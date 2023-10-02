The 12 best flatware sets for elegant and elevated table settings

The Livingetc team has chosen the 12 best flatware sets, a mix of colors and styles to help you create an elegantly refined and relaxed dining table

best flatware in gold, silver and black
(Image credit: Joanthan Adler, Lulu and Georgia, CB2)
By Jacky Parker
published
1. Best stainless steel flatware

2. Best gold hued flatware

3. Best copper hued flatware

4. Best black flatware

We use it several times a day and a good set can last a lifetime, so flatware is a considered purchase. 

It's not a decision to make in isolation either. Whether you like to use different flatware for everyday use and special occasions, or prefer to splurge on one luxurious set that you can eat from all the time, it's essential to consider the style of your tableware and kitchen or dining area. 

Do you like a rustic vibe, elegant simplicity or prefer a more sophisticated feel? There is a flatware set to suit the best dinnerware sets and everyday dining, whatever your style.

We've chomped through a multitude of flatware styles, from the best home decor stores, to simplify the choice. Here's our round up of the best flatware sets. 

Best stainless steel flatware

Shelburne 5-piece flatware set
1. Shelburne flatware set

Price: $128 for a 5-piece set

Made in the USA, it's no surprise this 5-piece flatware set is a best seller. Its classic shape oozes old school charm, while its tumbled patina make it perfect for everyday dining.   

Everyday stainless steel flatware set
2. Everyday flatware set

Price: $58 for 5-piece set

Made in Portugal, this 5-piece set of well-balanced, stainless steel flatware has a tumbled finish that's smooth in the hand for effortless refinement at mealtimes.

Cylindrical flatware set
3. Cylindrical flatware set

Price: $35.90 for 4-piece set

The slender cylindrical shape and shiny polished finish on this 4-piece stainless steel flatware set offers easy elegance for everyday breakfasts, lunches and dinners. 

Best gold hued flatware

Vienna flatware
1. Vienna flatware

Price: $115 for 24 piece set

Available in this brushed gold tone, a brushed silver tone or matte black, the Vienna flatware set includes six four piece place settings. We love the brushed gold for a touch of decadence at dinner.

Elevated flatware set
2. Elevated flatware

Price: $68 for 5-peice set

This elegant stainless steel 5-piece flatware set has a layer of 24 kt gold with a thin ceramic coating to protect against wear and abrasions. It has a beautiful subtle matte gold finish and is available in matte black too.

Essex flatware 5-piece set
3. Essex flatware set

Price: $98 for 5-piece set

Designed by Vermont-based Farmhouse Pottery, rustic style gets a glamorous upgrade with this charming 5-piece flatware set, with its traditional scalloped edges and modern brushed gold colored finish.

Best copper hued flatware

Linea 20-piece flatware set
1. Linea flatware set

Price: $980 for 20-piece set

This sleek stainless steel Linea flatware set has four 5-piece place settings and is available in this eye-catching polished bronze finish, as well as four other fabulous metallic tones for a sophisticated tablescape.

Gaze mirror copper flatware set
2. Gaze mirror copper flatware set

Price: $88 for 20-piece set

Add an elegant warm glow to your table setting with this 20-piece Gaze mirror copper toned flatware set. It's just the ticket for cosy dinners and sophisticated soirées.  

Christofle 5-piece flatware set
3. L'Ame flatware set

Price: $262.50 for 5-piece set

Looking for a long-lasting wedding gift? Each copper, stainless steel L'Ame flatware set from French luxury brand Christofle is designed to last and be cherished for a lifetime.  

Best black flatware

Essence brushed black flatware
1. Essence flatware set

Price: $149 for 20-piece set

The choice in cutlery is no longer just cool or warm metals, a brushed black finish on your flatware will bring dramatic style to dinner, or any other meal time. This set has four 5-piece place settings.

Portola flatware
2. Portola flatware set

Price: $198 for 20-piece set

This matte black flatware set manages to be simple and sophisticated at the same time, with its sinuous shape and subtle decorative detail. It'll make every dinner feel like a special occasion.

Rush blackened flatware
3. Rush blackened flatware

Price: $89.95 for 20-piece set

We love the contrast of these black matte handles against the  gleaming mirrored tops on this flatware set. Providing the perfect balance of grit and glamour, Rush offers a hefty feel and effortless style.

What is the best type of flatware to buy?

Stainless-steel is the best and most popular flatware–or cutlery– to buy. Even on-trend gold or black flatware is generally made from stainless-steel and plated with the surface color. Stainless-steel is strong, hygienic and resistant to rust.

'Steel, as with all metals, comes in different grades of quality and purity,' says Soho Home Design Director, James Patmore. 'Stainless steel 304, 18/8 or 18/10 works well for general cutlery or flatware.' 

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

