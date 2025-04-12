Hidden Trails — TikTok's Favorite Interior Designer, Bilal Rehman, on Houston, the City That Made Him
The Texan design phenomenon shares the places that inspire him most around his home
What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.
With a combined social media following of over a million people, chances are Houston-based Bilal Rehman has indeed become "your favorite interior designer", as his bio jokingly reads on TikTok. Tapping into the power of the digital realm to demistify an industry known for the stiff upper lip of those who run it, the growing 25-year-old sensation carved himself a reputation as the designer of the people through his viral, engaging, and mellowly laid-back before & afters, renovation hacks, and styling advice and a-day-in-the-life videos.
At once informative and entertaining, sophisticated and playful, whether through his chrome and leather-clad, sculpturally minimalist designs or his conversational approach to the world of interiors (his breakthrough clip, titled How to make your home not look like a piece of sh*t and published in January 2023, sums it all up), Rehman has successfully unlocked the inspirational side of decor while also establishing a multimillion-dollar business along with a loyal fanbase. If his star is on the rise, though, it is largely thanks to the place he calls home.
"Houston is where I grew up, built my career and my brand, and where my family is," Rehman tells me. "This city has a raw energy — ambitious, diverse, and unapologetically bold. It's been the backdrop to my growth, both personally and professionally, and it constantly fuels my creativity." From officially launching his studio two years ago to curating spaces that challenge the norm, "Houston has given me the space to push boundaries and really become the next generation of interior design," he says. Below, Rehman tells us about the places he loves and is inspired by most.
1. Find Fresh Inspiration at Bilal Rehman Gallery and Studio
Bilal Rehman Gallery and Studio, 1740 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, United States
"Call me biased, but I like to think of Bilal Rehman Gallery as my go-to hotspot for artistic and design inspiration. We have dedicated the past few years to sourcing unique vintage home pieces, working hard to house as many independent artists as possible — it's such a special place, and I feel thankful to have been able to create it. My team and I bounce ideas off each other all day long, and it's truly where I feel most inspired."
2. Enjoy "Theatrical" Dining at MAD
MAD, 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite C180, Houston, TX 77027, United States
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"The brainchild of Barcelona-based interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, MAD, a vibrant eatery in Houston's River Oaks District, boasts stunning decor, and the food is just as incredible. Serving Spanish-inspired dishes with a theatrical presentation, this restaurant is an experience, not just a meal."
3. Search for Fashion and Home Collectibles at The RealReal
The RealReal, 888 Westheimer Rd Suite 153, Houston, TX 77006, United States
"If it's fashion you're after, I'd stick to luxury retailer The RealReal: drenched in wood and marble and decorated with bold sculptures and paintings, the store is a beautiful destination in itself, and I love its rotating curation of garments, accessories, and objects."
4. Indulge at the Lavish, Arty Hotel Saint Augustine
Hotel Saint Augustine, 4110 Loretto Dr, Houston, TX 77006, United States
"Should you be looking for a place to stay, the newly unveiled Hotel Saint Augustine, designed by New York and Wyoming-based studio Post Company, is intimate, sophisticated, and art-filled without trying too hard. It's the kind of place where design, culture, and luxury work together effortlessly, granting visitors a memorable and elevated experience."
5. Soak in the Greenery and Recharge at Memorial Park
Memorial Park, 6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, United States
"After a stressful week, Memorial Park is one of my favourite spots to relax. Its winding trails weave through lush nature, creating the perfect setting for a long, refreshing walk. Plus, you're bound to see plenty of dogs, which makes it even better."
Shop Bilal Rehman's Curated Essentials
Size: 30.48 cm x 30.48 cm x 54.10 cm
Material: Brushed Brass Metal and Clear
Bilal Rehman is only one of the emerging designers currently disrupting the industry from the inside. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the Atlantic, multidisciplinary creative Bethan Laura Wood is crafting kaleidoscopic furniture pieces conceived to "uplift and reward you the more time you spend with them", as she told us on a recent studio visit.
Loved the look of Houston's Hotel Saint Augustine? Find more holiday inspiration in our hotel design section, or take your time to digest our Travel Trends 2025 Report — your cheatsheet to the ins and outs of this year's vacations, including underrated hotspots, new ways of thinking about leisure, and more.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
-
-
8 Design Tricks That'll Make a Kitchen Extension Feel More Private — Even If You're Overlooked
Create a light-filled, airy extension that still feels secluded (but in the best way)
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
The Best Rechargeable Lamps Have No Cords, but Loads of Style
Want a lamp to style on your kitchen counter, on your bookshelf, or even in your garden? These portable, pretty, and plug-free lamps are the answer
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I Picked the Best Milan Hotels for Design-Addicted Travelers — And Their Retro-Futuristic Interiors Are a Masterclass in Timeless Sophistication
Our Italian Lifestyle Editor rounds up the best boutique hotels in Milan for travelers who want to get a slice of its covetable, timeless flair
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Can't Leave Without — Packing for Milan Design Week 2025 With Articolo Studios' Creative Director Nicci Kavals
As the Melbourne-based lighting and furniture studio returns to Salone del Mobile's Euroluce fair, its founder picks her ultimate travel must-haves
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
5 Day Trips From London for an Art and Design-Filled Break From the City — Thanks to a Painstaking Holiday Planner
Celebrate the return of spring with our Lifestyle Editor's curated itineraries to five inspiring destinations to explore 'out of town'
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Can't Leave Without — How Wellness Design Expert Madelynn Ringo Turns Every Trip Into an Opportunity for Self Care
"These seven travel essentials keep me grounded, inspired, and feeling my best along the way," reveals the Studio Ringo founder and creative director
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Hidden Trails — Studio Lugo Founder Doruk Kubilay's Insider Guide to Exploring Istanbul
The emerging interdisciplinary designer shares his curated itinerary to the Pearl of the Bosphorus
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
The Best Ski Resort Hotels in Europe — 10 Stays to Know if You Think Inspiring Design Is a Non-Negotiable, Even on the Slopes
If you thought cozy interiors were enough to make a winter retreat booking-worthy, these mountain stays are about to change your perspective
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Can't Leave Without — Packing for a Snow Trip With Former Ski Racer and Interior Design Insider Kate O'Hara
The O'Hara Interiors CEO and Creative Director shares her absolute non-negotiables for a stylish winter break on the slopes
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I Found the World's Best Ski Hotels for Interiors-Driven Travelers — And if You Find Them Breathtaking, It's Not Just the Altitude
Get ready for spring with our curated guide to the most sophisticated and ingeniously designed winter getaways from across the globe
By Gilda Bruno Published