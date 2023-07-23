I’m a shopping editor and these are the 12 best home accessories I've found to elevate the look of your side tables

From trinket trays to decorative bowls, here are the best home accessories I found to style your side tables

candlestick, decorative bowl and vase
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia, Nordstrom)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

If you find that you have a little too many desolate flat surfaces around your house then that makes two of us. I’m on a mission to find the most gorgeous tabletop pieces to style my side tables, and I thought I’d take you along with me. There’s a plethora of side table styling options, whether you want to make a statement with a single decorative piece or layer a few different bits of decor together.

I’ve searched through the best home decor stores, and from minimalist to statement pieces there’s plenty of tabletop options to suit any style, so I’ve rounded up the best ones you can mix and match to really elevate the look of your side tables.

MY TOP 12 SIDE TABLE DECOR FINDS

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

white stoneware centerpiece in a wavy design
Flora centrepiece

This ruffled centerpiece makes the perfect statement piece of decor for your side table. The wave-like form is reminiscent of the ocean, giving it a calming effect – the perfect addition to your minimalist decor.

wooden chain link decorative object draped over a pile of books
Wood chain link decor

This nautical wooden ornament would look brilliant draped over your stack of hardback books or trinket tray. I've seen similar pieces of chain link decor for over three times the price!

matte light brown vase in a sculpted shape with a ridged line design
Stoneware chamber vase

This stoneware vase is another impactful piece that can hold its own on a side table. I adore the fading ribbed design.

yellow candle in the form of a candlestick and taper candle
LOEWE honeysuckle scented candle

This highly-coveted LOEWE candlestick doesn't just look classically elegant, it will add a cheerful touch to any lonely-looking tabletop and smells of sweet honeysuckle. 

round gold tray with trinkets on top
Kate and Laurel round display tray

Mindfully-chosen accessories on a large trinket tray is the stuff side table decor dreams were made of. I love the textured base of this round brushed gold number.

flat decorative wooden bowl with trinkets inside
Clemente bowl

And this hand-carved Paulownia wood bowl works just as well as a trinket tray and a decorative piece. When styled alone, it evokes the minimalist coastal decor trend I'm obsessed with lately.

candle holder in a wavy design
Wyn candelabra

Add different levels of height to your side tables by pairing this beautiful ceramic candle holder with shorter decor pieces. The wave design gives it a relaxed-yet-elevated vibe (in every way).

gold candlestick holding a taper candle
Gold-tone candlestick

And the same goes for this tapered candle holder from L'objet. The gold tone and whimsical shape makes it feel both playful and luxurious at the same time.

gold hammered tray
Bash hammered brass tray

This hammered brass tray would look just as striking alone as it would filled with carefully-selected trinkets. It would pair well with matte stoneware pieces for a contrast in finish and texture.

three sculptural stoneware vases
Mini stoneware vases

This set of mini vases is a bestseller for a reason! Their smaller shape makes them perfect for narrow side tables with less surface area, and they’re an easy way to nail the styling rule of three if you're after a more minimalist look.

deep green standing bowl
MoMA Design Store display bowl

With its deep green hue and standing design, this decorative bowl will create height and depth to balance out your side table decor. It pairs perfectly with a neutral stoneware vase or two.

marbled wooden bookends on either side of a set of hardbacks
Balfern wooden bookends

I love the organic design of these petrified wood bookends from Soho Home. They'll make a beautiful addition to your bedside table.

HOW SHOULD I STYLE MY SIDE TABLES?

Whether you’re styling a bedside table or set of nesting side tables in your living room, you can easily elevate your space with a few simple tips. One of the easiest ways to make your surfaces look more luxe is by creating balance through different heights, textures, and shapes – think variously sized candlesticks holding twisted taper candles, stacked coffee table books with chic hardback covers, and display trays holding small stoneware sculptures and reed diffusers.

In terms of how many pieces to style together, it’s a safe bet to stick to the rule of three. This interior designer trick is the idea that objects grouped in odd numbers are more interesting, eye-catching, and balanced.

Of course you can also choose to keep things simple with a single statement decor piece. Large vases and decorative bowls can be a great option here, as they’re often designed to be elegantly imposing enough to make a statement on their own (or at a stretch filled with fresh blooms or dried flowers depending on the season).

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest