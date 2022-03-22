Before and After: This kitchen is now a Scandi-inspired space with a playful twist
The space combines stylish storage, Zellige tiles, and fluted accents to create a plum-hued party place
A family in Wilmbeldon has elevated their cluttered kitchen into a bold-toned sociable space that celebrates some of the most stylish design features of the moment.
The room is now a maze of modern kitchen ideas that will struggle to fall out of style – from the reinvented storage solution to the smooth plum cabinetry that creates a juxtaposition against the rustic Zellige tiles. Here, we explore the unrecognizable transformation.
Plum kitchen makeover – before
Homeowners Rob & Lea had previously opted for a clean neutral scheme and extensive open shelving around the room. However, despite this style of shelving sitting amongst the most stylish storage ideas, this trend didn’t work in their family kitchen. Everything in the kitchen was on display, meaning their space looked disorganized and busy.
Alongside the open shelving, a small kitchen island underutilized the depth of the room. This left the family with an insufficient space to balance the work and sociable activities in the most important room of the house.
Therefore, the couple sought the help of HØLTE (a London-based studio known for bespoke kitchens) and Andrew Griffiths from A New Day studio, who worked together to transform the space.
Plum kitchen makeover – after
Following the makeover, the kitchen is a bold-toned room with a clean storage system. The designers from HØLTE and A New Day installed a fully bespoke kitchen that pairs with a beautiful pill-shaped island – including a hidden cocktail cupboard – for a fashionable speakeasy aesthetic.
The designers label the storage as a ‘Scandi-style restraint with a playful edge,’ and we couldn’t agree more.
‘The lesson from this kitchen is clear for us all – open shelves don’t necessarily make the space more ‘open,’ and with a few subtle storage solutions, the kitchen can be transformed into a relaxed space for friends and family alike,’ the designers add.
However, the stylish kitchen ideas don’t end with storage. The room is a trove of sophisticated textures that offer a light-hearted twist on the (traditionally) minimalist Scandinavian design style. Notable features include the rich color ideas, from powerful plum to dark blue – paying homemade to one of the biggest color trends of the year.
We have a sudden urge to update our kitchen pronto. Will you follow suit?
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc’s homes titles, including Livingetc and Homes & Gardens. As a News Writer, she often focuses on emerging microtrends, sleep and wellbeing stories, and celebrity-focused pieces.
Before joining Future, Megan worked as a News Explainer at The Telegraph, following her MA in International Journalism at the University of Leeds. During her BA in English Literature and Creative Writing, she gained writing experience in the US while studying in New York. Megan also focused on travel writing during her time living in Paris, where she produced content for a French travel site. Megan currently lives in London, where she lives with her antique typewriter and her expansive collection of houseplants.
