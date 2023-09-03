The 12 best marble serving boards - whatever you serve on them automatically looks good

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Marble is the material of the moment, particularly where kitchens are concerned. That needn't mean an expensive overhaul or a huge refurb though. Marble serving boards are a convenient way to bring this beautiful, natural material into your kitchen and dining space.

From light Carrara and Arabescato to darker tones of red, green and black, there are various marbles to choose that will complement your best dinnerware sets at the table.

Propped up on a counter or hung from a hook, marble serving boards will add character to a kitchen and are an elegant way to present cheeses, charcuterie, fruits and desserts.

We've perused the best home decor stores to bring you our favorite marble serving boards and those we think you'll love to.

Best round marble serving boards

1. Round marble serving board View at H&M Price: $42.99 This beautiful D11" marble serving board can be used for presenting cheeses, cold cuts, desserts, sliced fruit and more at your table. Alternatively use it as an elegant stand for condiments. 2. Marble lazy susan View at. Anthropologie Price: $138 Place this polished marble (D19.75") lazy Susan in the middle of the table and it will spin round, so all your guests have access to crackers, cheeses, cakes and whatever else you wish to pile it with. 3. Piero marble platter View at CB2 Price: $99.95 Originally designed in 1976 by Gianfranco Frattini and crafted from fine white Arabescato marble, the (D13.5") Piero round marble platter can be used on its own or nestled into a coordinating round stainless steel tray.

Best oval marble serving boards

1. Delpino marble tray View at Wayfair Price: $41.99 This elegant oval (18"x8") marble tray from Wrought Studio can be used as a serving board to present food at the dining table. It's equally alluring as a vanity tray in the bedroom or bathroom for lotions, potions and trinkets. 2. Pave red marble server View at CB2 Price: $99.95 Bring a touch of decadence to the table with this deep red (17"x11") marble server. Each platter will be unique, as the marble will vary slightly in color and veining. 3. Stripe marble serving board View at Burke Decor Price: $43 This beautiful (15" x 9") marble cutting board can be displayed on the counter or a shelf to add character to a kitchen. It can double up as a serving board for a cheese course or lavish lunch too.

Best oblong marble serving boards

1. Carrara marble platter View at Amara Price: $112.50 Carved from a piece of Carrara marble, this chunky platter is ideal for cutting cheeses, or presenting cold meats and condiments. Alternatively use it as a table centrepiece for candles and flowers. 2. Marble tray View at Wayfair Price: $53.99 Serving hors-d'oeuvres, charcuterie spreads or nibbles and snacks is easy and elegant on this (14" x 7") marble tray with its handles either end. Hand wash to keep it looking polished and presentable. 3. Marble cutting board View at Walmart Price: $26.99 Offering great value for money, this marble cutting board can be used in the kitchen and easily hung up when not in use, as well as doubling up as a cheese board, charcuterie platter or serving tray.

Best mixed marble serving boards

1. Marble board with tie View at Burke Decor Price: $34 Two types of marble give this (16" x 6") serving board a graphic striped style for an eye-catching centrepiece at the table, while the leather tie ensures it's easy to hang from a hook afterwards. 2. Geo stone marble serving board View at Anthropologie Price: $148 Crafted from a beautiful mix of marble and stone, this serving platter has an interesting geometric pattern to offset cheese, charcuterie and other snacks. Hand wash with gentle soap to keep it looking good. 3. Marble cutting board View at Wayfair Price: $35.67 Made from two types of marble, the alternating dark gray and white stripes on this cutting board from Inox Artisans will bring visual interest to your table, while felt pads on the reverse side will protect the surface beneath.