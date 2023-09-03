The 12 best marble serving boards - whatever you serve on them automatically looks good
The 12 best marble serving boards are an elegant mix of style and beauty, helping you to host events where everything looks good
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Quick menu
Marble is the material of the moment, particularly where kitchens are concerned. That needn't mean an expensive overhaul or a huge refurb though. Marble serving boards are a convenient way to bring this beautiful, natural material into your kitchen and dining space.
From light Carrara and Arabescato to darker tones of red, green and black, there are various marbles to choose that will complement your best dinnerware sets at the table.
Propped up on a counter or hung from a hook, marble serving boards will add character to a kitchen and are an elegant way to present cheeses, charcuterie, fruits and desserts.
We've perused the best home decor stores to bring you our favorite marble serving boards and those we think you'll love to.
Best round marble serving boards
Price: $42.99
This beautiful D11" marble serving board can be used for presenting cheeses, cold cuts, desserts, sliced fruit and more at your table. Alternatively use it as an elegant stand for condiments.
Price: $138
Place this polished marble (D19.75") lazy Susan in the middle of the table and it will spin round, so all your guests have access to crackers, cheeses, cakes and whatever else you wish to pile it with.
Best oval marble serving boards
Price: $41.99
This elegant oval (18"x8") marble tray from Wrought Studio can be used as a serving board to present food at the dining table. It's equally alluring as a vanity tray in the bedroom or bathroom for lotions, potions and trinkets.
Price: $99.95
Bring a touch of decadence to the table with this deep red (17"x11") marble server. Each platter will be unique, as the marble will vary slightly in color and veining.
Best oblong marble serving boards
Price: $112.50
Carved from a piece of Carrara marble, this chunky platter is ideal for cutting cheeses, or presenting cold meats and condiments. Alternatively use it as a table centrepiece for candles and flowers.
Price: $53.99
Serving hors-d'oeuvres, charcuterie spreads or nibbles and snacks is easy and elegant on this (14" x 7") marble tray with its handles either end. Hand wash to keep it looking polished and presentable.
Best mixed marble serving boards
Price: $34
Two types of marble give this (16" x 6") serving board a graphic striped style for an eye-catching centrepiece at the table, while the leather tie ensures it's easy to hang from a hook afterwards.
Price: $148
Crafted from a beautiful mix of marble and stone, this serving platter has an interesting geometric pattern to offset cheese, charcuterie and other snacks. Hand wash with gentle soap to keep it looking good.
Is marble a good charcuterie board?
Marble serving boards not only look beautiful, they have practical uses too. It's not for aesthetics that marble kitchen counters have been used by bakers for centuries. It's because marble keeps dough and pastry cool while it's being rolled out. This is one of the reasons marble serving boards are popular for cheeses, charcuterie and other foodstuffs.
'Marble has natural cooling properties, which means it can keep your cheese cool for longer,' say the experts at Inox Artisans. 'This is important because cheese tastes better when it is served at the right temperature. Plus, marble serving boards can be used to display other foods such as cold meats, fruits, chocolates, and pastries.'
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
How to decide what color to paint the inside of your front door
According to experts, this is where to start when it comes to deciding on what color to paint the inside of your front door
By Becks Shepherd Published
-
'It swirls like a ballerina en pointe' - a dramatic staircase is just the start of this modern home's elegance
A modern spiral staircase brings a contemporary focal point to a pastoral estate that embraces its heritage
By Oonagh Turner Published