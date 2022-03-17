8 sleep gadgets to encourage smarter sleep

Designed for people who have concerns about specific sleep issues like sleep apnea, insomnia or snoring, Wesper simulates a sleep lab-test from the comfort of home. A full FDA-approved test is being launched this summer for official diagnosises, but in the meantime, offers up a ton of insightful data and ways to help you improve your sleep.

Consisting of two patches that stick below your breast and above your belly button, it measures over 300,000 data points on metrics related to sleep quality, sleep stages, sleep latency, snoring hygiene, breathing quality, respiration, pulse, and motion.

After the one-night test, Wesper connects you with a sleep specialist to go over the results, and they can provide actionable solutions as to how to improve your sleep, such as working on a different sleeping position or switching out a pillow. The two-month plan gives you time to go back to retest and track your progress.