Hidden Trails — TikTok's Favorite Interior Designer, Bilal Rehman, on Houston, the City That Made Him

The Texan design phenomenon shares the places that inspire him most around his home

A two-split image features a young man dressed in black, with a shiny leather jacket, seats on a chome and black leather chair. To his right, a black-drenched, retro-inspired office features marble and chrome accents.
(Image credit: Bilal Rehman)
Gilda Bruno
By
published
in Features

What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

With a combined social media following of over a million people, chances are Houston-based Bilal Rehman has indeed become "your favorite interior designer", as his bio jokingly reads on TikTok. Tapping into the power of the digital realm to demistify an industry known for the stiff upper lip of those who run it, the growing 25-year-old sensation carved himself a reputation as the designer of the people through his viral, engaging, and mellowly laid-back before & afters, renovation hacks, and styling advice and a-day-in-the-life videos.

At once informative and entertaining, sophisticated and playful, whether through his chrome and leather-clad, sculpturally minimalist designs or his conversational approach to the world of interiors (his breakthrough clip, titled How to make your home not look like a piece of sh*t and published in January 2023, sums it all up), Rehman has successfully unlocked the inspirational side of decor while also establishing a multimillion-dollar business along with a loyal fanbase. If his star is on the rise, though, it is largely thanks to the place he calls home.

"Houston is where I grew up, built my career and my brand, and where my family is," Rehman tells me. "This city has a raw energy — ambitious, diverse, and unapologetically bold. It's been the backdrop to my growth, both personally and professionally, and it constantly fuels my creativity." From officially launching his studio two years ago to curating spaces that challenge the norm, "Houston has given me the space to push boundaries and really become the next generation of interior design," he says. Below, Rehman tells us about the places he loves and is inspired by most.

1. Find Fresh Inspiration at Bilal Rehman Gallery and Studio

A contemporary design studio space bathing in natural and neon-powered light features an array of sculptural furnishings, including 1970s-style leather armchairs and sofas in black, tree-like standing lamps, chrome mushroom-shaped lighting, chairs, and a black rug, on top of which stand two dogs.

A burgeoning interior design firm, Bilal Rehman Studio and Gallery is your one-stop destination for all things art and decor.

(Image credit: Bilal Rehman)

Bilal Rehman Gallery and Studio, 1740 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, United States

"Call me biased, but I like to think of Bilal Rehman Gallery as my go-to hotspot for artistic and design inspiration. We have dedicated the past few years to sourcing unique vintage home pieces, working hard to house as many independent artists as possible — it's such a special place, and I feel thankful to have been able to create it. My team and I bounce ideas off each other all day long, and it's truly where I feel most inspired."

2. Enjoy "Theatrical" Dining at MAD

A restaurant with spectacular decor features vertiginous orangey red curtains, a mid-century modern wood cabinet, a tiger head sculpture in white, and flowers.

"This restaurant is an experience, not just a meal." — Bilal Rehman

(Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Lázaro Rosa Violán)

MAD, 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite C180, Houston, TX 77027, United States

"The brainchild of Barcelona-based interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, MAD, a vibrant eatery in Houston's River Oaks District, boasts stunning decor, and the food is just as incredible. Serving Spanish-inspired dishes with a theatrical presentation, this restaurant is an experience, not just a meal."

3. Search for Fashion and Home Collectibles at The RealReal

A shopfront decorated in terracotta, pink, and burnt red tiles presents a glassy facade that lets passersby pick inside of its fashion-oriented stock and a sign that reads "The RealReal".

From design fashion to objects, artworks, and more, The RealReal is the ultimate destination for style-conscious creatives.

(Image credit: The RealReal)

The RealReal, 888 Westheimer Rd Suite 153, Houston, TX 77006, United States

"If it's fashion you're after, I'd stick to luxury retailer The RealReal: drenched in wood and marble and decorated with bold sculptures and paintings, the store is a beautiful destination in itself, and I love its rotating curation of garments, accessories, and objects."

