Hidden Trails — TikTok's Favorite Interior Designer, Bilal Rehman, on Houston, the City That Made Him

What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails , we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

With a combined social media following of over a million people, chances are Houston-based Bilal Rehman has indeed become "your favorite interior designer", as his bio jokingly reads on TikTok. Tapping into the power of the digital realm to demistify an industry known for the stiff upper lip of those who run it, the growing 25-year-old sensation carved himself a reputation as the designer of the people through his viral, engaging, and mellowly laid-back before & afters, renovation hacks, and styling advice and a-day-in-the-life videos.

At once informative and entertaining, sophisticated and playful, whether through his chrome and leather-clad, sculpturally minimalist designs or his conversational approach to the world of interiors (his breakthrough clip, titled How to make your home not look like a piece of sh*t and published in January 2023, sums it all up), Rehman has successfully unlocked the inspirational side of decor while also establishing a multimillion-dollar business along with a loyal fanbase. If his star is on the rise, though, it is largely thanks to the place he calls home.

"Houston is where I grew up, built my career and my brand, and where my family is," Rehman tells me. "This city has a raw energy — ambitious, diverse, and unapologetically bold. It's been the backdrop to my growth, both personally and professionally, and it constantly fuels my creativity." From officially launching his studio two years ago to curating spaces that challenge the norm, "Houston has given me the space to push boundaries and really become the next generation of interior design," he says. Below, Rehman tells us about the places he loves and is inspired by most.

1. Find Fresh Inspiration at Bilal Rehman Gallery and Studio

A burgeoning interior design firm, Bilal Rehman Studio and Gallery is your one-stop destination for all things art and decor. (Image credit: Bilal Rehman)

Bilal Rehman Gallery and Studio, 1740 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, United States

"Call me biased, but I like to think of Bilal Rehman Gallery as my go-to hotspot for artistic and design inspiration. We have dedicated the past few years to sourcing unique vintage home pieces, working hard to house as many independent artists as possible — it's such a special place, and I feel thankful to have been able to create it. My team and I bounce ideas off each other all day long, and it's truly where I feel most inspired."

2. Enjoy "Theatrical" Dining at MAD

"This restaurant is an experience, not just a meal." — Bilal Rehman (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Lázaro Rosa Violán)

MAD, 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite C180, Houston, TX 77027, United States

"The brainchild of Barcelona-based interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, MAD, a vibrant eatery in Houston's River Oaks District, boasts stunning decor, and the food is just as incredible. Serving Spanish-inspired dishes with a theatrical presentation, this restaurant is an experience, not just a meal."

3. Search for Fashion and Home Collectibles at The RealReal

From design fashion to objects, artworks, and more, The RealReal is the ultimate destination for style-conscious creatives. (Image credit: The RealReal)

The RealReal, 888 Westheimer Rd Suite 153, Houston, TX 77006, United States

"If it's fashion you're after, I'd stick to luxury retailer The RealReal: drenched in wood and marble and decorated with bold sculptures and paintings, the store is a beautiful destination in itself, and I love its rotating curation of garments, accessories, and objects."

4. Indulge at the Lavish, Arty Hotel Saint Augustine

"Hotel Saint Augustine is the kind of place where design, culture, and luxury work together effortlessly." — Bilal Rehman (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Post Company)

Hotel Saint Augustine, 4110 Loretto Dr, Houston, TX 77006, United States

"Should you be looking for a place to stay, the newly unveiled Hotel Saint Augustine, designed by New York and Wyoming-based studio Post Company, is intimate, sophisticated, and art-filled without trying too hard. It's the kind of place where design, culture, and luxury work together effortlessly, granting visitors a memorable and elevated experience."

5. Soak in the Greenery and Recharge at Memorial Park

Expanding across 1,500 acres, Memorial Park is Houston's green lung, and the perfect spot to unwind in the sun. (Image credit: Memorial Park Conservancy)

Memorial Park, 6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, United States

"After a stressful week, Memorial Park is one of my favourite spots to relax. Its winding trails weave through lush nature, creating the perfect setting for a long, refreshing walk. Plus, you're bound to see plenty of dogs, which makes it even better."

Bilal Rehman is only one of the emerging designers currently disrupting the industry from the inside. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the Atlantic, multidisciplinary creative Bethan Laura Wood is crafting kaleidoscopic furniture pieces conceived to "uplift and reward you the more time you spend with them", as she told us on a recent studio visit.

Bilal Rehman is only one of the emerging designers currently disrupting the industry from the inside. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the Atlantic, multidisciplinary creative Bethan Laura Wood is crafting kaleidoscopic furniture pieces conceived to "uplift and reward you the more time you spend with them", as she told us on a recent studio visit.