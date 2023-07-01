Summer's biggest design trend - the statement plate - is here. We've found the 12 best to energise your decor

When it comes to decor, we all love a statement piece to capture the eye and bring an element of fun to our space - and that definitely applies when it comes to the dinner table. But rather than a flamboyant centerpiece, I’d like to suggest an alternative styling idea to really bring an element of drama to your table: statement plates.

Whether we’re talking dinner, serving, or dessert plates, they’re an easy way to incorporate color and texture into your place settings, even before your culinary creations are brought out. So we’ve gone through the best home decor stores with a fine-tooth comb to find the most eye-catching, intriguing, and downright beautiful styles out there.