Livingetc's 12 best dinnerware sets for 8 - the perfect edit for large family life

It's often simpler to buy a complete dinnerware set, rather than individual pieces. Especially when you're setting up a home for the first time. Yet if you like to entertain and have friends and family round, you might need a larger set than you think.

Opting for a dinnerware set for eight, or even twelve, will ensure you have enough plates, mugs and bowls when the holiday season rolls round. It'll be more cost-effective to buy everything you need in one the best dinnerware sets. It will look better too and it's easier than trying to find spares to match an existing set at the last minute.

So these are our favourite dinnerware sets for 8 from the best home decor stores, whether for casual dining or special occasions.

Best white dinnerware sets for 8

1. Ryder porcelain dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $79.99 for 24 pieces This charming porcelain dinnerware set from Red Barrel Studio has a subtle thumb print border and consists of eight dinner plates, eight salad plates and eight cereal bowls, so all the basics for breakfast, lunch and dinner are covered. 2. Set the Table dinnerware set View at Our Place Price: $330 for 20 pieces This stylish dinnerware set from Our Place is for four people, so we suggest doubling up with two sets. Each contains Full dinner plates, Midi plates, Midi bowls, Demi plates and Demi bowls for four and is available in white plus three more tones or a mix of them. 3. Lusso dinnerware set View at Target Price: $294.99 for 32 pieces Comprising of eight (D10.5") dinner plates, (D8") salad plates, soup bowls and pasta bowls, we love this Lusso dinnerware set for its wide fluted trims and sharp clean lines, which will bring a modernist touch to your table.

Best colorful dinnerware sets for 8

1. Bungalow Rose Mocanaqua dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $127.99 for 32 pieces Inspired by traditional hand-painted pottery, this Mocanaqua dinnerware set offers great value and a vibrant table setting with its brilliant colors and intricate motifs across eight dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and bowls. 2. New York Brook Lane dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $300 for 16 pieces From the Kate Spade New York brand comes this quirkily colorful dinnerware set. It's another set for four, so buy two if you need eight place settings. This one comes with four dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and bowls. 3. Dakota Fields Yarrington dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $124.99 for 32 pieces With eight multi-colored porcelain patterned plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs, this Dakota Fields Yarrington dinnerware set delivers a feast for the eyes. It's suitable for the oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer too.

Best black dinnerware sets for 8

1. Allison dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $119.99 for 32 pieces This great value 32-piece stoneware dinnerware set features low-profile plates with a lipped edge and deep Asian-style bowls. Made with durable ceramic stoneware, it's able to stand up to the wear and tear of family meals and entertaining. 2. Florian dinnerware set View at Walmart Price: $209.99 for 32 pieces Elegance doesn't have to be expensive. This black porcelain dinnerware set with its glamorous gold rim will add a dramatic look to your dining table for eight without a high price tag. It's available in navy blue or white too. 3. Celina dinnerware set View at Target Price: $119.99 for 32 pieces Slick, sharp and stylish, this black stoneware dinnerware set for eight makes large family meals and casual dinner parties effortlessly elegant. It's suitable for the microwave and dishwasher too.

Best simple dinnerware sets for 8

1. Serenity dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $112.98 for 32 pieces Whether you have a large family or like to entertain often, this gorgeous two-tone Serenity stoneware dinnerware set for eight, in grey and cream, offers relaxed modern style at an affordable price. 2. Nova dinnerware set View at Walmart Price: $179.99 for 32 pieces Choose from blue or black striped plates to contrast against the crisp white backdrop on this charming 32-piece stoneware dinnerware set. Either tone will offer casual boho vibes at your next dinner party. 3. Jules dinnerware set View at Target Price: $169.99 for 32 pieces Bright, bold and cheerful, this simple yellow stoneware dinnerware set will add flair to family lunches, big brunches or casual dinners. Everything can go in the dishwasher when you're done too.