This IKEA KALLAX is a chic record player stand in a Berlin apartment

THE IKEA KALLAX is an icon – loved for its minimalism, versatility, and ability to endure a makeover.

The latest KALLAX transformation comes from Belin, where designer Romina Halewat set the standard for IKEA hacks far beyond Germany's urban jungle. Romina ( @toujourspaloma ) used the Scandinavian classic to create a multifunctional (and almost retro) statement piece with an ultra-cool twist.

The KALLAX strives for attention in Romina's city retreat – but you can replicate its style anywhere. Here, the designer shares more about her modern decorating idea – and how you can elevate your vinyl collection with a trip to the Swedish powerhouse.

IKEA KALLAX record stand hack

KALLAX styled by IKEA (Image credit: Ikea)

Despite being Romina's first DIY project, this hack is one of her 'favorite projects in [her] apartment'. The designer achieved the look by picking up a KALLAX unit and adding some legs that instantly elevated the unit into a 1960' inspired piece.

She then decided to use her KALLAX to pay homage to the famous party city – and frame her favorite music with this Nordic staple. But what is the key to its transformation? The midcentury-style legs. These additions elevate the unit from a minimalist favorite to a bespoke piece that oozes retro allure.

'We just added a wooden board on the lower side, and then mid-century table legs,' Romina says in the discussion of her IKEA vinyl storage hack . The designer adds that you can pick up similar legs from anywhere, from ' Etsy or Amazon to some hardware stores.'

Alongside these legs, Romina added two KALLAX door inserts that reinvented the unit from its original flatpack heritage.

(Image credit: Romina Halewat / @toujourspaloma)

After curating the records and stereo speakers, Romina paired her KALLAX with a turquoise vase and a selection of willow that brings a natural aesthetic to the space.

'[I decorated] the record shelf in shades of blue to match the latest achievement (the vase on the right),' Romina shares .

Unsurprisingly, this KALLAX has made waves on Instagram, with Romina's followers rushing to share their admiration for the self-built unit. We, too, are inspired to recreate this corner into our scheme – subject to our personal record collections, of course.

We'll be shopping for a KALLAX until further notice.