These 12 decor accents will make your home look expensive - even though they're under $25

It’s true – we all want our homes to look more expensive. But that doesn’t mean that we have to fill them with decor pieces that cost a small fortune! There are plenty of luxe home accessories out there that look far more expensive than they actually are. From brushed gold-tone hardware to textured stoneware designs, there are little details to look out for which make home accessories feel more elevated.

As someone who literally browses the best home decor stores for a living, I consider myself somewhat of an expert at finding expensive-looking home decor buys at surprisingly affordable prices. I’ve already curated a list of the best luxe-looking finds for under $100, so I thought I’d challenge myself further by gathering the best finds under $25 – and there was a surprising amount out there! So read on for more inspo on things to buy for your home that look far more expensive than they actually are.

OUR TOP 12 LUXE-LOOKING-YET-SURPRISINGLY-AFFORDABLE HOME DECOR FINDS

WHICH KEY DETAILS WILL ADD A LUXE TOUCH TO YOUR DECOR?

There are a few key features to look out for which will add an expensive feel to any homeware piece – regardless of its actual price. Gold accents and antique finishes will never fail to add a luxe touch to your decor. Texture (like scalloped details, tufted fabrics, and ribbed glass) is another easy way to make simple home accessories feel more expensive.

Stoneware – particularly smooth matte ceramic, marble, and porcelain pieces can all look really elevated. Neutral-toned pieces like terracotta and beige stoneware can also add an earthy elegance to your space, and as a bonus they pair especially well with limewash walls (AKA the minimaluxe backdrop of dreams).

And it’s not all about the textures and colors! Interesting patterns and shapes can really elevate the feel of a piece and give it that ‘wow’ factor. A decor piece with an abstract sculptural silhouette or unique pattern like the colorful lined vase above will never fail to capture the eye. Often styling statement pieces like this on their own is enough to make an otherwise simple space feel more luxurious.