Summer's biggest design trend - the statement plate - is here. We've found the 12 best to energise your decor
From serving platters to dessert plates, extend the drama to your entire table with these stunning statement pieces
When it comes to decor, we all love a statement piece to capture the eye and bring an element of fun to our space - and that definitely applies when it comes to the dinner table. But rather than a flamboyant centerpiece, I’d like to suggest an alternative styling idea to really bring an element of drama to your table: statement plates.
Whether we’re talking dinner, serving, or dessert plates, they’re an easy way to incorporate color and texture into your place settings, even before your culinary creations are brought out. So we’ve gone through the best home decor stores with a fine-tooth comb to find the most eye-catching, intriguing, and downright beautiful styles out there.
I've been seeing cabbage-themed crockery everywhere lately! The unique design makes a great basis for a large salad bowl or serving platter, but I also love these dinner plates to offset a colorful veggie-filled main course beautifully.
Take a brightly-colored plate one step further with this translucent design. It's a brilliant way to show off a patterned tablecloth underneath and layers perfectly with opaque, textured appetizer plates.
These daisy fruit plates are the ideal addition to your summer table. It goes without saying that they're perfect for picnics, but even if you're not dining alfresco they bring an element of nature indoors with their surprisingly intricate textured detailing.
Continuing on with the floral theme, this serving platter makes a real statement with its textured petal design. I can't decide which of the three colors is my favourite, if I'm honest.
This glass saucer can be used for appetizers, desserts, and more. The fun pale pink spiral design will look particularly striking against a darker-toned tablecloth.
These dessert plates feature an elegant blue tile print, making them the perfect addition to a Mediterranean feast. The gold rim and elaborate design make them feel incredibly expensive.
I adore the artsy prints on these colorful dinner plates. Each design is different, so they have a very personal feel that your dinner guests are sure to appreciate. The slightly dipped design makes them perfect for pasta and stews.
This block color plate is simple yet effective. The scalloped edge will make it look great as a base plate - you can layer it with plates of clashing colors for an extra dose of drama.
These sweet floral plates are made with durable bamboo, meaning they're a great reusable serving option for picnics. If you want to make a statement but aren't a fan of bright colors, this scallop-edged pastel design is the natural choice.
This Anthropologie plate is probably my favourite choice in the entire selection. With a beautiful bright color, elegantly hand-painted pattern, and shapely design, it ticks all the boxes!
Crafted from melamine, these strong-yet-lightweight plates would make a great addition to your picnic hamper. I adore the geode-esque design which makes them look far more expensive than they actually are.
