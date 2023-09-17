The 12 best green plates - elegant, refined, yet perfect for everyday use

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The color green is a great way to introduce a natural feel into your interior. If you love an indoor-outdoor vibe, or want to channel the carefree, colorful 'tomato girl' aesthetic, an easy way to incorporate the various tones is to consider green plates for your tablescape.

There's a lush, laid-back summery feel when laying your table with green plates, which can be enhanced with flowers, food and foliage for decoration. If you prefer to eat from a white plate–and many do–select plates with a green trim or green pattern on a white background, when choosing the best dinnerware sets.

There's plenty of choice too. From different shades of solid color to elegant trims and stylish decals, we've selected a round up of green plates from the best home decor stores.

Best green plates with a botanical design

1. Kenzia plate View at Amara Price: $37.50 From Mario Luce Giusti, this patterned plate is actually made from melamine, so can be used outside without fear of breakage and teamed with a dinner and salad plate in the same style. 2. Botanical porcelain dinner plates View at Walmart Price: $85.17 for set of 4 This set of (D10.5") dinner plates is made form porcelain and has a delightful botanical design that would suit special occasions and brighten everyday dinners. 3. Chinoiserie salad plate View at Burke Decor Price: $65 Designed by Jasper Conran for Wedgwood, this chinoiserie plate features a beautiful pattern of exotic flowers, foliage and birds set against a rich green backdrop edged in platinum, to bring a luxurious edge when entertaining.

Best rustic green plates

1. Drift green dinner plate View at CB2 Price: $12.95 Part of the Drift dinnerware collection, this round glazed plate is hand-pressed with a lipped edge and coated with a matte green water-reactive glaze. The result is a subtle crackled texture in a rich tonal mix bringing earthy vibes to mealtimes. 2. Dumont terracotta plate View at Target Price: $44.99 for set of 4 These green terracotta plates have a matte glaze and an earthy retro quality that makes them great for every day dining. They're chip resistant and dishwasher, microwave and oven safe too, so they will stand up to regular use. 3. Cucina Fresca dinner plate View at Anthropologie Price: $46 Available in green, mint, sky, canary or cream, this (D10.5") Cucina Fresca dinner plate by Vietri is inspired by the Tuscan landscape. Its raw terracotta edges are reminiscent of traditional Italian pottery and bring a rustic feel to your table.

Best green plates with a trim

1. Colorwave rim dinner plates View at Wayfair Price: $69.99 for set of 4 This versatile set of (D11") dinner plates with their elegant green trim can be easily mixed with plain white plates, patterned plates or smaller versions of the same style to dress them up for dinner parties. 2. Emerald dessert plates View at Amara Price: $252 for set of 4 This Emerald dessert plate set from Vista Alegre is made from porcelain and features an Art Deco-inspired design in green tones with golden accents. Team it with the rest of the dinnerware set for a coordinated luxe look. 3. Hand-painted dinner plate View at Nordstrom Price: $42 Made in the UK, this earthenware dinner plate is artfully decorated with a hand-painted rim and can be coordinated or contrasted with other colorful hand-painted plates from The Conran Shop collection.

Best everyday green plates

1. 10" dinner plate View at Wayfair Price: $37.99 for set of 4 Representing great value for money, these (D10") dinner plates from Dowan have a gorgeous green high lip, which not only adds a stylish detail, it ensures sauces don't drip off the edge when they're being carried to the table. 2. Stoneware dinner plate View at H&M Price: $12.99 This new arrival is part of a gorgeous green glazed and fluted stoneware dinner set. With its 11" diameter and curved edge, the dinner plate is generously sized and great for pastas, curries and meals with sauces, ragùs or gravies. 3. Colortex stone stax plates View at Wayfair Price: $49.99 for set of 4 Available in an array of colors, including this lovely sage green, these Stone stax plates have a raised glossy pebble texture on the outside, and a bright-white glazed interior for a fresh feel. Each is matched in size so it can serve as a lid for one of the bowls too.