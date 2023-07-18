These 12 decor accents will make your home look expensive - even though they're under $25
If you love that feeling of finding an expensive-looking piece of homeware for less than you thought, then read on
It’s true – we all want our homes to look more expensive. But that doesn’t mean that we have to fill them with decor pieces that cost a small fortune! There are plenty of luxe home accessories out there that look far more expensive than they actually are. From brushed gold-tone hardware to textured stoneware designs, there are little details to look out for which make home accessories feel more elevated.
As someone who literally browses the best home decor stores for a living, I consider myself somewhat of an expert at finding expensive-looking home decor buys at surprisingly affordable prices. I’ve already curated a list of the best luxe-looking finds for under $100, so I thought I’d challenge myself further by gathering the best finds under $25 – and there was a surprising amount out there! So read on for more inspo on things to buy for your home that look far more expensive than they actually are.
OUR TOP 12 LUXE-LOOKING-YET-SURPRISINGLY-AFFORDABLE HOME DECOR FINDS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Your houseguests will never guess that you got this gold-rimmed accent mirror from Amazon! The hanging design makes it perfect for your entryway or bathroom.
In other beautiful gold home accessory news, this is one of the best candle holders, feeling both charming and elegant at the same time. I adore the rustic take on a classic candlestick style.
And these tapered candles come in the most stunning shapes and chic neutral colors. The twisted, ridged, and classic designs will elevate any tabletop when layered together.
If you want an easy way to make your home look subtly sophisticated for summer, add some scallop-edged decor here and there. These neutral stoneware pinch bowls encapsulate the coastal decor trend perfectly.
Speaking of coastal decor buys, this porcelain plate looks effortlessly luxe – especially when layered with matching pieces in the collection! With its gold-tone rim and scalloped texture, it features two of the most expensive-looking details around.
This aged iron candle holder genuinely looks like an antique piece. Style it with a classic white pillar candle and the matching holders in the collection to add variety of height and make your tabletops feel more expensive.
The irregular stoneware design and monochromatic pattern make this vase feel far more expensive than it actually is. It looks equally stunning alone as it does filled with dried flowers.
Speaking of dried blooms, this preserved gypsophila bunch is an easy way to elevate your display vases. They look particularly chic combined with stoneware designs in neutral shades.
Uniquely shaped decor feels more expensive by nature. This trinket tray feels both modern and classic at the same time, with its abstract wavy design.
This ribbed vase will add an elegant touch to your windowsill, shelf, or side table. I love the tinted glass design, which comes in the most elevated color for summer.
And for more of a statement color pop, try this accent vase from Amazon. The modern line design is surprisingly easy on the eye, making this piece the perfect way to incorporate bright colors into your decor while maintaining a luxe look.
WHICH KEY DETAILS WILL ADD A LUXE TOUCH TO YOUR DECOR?
There are a few key features to look out for which will add an expensive feel to any homeware piece – regardless of its actual price. Gold accents and antique finishes will never fail to add a luxe touch to your decor. Texture (like scalloped details, tufted fabrics, and ribbed glass) is another easy way to make simple home accessories feel more expensive.
Stoneware – particularly smooth matte ceramic, marble, and porcelain pieces can all look really elevated. Neutral-toned pieces like terracotta and beige stoneware can also add an earthy elegance to your space, and as a bonus they pair especially well with limewash walls (AKA the minimaluxe backdrop of dreams).
And it’s not all about the textures and colors! Interesting patterns and shapes can really elevate the feel of a piece and give it that ‘wow’ factor. A decor piece with an abstract sculptural silhouette or unique pattern like the colorful lined vase above will never fail to capture the eye. Often styling statement pieces like this on their own is enough to make an otherwise simple space feel more luxurious.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
