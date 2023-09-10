The 12 best glazed plates that give your table a relaxed, Mediterranean hit of joy
The 12 best glazed plates look like they were picked up on vacation in Italy, and they help create that easy sense of style the country is famous for
If you find plain white plates a bit boring, and patterns too much, consider glazed plates–they come in a raft of different colors and beautiful finishes.
Choose plates with reactive glazes that offer rich tonal surfaces, or those with polished glazes and high-gloss finishes for statement place settings. Many glazed plates have a handcrafted or rustic quality to them, which adds charm to your table.
On a practical note, glazed plates are often scratch-resistant too. So whether you're on the hunt for the best dinnerware sets, or just some every day plates, here's our selection from the best home decor stores.
Best warm-toned glazed plates
Price: $120 for set of 4
With its antiqued gold glaze and soft round silhouette, this (D10.5") stoneware plate set will add a warm, rustic quality to your dining table. It's freezer, dishwasher and microwave safe too.
Price: $80 for set of 4
Crafted in Portugal, with a high gloss reactive glaze, the warm bronze hues and organic shape of this (D10.75") stoneware set combine an earthy feel with a soft shimmer for an elevated rustic vibe.
Best simple glazed plates
Price: $60 for set of 4
From Our Place, these (D10.5") hand-glazed ceramic plates feature a glossy scratch-resistant interior and a fine satin exterior. They have a distinct lip to help keep the good stuff where it belongs too.
Price: $55 for set of 4
This mixed (D6") Coffee Studio patterned plate set from Royal Doulton is designed to accompany mugs in the same series. The graphic navy, purple, dark and light grey colorways are balanced by the partially dipped glaze finish and make a stylish breakfast set.
Best dark glazed plates
Price: $35
Layer dark and pale neutral tones at your dining table with this black plate from Ferm Living. Its semi-matte glaze offers an earthy feel and provides a dramatic backdrop for your dinner.
Price: $20.99
Available in charcoal grey, glossy white or beige, this deep (D8.25") stoneware plate has an attractive reactive glaze and is a great size and shape for eating easy pasta dinners on the sofa.
Best bold glazed plates
Price: $18
Made in Portugal and available in mint, iris blue, lavender and white, this (D10.5") glazed stoneware plate has a bold rustic charm and can be teamed with a side plate, cereal bowl, pasta bowl and mug in the same series.
Price: $64 for set of 4
Choose dark turquoise, paprika or ivory for this set of four (D8.5") stoneware dessert plates. Crafted in Portugal, the rich polished glaze gives them a bold high gloss finish that will stand out on your table.
What dinnerware does not scratch?
Inevitably, any dinnerware used daily is prone to wear and tear, such as scratches from knives, forks and spoons. However, some materials are less prone to scratches than others.
'Porcelain, bone china and stoneware are all good scratch-resistant materials for dinnerware,' says Daniella Bingham, Tabletop Buyer at Anthropologie. 'However, porcelain is the most scratch resistant material out there right now.'
