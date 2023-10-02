The 12 best flatware sets for elegant and elevated table settings
The Livingetc team has chosen the 12 best flatware sets, a mix of colors and styles to help you create an elegantly refined and relaxed dining table
We use it several times a day and a good set can last a lifetime, so flatware is a considered purchase.
It's not a decision to make in isolation either. Whether you like to use different flatware for everyday use and special occasions, or prefer to splurge on one luxurious set that you can eat from all the time, it's essential to consider the style of your tableware and kitchen or dining area.
Do you like a rustic vibe, elegant simplicity or prefer a more sophisticated feel? There is a flatware set to suit the best dinnerware sets and everyday dining, whatever your style.
We've chomped through a multitude of flatware styles, from the best home decor stores, to simplify the choice. Here's our round up of the best flatware sets.
Best stainless steel flatware
Price: $128 for a 5-piece set
Made in the USA, it's no surprise this 5-piece flatware set is a best seller. Its classic shape oozes old school charm, while its tumbled patina make it perfect for everyday dining.
Price: $58 for 5-piece set
Made in Portugal, this 5-piece set of well-balanced, stainless steel flatware has a tumbled finish that's smooth in the hand for effortless refinement at mealtimes.
Best gold hued flatware
Price: $115 for 24 piece set
Available in this brushed gold tone, a brushed silver tone or matte black, the Vienna flatware set includes six four piece place settings. We love the brushed gold for a touch of decadence at dinner.
Price: $68 for 5-peice set
This elegant stainless steel 5-piece flatware set has a layer of 24 kt gold with a thin ceramic coating to protect against wear and abrasions. It has a beautiful subtle matte gold finish and is available in matte black too.
Best copper hued flatware
Price: $980 for 20-piece set
This sleek stainless steel Linea flatware set has four 5-piece place settings and is available in this eye-catching polished bronze finish, as well as four other fabulous metallic tones for a sophisticated tablescape.
Price: $88 for 20-piece set
Add an elegant warm glow to your table setting with this 20-piece Gaze mirror copper toned flatware set. It's just the ticket for cosy dinners and sophisticated soirées.
Best black flatware
Price: $149 for 20-piece set
The choice in cutlery is no longer just cool or warm metals, a brushed black finish on your flatware will bring dramatic style to dinner, or any other meal time. This set has four 5-piece place settings.
Price: $198 for 20-piece set
This matte black flatware set manages to be simple and sophisticated at the same time, with its sinuous shape and subtle decorative detail. It'll make every dinner feel like a special occasion.
What is the best type of flatware to buy?
Stainless-steel is the best and most popular flatware–or cutlery– to buy. Even on-trend gold or black flatware is generally made from stainless-steel and plated with the surface color. Stainless-steel is strong, hygienic and resistant to rust.
'Steel, as with all metals, comes in different grades of quality and purity,' says Soho Home Design Director, James Patmore. 'Stainless steel 304, 18/8 or 18/10 works well for general cutlery or flatware.'
