'I'm shocked at how affordable this is!' Our edit of the most elegantly whimsical accessories that are genuinely useful, too

Everybody loves a unique decor piece. But often that’s all it is - a stationary (though beautiful) ornament. If you love the thrill of an impulse homeware purchase but still want to get the most out of your money with pieces that have a primary purpose, then that makes two of us.

As a shopping editor, I often come across pieces that look like one thing but act like another, and sometimes they fit the brief of ‘useful impulse buys’ too! I’m talking serving bowls that masquerade as gigantic sea shells and vases in the elegant shape of the human form that are further transformed when you pop a bunch of fresh blooms inside.

Even for someone who does this for a living, it’s rare to find a piece that feels like the ultimate impulse purchase but still looks elegant and is actually really useful. So I scoured through the best home decor stores, and these clever pieces tick all the boxes.

OUR TOP 12 GENUINELY USEFUL IMPULSE PURCHASES