Jenna Lyons Knows the Secret to a Relaxing Living Room — This Trick Truly Calms the Whole Vibe
Tastemaker Jenna Lyons says visible televisions are a design faux pas. Here's how to hide one immediately and create a much more relaxing living room
Jenna Lyons is a household name. You might recall her work revamping modern classics label J.Crew as the brand’s president and creative director, or perhaps most recently from the Real Housewives of New York. An alumnus of the prestigious Parsons School of Design and featured figure in Time magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People,” if you’ve followed the red carpet regular in the slightest, Jenna's style icon status becomes abundantly clear. Plus, have you seen her New York apartment?! Stunning.
All of this is to say that when Jenna has interior design advice, we listen. It doesn’t happen very often, so when it does, we’re all ears. One of these rare moments of insight occurred recently where we learn all important information these days — TikTok.
In an interview, the tastemaker sat down with bicoastal interior designer and television personality Jeremiah Brent. What stresses Jenna deeply? It’s not garish color combinations or linoleum floors — it’s living room TVs over mantle pieces.
It’s a controversial take for sure. I’m a New Yorker — and oh boy do we love TV. Since its inception, TVs have become a focal point inside households across the country. Living room? Place it above the mantle. Bathroom? Mount it over the tub. Bedroom? Right in front of the bed. Jenna’s advice to “hide the goddam TV,” although not yet the dominant discourse, reflects the growing consensus that our practice of visible TVs (unless it's a designated TV room) is actually an eyesore.
So how does one go about hiding a TV? Apparently, “don’t make it one of those ones [TVs] that goes into a wall that looks like a painting” — they don’t count. They’re so offensive in fact that “it's the number one thing I fight over with people,” Jenna reveals.
If you’re understandably more confused than ever about what to do with your TV without getting rid of it all together, look no further than the following list. These tasteful ways to hide your TV would do Miss Lyons proud.
Chic Hidden TV Furniture
Price: $2,099
Was: $2,369
This TV lift appears to be an ordinary — though very elegant — cabinet. But with the touch of a button, its top opens to reveal a TV, rising to your desired level in a mere 30 seconds. With almost 5 star average reviews, you cannot go wrong with this piece.
Price: $2,898
Although it comes in a range of colors, this entertainment cabinet’s indigo hue feels particularly luxe. Its design provides ample storage space, allowing you to place your TV at the top while leaving room for all of your essentials, from throw blankets to remotes.
Price: $199.99
If you hadn’t already noticed from perusing this list, TV lift furniture tends to run a little pricey. There are so few affordable, luxe looking options. At $200, this one from Wayfair offers the best of both worlds and has garnered wonderful reviews.
Price: $7,069
It’s quite a splurge, but if you have the budget, this is arguably the best TV lift on the market. Its embossed wood grain has a luxe, spa-like quality sure to elevate any space. Built to withstand the elements, this piece is equally suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
Price: $2,400
Was: $4,500
If you’re fond of watching movies or shows in bed, this lift stand is for you. Chic as ever, no one would guess that it's hiding a TV.
Price: $2,840.99
Was: $4,499
With the option to customize its shelf locations upon assembly, this stunning modern media cabinet suits your changing preferences. Its chic design would make a striking presence inside a bedroom, or even the dining room.
Price: $3,399
Mid-century aptly meets modern with this ingenious TV lift design. Understated and clean, surprise all of your house guests when it opens to reveal a 60 inch flat screen.
Price: $4,533
Whether it's their worldly appeal or vintage charm, I have a strong affinity for steamer trunks — and I know I'm not alone! This TV lift cabinet boasts cutting edge technology, but with its antique nail heads and distressed leather, looks as if it was plucked from a luxury hotel circa 1890.
