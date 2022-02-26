This IKEA KALLAX is a chic record player stand in a Berlin apartment
The Nordic staple is a cool focal point in the German capital – and Instagram can't get enough of its transformation
THE IKEA KALLAX is an icon – loved for its minimalism, versatility, and ability to endure a makeover.
The latest KALLAX transformation comes from Belin, where designer Romina Halewat set the standard for IKEA hacks far beyond Germany's urban jungle. Romina (@toujourspaloma) used the Scandinavian classic to create a multifunctional (and almost retro) statement piece with an ultra-cool twist.
The KALLAX strives for attention in Romina's city retreat – but you can replicate its style anywhere. Here, the designer shares more about her modern decorating idea – and how you can elevate your vinyl collection with a trip to the Swedish powerhouse.
IKEA KALLAX record stand hack
Despite being Romina's first DIY project, this hack is one of her 'favorite projects in [her] apartment'. The designer achieved the look by picking up a KALLAX unit and adding some legs that instantly elevated the unit into a 1960' inspired piece.
She then decided to use her KALLAX to pay homage to the famous party city – and frame her favorite music with this Nordic staple. But what is the key to its transformation? The midcentury-style legs. These additions elevate the unit from a minimalist favorite to a bespoke piece that oozes retro allure.
'We just added a wooden board on the lower side, and then mid-century table legs,' Romina says in the discussion of her IKEA vinyl storage hack. The designer adds that you can pick up similar legs from anywhere, from 'Etsy or Amazon to some hardware stores.'
Alongside these legs, Romina added two KALLAX door inserts that reinvented the unit from its original flatpack heritage.
After curating the records and stereo speakers, Romina paired her KALLAX with a turquoise vase and a selection of willow that brings a natural aesthetic to the space.
'[I decorated] the record shelf in shades of blue to match the latest achievement (the vase on the right),' Romina shares.
Unsurprisingly, this KALLAX has made waves on Instagram, with Romina's followers rushing to share their admiration for the self-built unit. We, too, are inspired to recreate this corner into our scheme – subject to our personal record collections, of course.
We'll be shopping for a KALLAX until further notice.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles. She has a background in national newspapers in the UK and has experience in fashion and travel journalism, which she previously practised whilst living in Paris and New York City. Her adoration for these fashion capitals means she particularly loves writing about contemporary styles and trends for Livingetc.
-
-
Best budgeting apps for managing your money and keep your home life in order
The best budgeting apps can help if you're struggling to stay on top of your finances, keeping your home life and work life together
By Alan Martin • Published
-
A fabulously functional Scandi-inspired house in south London that's full of clever storage
Durable materials and acres of storage make this pared-back home in Greenwich perfect for family life
By Mary Weaver • Published