Before and After: This kitchen is now a Scandi-inspired space with a playful twist

A family in Wilmbeldon has elevated their cluttered kitchen into a bold-toned sociable space that celebrates some of the most stylish design features of the moment.

The room is now a maze of modern kitchen ideas that will struggle to fall out of style – from the reinvented storage solution to the smooth plum cabinetry that creates a juxtaposition against the rustic Zellige tiles. Here, we explore the unrecognizable transformation.

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

Plum kitchen makeover – before

Homeowners Rob & Lea had previously opted for a clean neutral scheme and extensive open shelving around the room. However, despite this style of shelving sitting amongst the most stylish storage ideas , this trend didn’t work in their family kitchen. Everything in the kitchen was on display, meaning their space looked disorganized and busy.

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

Alongside the open shelving, a small kitchen island underutilized the depth of the room. This left the family with an insufficient space to balance the work and sociable activities in the most important room of the house.

Therefore, the couple sought the help of HØLTE (a London-based studio known for bespoke kitchens) and Andrew Griffiths from A New Day studio, who worked together to transform the space.

Plum kitchen makeover – after

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

Following the makeover, the kitchen is a bold-toned room with a clean storage system. The designers from HØLTE and A New Day installed a fully bespoke kitchen that pairs with a beautiful pill-shaped island – including a hidden cocktail cupboard – for a fashionable speakeasy aesthetic.

The designers label the storage as a ‘Scandi-style restraint with a playful edge,’ and we couldn’t agree more.

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

‘The lesson from this kitchen is clear for us all – open shelves don’t necessarily make the space more ‘open,’ and with a few subtle storage solutions, the kitchen can be transformed into a relaxed space for friends and family alike,’ the designers add.

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

However, the stylish kitchen ideas don’t end with storage. The room is a trove of sophisticated textures that offer a light-hearted twist on the (traditionally) minimalist Scandinavian design style. Notable features include the rich color ideas, from powerful plum to dark blue – paying homemade to one of the biggest color trends of the year.

(Image credit: Beth Davis)

We have a sudden urge to update our kitchen pronto. Will you follow suit?