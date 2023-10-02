The 12 best flatware sets for elegant and elevated table settings

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We use it several times a day and a good set can last a lifetime, so flatware is a considered purchase.

It's not a decision to make in isolation either. Whether you like to use different flatware for everyday use and special occasions, or prefer to splurge on one luxurious set that you can eat from all the time, it's essential to consider the style of your tableware and kitchen or dining area.

Do you like a rustic vibe, elegant simplicity or prefer a more sophisticated feel? There is a flatware set to suit the best dinnerware sets and everyday dining, whatever your style.

We've chomped through a multitude of flatware styles, from the best home decor stores, to simplify the choice. Here's our round up of the best flatware sets.

Best stainless steel flatware

1. Shelburne flatware set View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $128 for a 5-piece set Made in the USA, it's no surprise this 5-piece flatware set is a best seller. Its classic shape oozes old school charm, while its tumbled patina make it perfect for everyday dining. 2. Everyday flatware set View at Schoolhouse Price: $58 for 5-piece set Made in Portugal, this 5-piece set of well-balanced, stainless steel flatware has a tumbled finish that's smooth in the hand for effortless refinement at mealtimes. 3. Cylindrical flatware set View at Zara Home Price: $35.90 for 4-piece set The slender cylindrical shape and shiny polished finish on this 4-piece stainless steel flatware set offers easy elegance for everyday breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

Best gold hued flatware

1. Vienna flatware View at Jonathan Adler Price: $115 for 24 piece set Available in this brushed gold tone, a brushed silver tone or matte black, the Vienna flatware set includes six four piece place settings. We love the brushed gold for a touch of decadence at dinner. 2. Elevated flatware View at Schoolhouse Price: $68 for 5-peice set This elegant stainless steel 5-piece flatware set has a layer of 24 kt gold with a thin ceramic coating to protect against wear and abrasions. It has a beautiful subtle matte gold finish and is available in matte black too. 3. Essex flatware set View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $98 for 5-piece set Designed by Vermont-based Farmhouse Pottery, rustic style gets a glamorous upgrade with this charming 5-piece flatware set, with its traditional scalloped edges and modern brushed gold colored finish.

Best copper hued flatware

1. Linea flatware set View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $980 for 20-piece set This sleek stainless steel Linea flatware set has four 5-piece place settings and is available in this eye-catching polished bronze finish, as well as four other fabulous metallic tones for a sophisticated tablescape. 2. Gaze mirror copper flatware set View at Anthropologie Price: $88 for 20-piece set Add an elegant warm glow to your table setting with this 20-piece Gaze mirror copper toned flatware set. It's just the ticket for cosy dinners and sophisticated soirées. 3. L'Ame flatware set View at Amara Price: $262.50 for 5-piece set Looking for a long-lasting wedding gift? Each copper, stainless steel L'Ame flatware set from French luxury brand Christofle is designed to last and be cherished for a lifetime.

Best black flatware

1. Essence flatware set View at CB2 Price: $149 for 20-piece set The choice in cutlery is no longer just cool or warm metals, a brushed black finish on your flatware will bring dramatic style to dinner, or any other meal time. This set has four 5-piece place settings. 2. Portola flatware set View at Anthropologie Price: $198 for 20-piece set This matte black flatware set manages to be simple and sophisticated at the same time, with its sinuous shape and subtle decorative detail. It'll make every dinner feel like a special occasion. 3. Rush blackened flatware View at CB2 Price: $89.95 for 20-piece set We love the contrast of these black matte handles against the gleaming mirrored tops on this flatware set. Providing the perfect balance of grit and glamour, Rush offers a hefty feel and effortless style.