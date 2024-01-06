Jenna Lyons Knows the Secret to a Relaxing Living Room — This Trick Truly Calms the Whole Vibe

Jenna Lyons is a household name. You might recall her work revamping modern classics label J.Crew as the brand’s president and creative director, or perhaps most recently from the Real Housewives of New York. An alumnus of the prestigious Parsons School of Design and featured figure in Time magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People,” if you’ve followed the red carpet regular in the slightest, Jenna's style icon status becomes abundantly clear. Plus, have you seen her New York apartment?! Stunning.

All of this is to say that when Jenna has interior design advice, we listen. It doesn’t happen very often, so when it does, we’re all ears. One of these rare moments of insight occurred recently where we learn all important information these days — TikTok.

In an interview, the tastemaker sat down with bicoastal interior designer and television personality Jeremiah Brent. What stresses Jenna deeply? It’s not garish color combinations or linoleum floors — it’s living room TVs over mantle pieces.

It’s a controversial take for sure. I’m a New Yorker — and oh boy do we love TV. Since its inception, TVs have become a focal point inside households across the country. Living room? Place it above the mantle. Bathroom? Mount it over the tub. Bedroom? Right in front of the bed. Jenna’s advice to “hide the goddam TV,” although not yet the dominant discourse, reflects the growing consensus that our practice of visible TVs (unless it's a designated TV room) is actually an eyesore.

So how does one go about hiding a TV? Apparently, “don’t make it one of those ones [TVs] that goes into a wall that looks like a painting” — they don’t count. They’re so offensive in fact that “it's the number one thing I fight over with people,” Jenna reveals.

If you’re understandably more confused than ever about what to do with your TV without getting rid of it all together, look no further than the following list. These tasteful ways to hide your TV would do Miss Lyons proud.