The 12 best dessert stands - instant elevation for all your entertaining

Those who love a 'Ta da' moment when presenting a show-stopping sweet (or cheese) course at the end of a meal will love our round up of the best dessert stands. There are beautiful options too, for the more low-key amongst you.

From simple timber and marble stands with glass domes to keep cakes and cheeses cool and fresh, to striking pedestals and tiered stands to present patisseries and pastries in all their glory, there's something for all tastes.

These dessert stands will complement the best dinnerware sets at lunches, dinners and teas; they can even be used at breakfast time. Choose which is your favorite from our edit of dessert stands from the best home decor stores.

1. Ramona cake stand dome View at Anthropologie Price: $48 dome & $38 stand This beautiful two-tone cake stand and dome are made from mouth-blown glass and are available in small, medium and large sizes and in different color combinations for a joyous way to display desserts. 2. Ivalo ash stand and dome View at Amara Price: $210 Crafted from sustainably sourced ash and mouth-blown glass, the dome on this (D10.6") cake or cheese stand has been finished with a hand-knotted leather toggle resulting in elegant understated style. 3. Swirl cake stand with glass lid View at CB2 Price: $49.95 Inspired by designer Jennifer Fisher's favorite salad bowl at home, raw porcelain has been mixed with color clay swirls to create the sophisticated black and white marbelized effect on this cake stand, which is topped with a soda lime glass lid.

Best domed dessert stands

1. Glass dome with marble base View at H&M Price: $36.99 Display show-stopping desserts and cakes, or favorite cheeses on this great value (D7.25") marble based stand. The marble will keep food cooler than other materials, while the glass dome will aid freshness–and look gorgeous together. 2. Lotta cake dome View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $185 The (D10") Lotta cake / cheese stand consists of a mouth-blown glass dome fitted with an ash wood base for a clean silhouette with a warm, natural touch, perfect for presenting gateaux, cheesecakes, individual cup cakes or cheeses. 3. Marble and glass cake cloche View at Anthropologie Price: $138 There's a traditional feel to this bell shaped glass cloche and marble stand. It's more of a cheese dome than a cake stand, but could be used to present either at the end of a dinner party.

1. Fowler pedestal View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $71 The beauty of this brass-hued aluminium pedestal stand is not just it's organic shape and heritage feel, but that as well as being used to display desserts, it can double up as a beautiful Roman style fruit platter. 2. Toppu tray View at Burke Decor Price: $84 The Toppu tray is hard to beat as a show-stopping centrepiece, with its graphic black and white stripes–and that's before it's loaded with goodies. Team it with other pieces in the series to multiply the effect. 3. Vietri Lastra cake stand View at Anthropologie Price: $139 Lastra is Vietri's bestselling collection and it's easy to see why. Loved for its sophisticated simplicity, versatility, and durability, the hand-painted glazed stoneware provides a beautiful base to present desserts, pastries and more.

Best tiered dessert stands

1. Marble cake stand View at H&M Price: $69.99 Turn afternoon tea into a special occasion at home with this stylish two-tired marble cake stand. The base diameter is 8.75" and height is 11.5", so it's large enough for sandwiches and scones–or healthier alternatives. 2. Estes 2-tier tray View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $105 This gorgeous wooden two-tier tray can be used for breakfast, lunch or dinner, as a way to present pastries, cakes or fruit. Alternatively, stand it on your kitchen counter as a place for condiments and culinary ingredients. 3. Metal cake stand View at H&M Price: $40.99 This gold-colored metal cake stand will bring a regal touch to your table. Pile it with petit fours, patisseries or tempting desserts as a centrepiece. It would make a glamorous trinket tray in the bedroom too.