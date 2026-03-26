Curated Finds For Caroline | A Timeless Upholstery Selection
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Hi Caroline,
Based on your brief and the timeless contemporary feel of your living room, I’ve curated a selection of patterned upholstery fabrics that will add warmth and visual interest while still feeling beautifully cohesive with what you already have.
Introducing pattern here is really about looking at the room as a whole. Each fabric subtly reflects colours already present in your space, particularly the blues, warm browns and touches of orange or coral seen in your artwork — so the footstool feels thoughtfully connected rather than like a new piece dropped into the scheme. They also work naturally with your existing patterned cushion and layered throws, helping the room feel richer and more considered.
I’ve included a mix of pattern scales to give you a wider and more flexible choice. I would strongly recommend ordering samples and laying them across the footstool so you can see how the colours and textures respond to light throughout the day.Article continues below
Most importantly, longevity was front of mind when selecting these. They are timeless fabrics that will upholster beautifully and continue to feel relevant and elegant for years to come.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.