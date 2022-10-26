The best French presses for rich, delicious coffee on demand

If you're anything like us, the process of making your morning (or afternoon) coffee is a little sacred, with particular touches added over the years to achieve the perfect brew for your tastes. The best french presses are a great way to get rich, strong coffee every time without needing a fancy machine or taking a trip to the local overpriced coffee shop.

If you've yet to make the jump to french pressed coffee or are just dissatisfied with your current option, we have assembled some of the best options below for a combination of style and function.

Read on to see what we picked, and head over to our best coffee makers guide for more ways to get barista-quality coffee in your own home.

(opens in new tab) Royal Doulton 1815 Coffee Studio French Press $60 at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Materials: Porcelain, stainless steel

Dishwasher safe?: Yes

Capacity: 50 cups If you want simple elegance, then this porcelain french press from Royal Doulton should fit the bill. The coffee maker is made from durable chip-resistant materials, and the glaze and clay impress are both hand-done. It's also dishwasher and microwave safe. (opens in new tab) Lafeeca French Press Coffee Maker $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Materials: Stainless steel

Dishwasher safe?: No

Capacity: 34oz Something a little more colorful for those with a specific scheme in their kitchen, this stainless steel double wall vacuum insulated (to keep your brew warmer for longer) french press comes in a wide array of lovely hues, including the light blue pictured. It's hand-wash only, so don't risk popping it in the dishwasher. (opens in new tab) HAY Lidded borosilicate-glass French press $79 at Selfridges (opens in new tab) Materials: Borosilicate glass

Dishwasher safe?: No

Capacity: 35oz This clear 100% Borosilicate glass french press from Danish company HAY brings a Scandi feel to your kitchen with its simple design and pops of bright color. It's hand wash only and is big enough for 1L of coffee. (opens in new tab) Alocs French Press Coffee Maker $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Materials: Hard alumina, stainless steel

Capacity: 20oz A portable option that you won't be embarrassed to be seen with, this french press from Alocs is made from hard alumina and comes ready with two portable coffee cups. Its slightly rugged design is perfect for camping trips or weekends away. (opens in new tab) Fellow Clara Coffee Press Coffee Maker $135 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Materials: Stainless steel

Capacity: 24oz The most expensive entry on our list, the Fellow Clara Coffee Press justifies its price tag with a beautiful design that combines a matte black stainless steel body with walnut accents. There are hot water marks inside for ease of use, and double insulation will keep your coffee hot all morning. (opens in new tab) Le Creuset Stoneware French Press $84.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Materials: Stoneware

Dishwasher safe?: Yes

Capacity: 34oz Coming from a brand associated with quality stoneware kitchen appliances and accessories, it's no surprise that this Le Creuset french press has found a place on this list. Available in a lot of different colors, this Artichaut one has to be our favorite. (opens in new tab) Stelton Theo French Press $109 at Horne (opens in new tab) Materials: Stoneware

Capacity: 27oz Another stoneware option from Stelton's Theo range, this one opts for a more minimalist vibe with a matte black stoneware body and rustic wooden detail on the lid. According to the brand, this is the perfect combination of Scandi and Asian design. (opens in new tab) Oggi 12oz French Press $11.73 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Materials: Borosilicate glass

Dishwasher safe?: Yes

Capacity: 12oz A budget-friendly coffee maker that is nonetheless still stylish and bold, this french press from Oggi is small and compact - ideal for single servings. We love this olive green version, but you can also get it in black, dark blue, red, charcoal, or turquoise. (opens in new tab) Francois Et Mimi 34-Cup French Press Coffee Maker $51.90 at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Materials: Stainless steel

Dishwasher safe?: Yes

Capacity: 34 cups For something a little more traditional and ornate, this french press from Francois Et Mimi will make coffee making into a far more elegant affair. Made entirely from 18/10 stainless steel, it's also dishwasher safe.

(Image credit: Fello)

French press vs pour over: which is better?

A question as old as coffee itself, the difference between french press and pour-over coffee makers may be small, but the methods produce distinct results.

French presses like the ones in this guide are popular with those who like their coffee strong and rich, obtaining all of the lovely oils and flavor from the ground beans that have been steeped in boiling water and pressed by the filter.

Pour-over coffee makers involve adding boiling water to coffee grounds and leaving the water to filter through the filter into a receptacle below. This results in a slightly lighter taste and means you can dispose of the grounds before pouring your coffee.

The French press is easier to take with you around the house without making a mess but is trickier to clean afterward because of the remaining grounds at the bottom. For pour-over, however, you will likely need to regularly purchase additional filters, which can lead to waste if you can't find reusable options.

Both have their fans, and your choice will likely come down to the type of richness and taste that you prefer. And if you truly want to upgrade your coffee experience, take a look at our guide to brilliant coffee bar ideas for your home.