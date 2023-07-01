Summer's biggest design trend - the statement plate - is here. We've found the 12 best to energise your decor

From serving platters to dessert plates, extend the drama to your entire table with these stunning statement pieces

six different statement plates set on a colorful background
(Image credit: anthropologie, Net-a-Porter, Kathy Kuo Home)
When it comes to decor, we all love a statement piece to capture the eye and bring an element of fun to our space - and that definitely applies when it comes to the dinner table. But rather than a flamboyant centerpiece, I’d like to suggest an alternative styling idea to really bring an element of drama to your table: statement plates.

Whether we’re talking dinner, serving, or dessert plates, they’re an easy way to incorporate color and texture into your place settings, even before your culinary creations are brought out. So we’ve gone through the best home decor stores with a fine-tooth comb to find the most eye-catching, intriguing, and downright beautiful styles out there.

top angle view of a green plate in the shape of a cabbage
Cabbage stoneware dinner plates

I've been seeing cabbage-themed crockery everywhere lately! The unique design makes a great basis for a large salad bowl or serving platter, but I also love these dinner plates to offset a colorful veggie-filled main course beautifully. 

blue translucent plate with a floral tablecloth peeking underneath and teaspoons and checkered napkin placed on top
Milky glass plate

Take a brightly-colored plate one step further with this translucent design. It's a brilliant way to show off a patterned tablecloth underneath and layers perfectly with opaque, textured appetizer plates.

textured daisy plate on top of grass
Floral stoneware fruit plates

These daisy fruit plates are the ideal addition to your summer table. It goes without saying that they're perfect for picnics, but even if you're not dining alfresco they bring an element of nature indoors with their surprisingly intricate textured detailing.

three large serving plates with intricate floral textured detail laid flat on a table with salad leaves on top
Flower petal ceramic serving platter

Continuing on with the floral theme, this serving platter makes a real statement with its textured petal design. I can't decide which of the three colors is my favourite, if I'm honest.

a clear glass plate with a line spiral design and slices of raw sushi and an edible flower on top
Spin saucer

This glass saucer can be used for appetizers, desserts, and more. The fun pale pink spiral design will look particularly striking against a darker-toned tablecloth.

blue tile print plates sit on top of medium and large plates in a similar style on a set dinner table
Blue porcelain dessert plates

These dessert plates feature an elegant blue tile print, making them the perfect addition to a Mediterranean feast. The gold rim and elaborate design make them feel incredibly expensive.

four deep plates with different colorful designs painted on them
To the Moon and Back ceramic dinner plates

I adore the artsy prints on these colorful dinner plates. Each design is different, so they have a very personal feel that your dinner guests are sure to appreciate. The slightly dipped design makes them perfect for pasta and stews.

orange bloco color plate with a sharp scalloped rim
Scalloped ceramic plate

This block color plate is simple yet effective. The scalloped edge will make it look great as a base plate - you can layer it with plates of clashing colors for an extra dose of drama.

six floral plates in different pastel colors with a soft white floral design
Large floral bamboo plates

These sweet floral plates are made with durable bamboo, meaning they're a great reusable serving option for picnics. If you want to make a statement but aren't a fan of bright colors, this scallop-edged pastel design is the natural choice. 

orange patterned plate with pink painted floral detail and a victorian-style shape
Elin dinner plate

This Anthropologie plate is probably my favourite choice in the entire selection. With a beautiful bright color, elegantly hand-painted pattern, and shapely design, it ticks all the boxes!

six blue melamine plates stacked on top of one another
Melamine dinner plates

Crafted from melamine, these strong-yet-lightweight plates would make a great addition to your picnic hamper. I adore the geode-esque design which makes them look far more expensive than they actually are.

white plate with a black line design of circles and lines
Siirtolapuutarha dinner plate

If you love a monochrome aesthetic but still want to make a statement, the mesmerising pattern of this black and white dinner plate does all the work of a brightly colored one - and then some.

