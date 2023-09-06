The 12 best serving bowls - elevate the way you eat and entertain with ease

The 12 best serving bowls all have a real sense of easy charm to them, making entertaining or serving family meals a - very stylish - breeze

serving bowls
(Image credit: cb2, Anthropologie, H&M)
Jump to category:
By Jacky Parker
published
Quick menu

1. Best elegant serving bowls

2. Best footed serving bowls

3. Best rustic serving bowls

4. Best simple serving bowls 

A beautiful serving bowl is a hardworking piece in our dinnerware armoury. Depending on the material it's made from, a serving bowl can be used to present anything from hot roast potatoes, rice and pasta dishes to salads, snacks and desserts. 

Whether you like to serve guests formally at the table or leave a big bowl for them to help themselves, serving bowls make eating with a crowd easy.

Some of the best dinnerware sets will include a serving bowl, but if yours doesn't we've found plenty to choose from. These serving bowls from the best home decor stores are beautiful enough to double up as fruit bowls, when you're not dining or entertaining too. 

Best elegant serving bowls

1948 serving bowl
1. 1948 serving bowl

Price: $175

Splattered with real gold this elegant porcelain serving bowl gets its named from the temperature at which gold melts. Filled with food or empty, it will bring a splash of glamour to your dining table. 

Inge serving bowl
2. Inge round serving bowl

Price: $19.95

Offering great value and timeless style, this serving bowl is part of a dinnerware collection originally designed by Gianfranco Frattini in 1981. Serve, salads, snacks and hot dishes, or use it as a fruit bowl.

Swirl serving bowl
3. Swirl serving bowl

Price: $34.95

Unsurprisingly, Swirl (10" x 3.5") is a best seller. Designed by Jennifer Fisher, it makes a fabulous centrepiece and can be easily mixed with white dinnerware or the rest of the exclusive Swirl collection. 

Best footed serving bowls

yellow stoneware serving bowl
1. Stoneware serving bowl

Price: $24.99

This bright yellow serving bowl is great for serving salads and sides at the table during family meals and gatherings. It also looks lovely filled with your favorite fruit on the kitchen counter or credenza.

City bowl and walnut base
2. City bowl and walnut base

Price: $292.50

This elegant glass bowl sits on a stylish walnut base and is ideal if you love to serve show-stopping cold desserts. Trifles, tiramisu and other layered puddings will be seen in their full glory.  

Raawii bowl
3. Raawii Strøm bowl

Price: $133.50

Designed by Nicholai Wiig-Hansen and handmade in Portugal, the Strøm bowl is available in eight gorgeous colors, including blue, green, red, orange and pale pink. It's also accompanied by a beautiful jug in a similar style.

Best rustic serving bowls

salad bowl with raised design
1. Rustic bowl

Price: $29.90

For rustic farmhouse style, this stoneware salad bowl ticks all the boxes with its organic shape and part-glazed finish. At 9.8" x 3.9", it's great for family dinners and feasts, as well as a fruit bowl.  

Mango wood serving bowl
2. Mango wood serving bowl

Price: $24.99

Part of a wider series of mango wood bowls, this serving bowl looks as good on its own, as it does teamed with larger or smaller versions in the set, which can be used for serving salads and sides or chips and dips.

Dolce large white serving bowl
3. Dolce serving bowl

Price: $29.95

This handmade large (9.5" x 6") terra cotta serving bowl has a beautiful tapered shape with a matte white glaze for a rustic feel at meal times. It's also available with a black glaze and is accompanied by other beautiful pieces in an exclusive collection at CB2.

Best simple serving bowls

Ottolenghi for Serax serving bowl
1. Ottolenghi serving bowl

Price: $112.50

Designed in collaboration with chef Yotam Ottolenghi for Serax, this salad bowl is an homage to the sunny Mediterranean. It's dishwasher safe and ideal for casual dining, where its simple tones will offset fresh food fabulously.

Vietri Incanto large serving bowl
2. Vietri Incanto serving bowl

Price: $184

Italian for enchantment, Incanto is inspired by Italy's art, landscape, and Venetian history. Made with hand-painted glazed terra marrone clay, the stripes pay homage to the stately columns of the Palladian villas along the Brenta River.

large stoneware serving bowl
3. Stoneware serving bowl

Price: $39.99

This charcoal gray glazed stoneware serving bowl offers simple effortless style at an affordable price. Whether used for serving hot food, salads or snacks at family events, or sat on the side filled with fruit, it's a worthwhile purchase.

What materials are best for serving bowls?

A selection of serving bowls on your dining table will make entertaining much easier and more relaxed, as guests can help themselves to as much, or as little, food as they like. As well as the color and style of your serving bowls, the materials matter too.

'China, porcelain and stoneware are ideal materials for serving bowls, as they are fired at high temperature and are durable,' says Louise Rosie, Head of Design at Wedgwood. 'Out of the ceramic materials, bone china is considered to be the strongest because of the crushed bone that is added.'

'The most common and the best materials for serving bowls are the ceramics, as well as wood,' adds  Daniella Bingham, tabletop buyer at Anthropologie.

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

Latest