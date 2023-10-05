The 12 best ceramic plates - relaxed, modern-rustic style
The 12 best ceramic plates chosen by the Livingetc editors for the way they create table settings that are both casual that cool - elevated for everyday
Ceramic plates–sometimes referred to as stoneware–often have an artisanal aesthetic, like they've been thrown on a potter's wheel. This gives them a certain charm and a chunkier look than other types of dinnerware.
Plates made of porcelain, fine china or bone china have a thinner profile, smoother finish and a more refined style. So ceramic or stoneware plates are popular with those who prefer a relaxed or rustic style at the table.
When choosing the best dinnerware sets, ceramic plates are a great choice for casual everyday dinners. Take your pick from our edit of the best ceramic plates from the best home decor stores.
Best rustic ceramic plates
Price: $32
Made in England by Denby, a heritage ceramics brand, this grey coupe dinner plate is stoneware, one of the more durable ceramics, with a granite and quartz-colored textured, reactive glaze, for a modern, rustic look.
Price: $349 for set of 4
Available in cream matte ceramic or speckled grey, this Diem dinner plate set is crafted in the Talavera ceramic style giving them an earthy natural style. With an 11" diameter there's plenty of space for your kitchen creations too.
Best patterned ceramic plates
Price: $99 for set of 4
This set of Hippy plates from Dutch brand Pols Potten will bring a vibrant, fun feel to your table settings, with the hand-painted decals featuring intricate geometric designs in four different coordinating colors.
Price: $59.85
Create a dramatic theme at the table with these black and white ceramic plates from Les Ottomans, which are decorated with a traditional Turkish ikat pattern in homage to the much-loved woven style.
Best full color ceramic plates
Price: $38
This pretty (D10.25") ceramic plate from Terrain has an attractive scalloped edge to frame your food and add interest to your table settings. There are different sized bowls in the series too.
Price: $22
Another beautiful piece from Terrain, this mint (D8.25") ceramic salad plate has a simple yet striking style and muted tones that will enliven your tablescape. It can go in the dishwasher and microwave too.
Best simple ceramic plates
Price: $94.99 for set of 4
Designed by Frederike Martens, a German industrial designer. the Sablo ceramic dinner plates are is made from colored clay and a unique mix of quartz, minerals and oxide molded at very high temperatures resulting in a stable and stylish set.
Price: $68 for set of 4
This ceramic (D9.5") plate set features slightly concaved edges with a checkered motif painted around the rim for a simple, modern feel. They are suitable for the microwave and dishwasher too.
What are the disadvantages of ceramic plates?
Ceramic is less translucent than porcelain, so plates tend to be thicker, with a chunkier look. This is great if you like a more rustic style. Porcelain has a smoother finish, with a more refined style and is more durable than ceramic.
'Porcelain is fired at a higher temperature than ceramic stoneware. This leads to a harder and more durable composition that's much less likely to break,' says Daniella Bingham, tabletop buyer at Anthropologie.
'However, ceramic stoneware dinnerware sets have a special finishing glaze that gives a smooth look to the material, making it ideal for everyday use.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
