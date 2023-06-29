'I'm shocked at how affordable this is!' Our edit of the most elegantly whimsical accessories that are genuinely useful, too
Love unique decor pieces but don’t want to spend your money on something you’ll never actually use? You’ve come to the right place
Everybody loves a unique decor piece. But often that’s all it is - a stationary (though beautiful) ornament. If you love the thrill of an impulse homeware purchase but still want to get the most out of your money with pieces that have a primary purpose, then that makes two of us.
As a shopping editor, I often come across pieces that look like one thing but act like another, and sometimes they fit the brief of ‘useful impulse buys’ too! I’m talking serving bowls that masquerade as gigantic sea shells and vases in the elegant shape of the human form that are further transformed when you pop a bunch of fresh blooms inside.
Even for someone who does this for a living, it’s rare to find a piece that feels like the ultimate impulse purchase but still looks elegant and is actually really useful. So I scoured through the best home decor stores, and these clever pieces tick all the boxes.
OUR TOP 12 GENUINELY USEFUL IMPULSE PURCHASES
This iconic Anissa Kermiche body shape vase has reached cult status in the world of home interiors. You can style the elegant ceramic piece with pampas plumes for a minimaluxe aesthetic, and it goes without saying that it looks equally stunning as a standalone decor piece.
This floor lamp is shaped like an elongated tulip in the most elegant way imaginable. It somehow manages to look both charming and elegant and would give your living room the personality and playfulness we're all after right now.
Mushroom lamps are everywhere at the moment, but this mushroom lamp scented candle takes the trending style one step further! The woodsy-scented candle lights up the tortoiseshell print glass container from within to look like a lamp, and it goes without saying that it would make a beautiful storage jar once the candle is finished.
I adore the sleek cactus shape of this essential oil diffuser. Not only will it make your room smell like a spa, it's also a great way to add some greenery to your space if you're not the most natural plant parent.
In other body form vase news, this elegant bust vase looks far more expensive than it actually is. I'm actually shocked at the under-$15 price tag.
I couldn't help but include this utterly stunning butter dish that takes the shape of a female form - true to Anissa Kermiche's trademark style. I especially love the butter yellow shade which will fit in nicely with a minimalist kitchen.
I can't help but smile when I see this ceramic snail. Not only does it look incredibly cute, it also functions as a watering can or planter!
This is one of the best candle holders, and will really elevate your table. The minimalist gravity-defying design looks like a ball on a floating piece of string - it's sure to be a conversation starter at your next dinner party.
This statement-making decor piece is hand crafted to replicate a natural coral formation. You can leave it as is or place a floral stem into each vessel for a truly unique vase.
The rustic, purposefully-wonky shape of this Cider mug has an undeniable charm. The hand-painted finish is impressively realistic - it's the perfect vessel for your favourite seasonal fruit juices or mulled cider.
These useful (and fully functional) bookends look like a gorgeous pair of terracotta vases. The natural limewash finish and warm earthy shade makes them the perfect addition to a neutral-toned bookshelf.