4. Indulge at the Lavish, Arty Hotel Saint Augustine

A sumptuously furnished, retro-futuristic hotel restaurant features fresco-like walls in orange and blue tones, gradient orange curtains, and wrought iron and glass chandeliers paired with sleek wooden furniture upholstered with blue velvet.

"Hotel Saint Augustine is the kind of place where design, culture, and luxury work together effortlessly." — Bilal Rehman

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Post Company)

Hotel Saint Augustine, 4110 Loretto Dr, Houston, TX 77006, United States

"Should you be looking for a place to stay, the newly unveiled Hotel Saint Augustine, designed by New York and Wyoming-based studio Post Company, is intimate, sophisticated, and art-filled without trying too hard. It's the kind of place where design, culture, and luxury work together effortlessly, granting visitors a memorable and elevated experience."

5. Soak in the Greenery and Recharge at Memorial Park

An aerial view shows a leafy park with roads going around it bathing in the sunshine at dusk.

Expanding across 1,500 acres, Memorial Park is Houston's green lung, and the perfect spot to unwind in the sun.

(Image credit: Memorial Park Conservancy)

Memorial Park, 6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, United States

"After a stressful week, Memorial Park is one of my favourite spots to relax. Its winding trails weave through lush nature, creating the perfect setting for a long, refreshing walk. Plus, you're bound to see plenty of dogs, which makes it even better."

Shop Bilal Rehman's Curated Essentials

Artmaze Clear Acrylic End Table,Brushed Brass Metal,Side Table for Office,Nightstand for Living Room and Bedroom,Easy Assembly,12x12 inch，21.3 inch high.
Artmaze
Artmaze Clear Acrylic End Table

Size: 30.48 cm x 30.48 cm x 54.10 cm

Material: Brushed Brass Metal and Clear

YMXYJM Natural Round Marble Tray for Bathroom.
YMXYJM
YMXYJM Natural Marble Tray

Size: 30.48 cm x 20.32 cm x 3.04 cm

Material: 100% Marble

Aromatech Santal Aroma Essential Oil Blend: Luxury Hotel Inspired Aromatherapy With Amber, Vanilla, Cedar & Sandalwood for Ultrasonic Diffusers & Nebulizers - 4 Fl Oz, 120 Ml
AromaTech
Aromatech Santal Aroma Essential Oil Blend

Size: 120mL

Tom Ford's coffee table book by Rizzoli features a black cover with capped "TOM FORD" title in white.
Rizzoli
Tom Ford

Black Le Pen (12 Pack) - 4300 Series
Marvy Uchida - Le Pen
Black Le Pen 4300 Series

Alessi 90017 Il Conico - Design Water Kettle With Handle, 18/10 Stainless Steel Mirror Polished, 2 Lt Capacity
Alessi
Alessi 90017 Il Conico

Size: 4.2 cm x 22.5 cm x 6.5 cm

Material: Stainless Steel

Molekule Air Pro Air Purifier - Purifies Rooms Up to 1000 Sq Ft With High Foot Traffic - Fda Cleared for Destruction of Viruses, Bacteria & Mold - Silver
Molekule
Molekule Air Pro Air Purifier

Size: 27.9 cm x 27.9 cm x 58.7 cm

A black, retro-style toaster.
Culinary Chef
Culinary Chef 2-Slice Toaster

Size: 25 cm x 14.5 cm x 16.7 cm

Unique Loom Athens Collection Classic Geometric Modern Border Design Area Rug, 2 ft x 6 ft, Black/Beige.
Unique Loom
Athens Collection Border Design Area Rug

Size: 60.96 cm x 182.88 cm

Bilal Rehman is only one of the emerging designers currently disrupting the industry from the inside. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the Atlantic, multidisciplinary creative Bethan Laura Wood is crafting kaleidoscopic furniture pieces conceived to "uplift and reward you the more time you spend with them", as she told us on a recent studio visit.

Loved the look of Houston's Hotel Saint Augustine? Find more holiday inspiration in our hotel design section, or take your time to digest our Travel Trends 2025 Report — your cheatsheet to the ins and outs of this year's vacations, including underrated hotspots, new ways of thinking about leisure, and more.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.

