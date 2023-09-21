Livingetc's 12 best dinnerware sets for 8 - the perfect edit for large family life
The 12 best dinnerware sets for 8 mean you can entertain the hordes or set the table for a large family with style and ease
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Quick menu
It's often simpler to buy a complete dinnerware set, rather than individual pieces. Especially when you're setting up a home for the first time. Yet if you like to entertain and have friends and family round, you might need a larger set than you think.
Opting for a dinnerware set for eight, or even twelve, will ensure you have enough plates, mugs and bowls when the holiday season rolls round. It'll be more cost-effective to buy everything you need in one the best dinnerware sets. It will look better too and it's easier than trying to find spares to match an existing set at the last minute.
So these are our favourite dinnerware sets for 8 from the best home decor stores, whether for casual dining or special occasions.
Best white dinnerware sets for 8
Price: $79.99 for 24 pieces
This charming porcelain dinnerware set from Red Barrel Studio has a subtle thumb print border and consists of eight dinner plates, eight salad plates and eight cereal bowls, so all the basics for breakfast, lunch and dinner are covered.
Price: $330 for 20 pieces
This stylish dinnerware set from Our Place is for four people, so we suggest doubling up with two sets. Each contains Full dinner plates, Midi plates, Midi bowls, Demi plates and Demi bowls for four and is available in white plus three more tones or a mix of them.
Best colorful dinnerware sets for 8
Price: $127.99 for 32 pieces
Inspired by traditional hand-painted pottery, this Mocanaqua dinnerware set offers great value and a vibrant table setting with its brilliant colors and intricate motifs across eight dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and bowls.
Price: $300 for 16 pieces
From the Kate Spade New York brand comes this quirkily colorful dinnerware set. It's another set for four, so buy two if you need eight place settings. This one comes with four dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and bowls.
Price: $124.99 for 32 pieces
With eight multi-colored porcelain patterned plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs, this Dakota Fields Yarrington dinnerware set delivers a feast for the eyes. It's suitable for the oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer too.
Best black dinnerware sets for 8
Price: $119.99 for 32 pieces
This great value 32-piece stoneware dinnerware set features low-profile plates with a lipped edge and deep Asian-style bowls. Made with durable ceramic stoneware, it's able to stand up to the wear and tear of family meals and entertaining.
Price: $209.99 for 32 pieces
Elegance doesn't have to be expensive. This black porcelain dinnerware set with its glamorous gold rim will add a dramatic look to your dining table for eight without a high price tag. It's available in navy blue or white too.
Best simple dinnerware sets for 8
Price: $112.98 for 32 pieces
Whether you have a large family or like to entertain often, this gorgeous two-tone Serenity stoneware dinnerware set for eight, in grey and cream, offers relaxed modern style at an affordable price.
Price: $179.99 for 32 pieces
Choose from blue or black striped plates to contrast against the crisp white backdrop on this charming 32-piece stoneware dinnerware set. Either tone will offer casual boho vibes at your next dinner party.
How many pieces is a dinner set for 8 people?
An everyday dinnerware set for eight people, generally contains 32 pieces. This is usually eight dinner plates, eight side (or salad) plates, eight (cereal or soup) bowls and eight mugs. There are variations, however, such as dinnerware sets with pasta bowls.
'If you find yourself needing extra bowls often, opt for a double-bowl set,' say the tableware buyers at Wayfair. 'These dinnerware sets include dinner plates, salad plates and two types of bowl – soup or pasta bowls and dessert bowls. Mugs are typically not included in these sets.'
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
The best dark green sofas - make your love for this timeless color official with one of these 9 picks
Find the perfect dark green sofa to fit your space and your budget
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'It's the best vegetable to start growing in the fall' – here's why now is the perfect time for planting garlic
Garlic is a staple ingredient for so many meals, so why not grow your own in your vegetable garden?
By Lilith Hudson Published