexible choice. I would strongly recommend ordering samples and laying them across the footstool so you can see how the colours and textures respond to light throughout the day.

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Most importantly, longevity was front of mind when selecting these. They are timeless fabrics that will upholster beautifully and continue to feel relevant and elegant for years to come.