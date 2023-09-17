The 12 best green plates - elegant, refined, yet perfect for everyday use
The 12 best green plates handpicked by the Livingetc editors to bring a sense of relaxed refinement to your dinner table
The color green is a great way to introduce a natural feel into your interior. If you love an indoor-outdoor vibe, or want to channel the carefree, colorful 'tomato girl' aesthetic, an easy way to incorporate the various tones is to consider green plates for your tablescape.
There's a lush, laid-back summery feel when laying your table with green plates, which can be enhanced with flowers, food and foliage for decoration. If you prefer to eat from a white plate–and many do–select plates with a green trim or green pattern on a white background, when choosing the best dinnerware sets.
There's plenty of choice too. From different shades of solid color to elegant trims and stylish decals, we've selected a round up of green plates from the best home decor stores.
Best green plates with a botanical design
Price: $37.50
From Mario Luce Giusti, this patterned plate is actually made from melamine, so can be used outside without fear of breakage and teamed with a dinner and salad plate in the same style.
Price: $85.17 for set of 4
This set of (D10.5") dinner plates is made form porcelain and has a delightful botanical design that would suit special occasions and brighten everyday dinners.
Best rustic green plates
Price: $12.95
Part of the Drift dinnerware collection, this round glazed plate is hand-pressed with a lipped edge and coated with a matte green water-reactive glaze. The result is a subtle crackled texture in a rich tonal mix bringing earthy vibes to mealtimes.
Price: $44.99 for set of 4
These green terracotta plates have a matte glaze and an earthy retro quality that makes them great for every day dining. They're chip resistant and dishwasher, microwave and oven safe too, so they will stand up to regular use.
Best green plates with a trim
Price: $69.99 for set of 4
This versatile set of (D11") dinner plates with their elegant green trim can be easily mixed with plain white plates, patterned plates or smaller versions of the same style to dress them up for dinner parties.
Price: $252 for set of 4
This Emerald dessert plate set from Vista Alegre is made from porcelain and features an Art Deco-inspired design in green tones with golden accents. Team it with the rest of the dinnerware set for a coordinated luxe look.
Best everyday green plates
Price: $37.99 for set of 4
Representing great value for money, these (D10") dinner plates from Dowan have a gorgeous green high lip, which not only adds a stylish detail, it ensures sauces don't drip off the edge when they're being carried to the table.
Price: $12.99
This new arrival is part of a gorgeous green glazed and fluted stoneware dinner set. With its 11" diameter and curved edge, the dinner plate is generously sized and great for pastas, curries and meals with sauces, ragùs or gravies.
Price: $49.99 for set of 4
Available in an array of colors, including this lovely sage green, these Stone stax plates have a raised glossy pebble texture on the outside, and a bright-white glazed interior for a fresh feel. Each is matched in size so it can serve as a lid for one of the bowls too.
Which plates are best for daily use?
The best plates for daily use depend on your taste and budget. Bone china is best, due to its strength, however it's the most expensive and won't suit vegetarians, as it contains crushed animal bone. Other materials best for daily use include ceramic stoneware and porcelain.
'Really it depends on what look you’re going for,' says Micaela Philippo, global director F&B development at Carte Blanched. 'Stoneware for example, is durable, great for every-day use and can be formed and glazed by hand. The coarse textured clay creates a rustic look. Porcelain is also robust but more delicate in appearance with a smooth and polished surface. On the table, this sets a different tone.'
