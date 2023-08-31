The 12 best dessert stands - instant elevation for all your entertaining
The 12 best dessert stands have been chosen by Livingetc's editors because they help turn your next dinner party into an elevated event, adding sophisticated style
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Quick menu
Those who love a 'Ta da' moment when presenting a show-stopping sweet (or cheese) course at the end of a meal will love our round up of the best dessert stands. There are beautiful options too, for the more low-key amongst you.
From simple timber and marble stands with glass domes to keep cakes and cheeses cool and fresh, to striking pedestals and tiered stands to present patisseries and pastries in all their glory, there's something for all tastes.
These dessert stands will complement the best dinnerware sets at lunches, dinners and teas; they can even be used at breakfast time. Choose which is your favorite from our edit of dessert stands from the best home decor stores.
Best domed and footed dessert stands
Price: $48 dome & $38 stand
This beautiful two-tone cake stand and dome are made from mouth-blown glass and are available in small, medium and large sizes and in different color combinations for a joyous way to display desserts.
Price: $210
Crafted from sustainably sourced ash and mouth-blown glass, the dome on this (D10.6") cake or cheese stand has been finished with a hand-knotted leather toggle resulting in elegant understated style.
Best domed dessert stands
Price: $36.99
Display show-stopping desserts and cakes, or favorite cheeses on this great value (D7.25") marble based stand. The marble will keep food cooler than other materials, while the glass dome will aid freshness–and look gorgeous together.
Price: $185
The (D10") Lotta cake / cheese stand consists of a mouth-blown glass dome fitted with an ash wood base for a clean silhouette with a warm, natural touch, perfect for presenting gateaux, cheesecakes, individual cup cakes or cheeses.
Best footed dessert stands
Price: $71
The beauty of this brass-hued aluminium pedestal stand is not just it's organic shape and heritage feel, but that as well as being used to display desserts, it can double up as a beautiful Roman style fruit platter.
Price: $84
The Toppu tray is hard to beat as a show-stopping centrepiece, with its graphic black and white stripes–and that's before it's loaded with goodies. Team it with other pieces in the series to multiply the effect.
Best tiered dessert stands
Price: $69.99
Turn afternoon tea into a special occasion at home with this stylish two-tired marble cake stand. The base diameter is 8.75" and height is 11.5", so it's large enough for sandwiches and scones–or healthier alternatives.
Price: $105
This gorgeous wooden two-tier tray can be used for breakfast, lunch or dinner, as a way to present pastries, cakes or fruit. Alternatively, stand it on your kitchen counter as a place for condiments and culinary ingredients.
How do I choose a cake stand?
Think about what you're most likely to bake or to want to display. Do you like to make large round cakes like a Victoria sponge, or do you prefer tray bakes like brownies or cup cakes?
If it's the former, choose a stand with a diameter larger than your cake tins and a glass dome to keep it fresh. Unless your cake will be devoured in a day, then a footed pedestal stand will suffice.
For small cakes that can be towered, opt for a cake stand with a tall, domed lid, so you can pile them up and prolong the freshness. if it's just for display, petit fours or mixed patisseries look lovely presented on a tiered stand.
As for the material, a marble base will keep cakes (and cheeses) cooler than wood, glass, ceramic or metal. However, consider what will work best with your dinnerware, tea set or everyday tableware.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
Here are 9 uniquely-shaped candles you need to see ASAP if you’re a fan of statement decor
From ethereal to modern styles, these quirky candles are guaranteed to make a statement on your tabletops
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
I'm a former barista, and the De'Longhi Dinamica Plus is probably one of my favorite coffee makers I've tested
This is one of the best bean to cup coffee makers on the market. It looks the part and can brew incredible coffee. If you want an easy sleek machine, this is the one for you.
By Laura Honey Published