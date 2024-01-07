12 of the Best Sheets you can Buy on Amazon — and They Might Surprise you!

Skeptics might argue that Amazon isn’t the place to buy your bedding, but the online retailer offers a breadth and variety that few can compare to. As we all lead busier lives, it is hard to find the time to head into the store and take a look around, so options like Amazon make sense. You can take advantage of your Prime membership and Amazon’s immediate delivery to bring you one step closer to your perfect sheets.

The problem with such a wide product library is that finding the best bedding sets can feel a little bit like finding a needle in a haystack. Our advice is to use the filters, read reviews, and look closely at the material composition of the sheets to ascertain pieces are worth saying yes to.

We’ve taken care of the legwork and searched through the rest of the search results to find the very best Amazon sheets. If you’re still dipping your toes into the world of bedding, take a look at our best bedding feature to help you get started. Discover our favorites alongside a useful bedding guide that makes everything just that bit simpler.

1. Best fitted sheets on Amazon

1. Supima Cotton Set View at Amazon This pure 100% cotton bedding set features Supima cotton, famed for its long yarn fibers and exquisite softness. With an impressive 1200-thread count, this is a sheet that will not only stand the test of time but will provide a restful night’s sleep like no other. Wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, it’s also super-easy to keep pristine and clean. Material: Cotton Size: Queen, King & California King Price: $149.99 2. Organic Bamboo Sheets View at Amazon These organic bamboo sheets are perfect for those hot sleepers, which will keep you cool and comfortable through the night. Bamboo makes for a great bed sheet as it's super soft and regulates temperature well. Adding to its appeal, bamboo is also more sustainable than cotton or polyester. Material: Organic Bamboo Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full and Queen Price: $59.99 3. Minimal Fitted Sheet View on Amazon A classic white fitted sheet just makes sense, it looks clean, and crisp and fits perfectly onto your bed. This option from Amazon is a composition of bamboo and rayon. The bamboo provides a cooling effect whilst the rayon adds a softness and comfort. You can use this sheet in a variety of interiors with ease, from minimalist interiors to more colorful and expressive bedroom designs. Material: Bamboo & Rayon Size: Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $36.90

2. Best flat sheets on Amazon

1. Striped Flat Sheet View at Amazon Decorated with a smart stripe pattern, this bed sheet is a classic bedding design. Blue stripes flow across a white microfiber ground. A perfect foundation for you to create a comfort-rich bedding design that looks and feels beautiful. You can go for a completed coordinated stripe look or you can pair it with other shades of blue and white for a layered and tonal interior. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Split King Size, King & California King Price: $37.99 2. Grey Fitted Sheet View at Amazon This cooling bedding sheet works to release moisture but is still breathable so you can have the best of both worlds. Ideal for those who are hot sleepers or if you’re looking for a sheet for the warmer months, this sheet is available in a range of cool neutral shades. The grey is a timeless hue that would work beautifully with contemporary interior styles. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $29.99 3. Egyptian Cotton Sheet View at Amazon Made with the creme de la crème of bedding materials, Egyptian cotton forms the basis for these sheets. The soft color is a great alternative to traditional whites or creams as it's gentle enough on the eyes but also adds a touch of refreshment to your bedding design. Pair it with a patterned comforter or duvet for a more expressive look. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Queen Price: $69.49

3. Best cotton sheets on Amazon

1. 1000-thread Count Sheet View at Amazon This 1000-thread count cotton sheet is a timeless piece that will work with pretty much any interior scheme. Ivory fibers of Egyptian cotton make it an elegant and inviting option for your bed. Cotton’s breathability and softness make it a staple in the bedding world and this piece is a great example of its many qualities at work. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Queen Price: $86.95 2. Sage Cotton Sheet View at Amazon These cotton sheets easily fit into the “new neutrals” trend with their sage coloring. A blend of cotton and linen, these sheets exude a carefree feeling with the gently textured surface. You can accessorize the green with darker forest tones or lighter tea green tones for a carefully curated look. An excellent foundation for you to start your bedding design. Material: Cotton & Linen Blend Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $59.99 3. Boutique Hotel Sheets View at Amazon Bring a touch of the hotelier’s style into your home with these Egyptian cotton sheets. The charming border helps draw your eye to the quality of the cotton percale weave but also gives your bed an added elegance. You can play up the metallic touch of the border by introducing brass or gold accents into your room. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Queen Price: $39.99

4. Best silk sheets on Amazon

1. Luxury Silk Sheet View at Amazon With an impressive 25 momme count, these mulberry silk sheets are a worthwhile investment. Lustrous reams of silk can cover your bed adding a beautiful sheen to your bedroom and a cool and smooth surface to sleep on. Keep the rest of your interior minimal to let the silk be the star of the show. Material: Mulberry Silk Size: Queen, King & California King Price: $659 2. Dark Purple Silk Sheet View at Amazon Silk adds a real glow to darker tones like purple and as we see the return of lacquered surfaces, silk sheets may be set for the spotlight too. This set features pure mulberry silk fibers across a flat and fitted sheet as well as a pillowcase making it great value for money. Material: Silk Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $334.89 3. Bamboo Silk Sheet View at Amazon This bamboo sheet presents an alternative to traditional silk sheets but presents a silk-like sheen that could help you recreate the look for less. Available in a range of hues, this sheet set still boasts many of the benefits of silk but from a more sustainable source, bamboo. Not only is it soft and cooling to the touch like silk, but it's also durable and great for sensitive skin. Material: Bamboo Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Split King Size, Short Queen, King, and California King Price: $59.99