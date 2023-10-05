The 12 best ceramic plates - relaxed, modern-rustic style

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ceramic plates–sometimes referred to as stoneware–often have an artisanal aesthetic, like they've been thrown on a potter's wheel. This gives them a certain charm and a chunkier look than other types of dinnerware.

Plates made of porcelain, fine china or bone china have a thinner profile, smoother finish and a more refined style. So ceramic or stoneware plates are popular with those who prefer a relaxed or rustic style at the table.

When choosing the best dinnerware sets, ceramic plates are a great choice for casual everyday dinners. Take your pick from our edit of the best ceramic plates from the best home decor stores.

Best rustic ceramic plates

1. Studio grey coupe dinner plate View at Wayfair Price: $32 Made in England by Denby, a heritage ceramics brand, this grey coupe dinner plate is stoneware, one of the more durable ceramics, with a granite and quartz-colored textured, reactive glaze, for a modern, rustic look. 2. Diem dinner plate set View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $349 for set of 4 Available in cream matte ceramic or speckled grey, this Diem dinner plate set is crafted in the Talavera ceramic style giving them an earthy natural style. With an 11" diameter there's plenty of space for your kitchen creations too. 3. Blue speckled plate set View at Target Price: $34.99 for set of 4 The charming speckled blue glazed finish on this salad plate set gives each piece a lovely handcrafted quality. At (D8.5"), the plates are a great size for salads, desserts and finger food and are dishwasher and microwave safe.

Best patterned ceramic plates

1. Hippy plates View at Amara Price: $99 for set of 4 This set of Hippy plates from Dutch brand Pols Potten will bring a vibrant, fun feel to your table settings, with the hand-painted decals featuring intricate geometric designs in four different coordinating colors. 2. Ikat dinner plate View at Amara Price: $59.85 Create a dramatic theme at the table with these black and white ceramic plates from Les Ottomans, which are decorated with a traditional Turkish ikat pattern in homage to the much-loved woven style. 3. Impression pink accent plate View at Wayfair Price: $20 This pretty geometric patterned (D6.7") accent plate is made in the English potteries by heritage brand Denby and is designed in a muted tone to be mixed with other plain and patterned dinnerware.

Best full color ceramic plates

1. Scalloped ceramic plate View at Anthropologie Price: $38 This pretty (D10.25") ceramic plate from Terrain has an attractive scalloped edge to frame your food and add interest to your table settings. There are different sized bowls in the series too. 2. Mint ceramic plate View at Anthropologie Price: $22 Another beautiful piece from Terrain, this mint (D8.25") ceramic salad plate has a simple yet striking style and muted tones that will enliven your tablescape. It can go in the dishwasher and microwave too. 3. Canteen ceramic plate View at Nordstrom Price: from $26 Handmade in the south of France in three lovely color options: rose buvard, vert argile and gris oxyde, and three different sizes, these ceramic Canteen plates can be mixed and matched for colorful everyday enjoyment.

Best simple ceramic plates

1. Sablo ceramic dinner plate set View at Burke Decor Price: $94.99 for set of 4 Designed by Frederike Martens, a German industrial designer. the Sablo ceramic dinner plates are is made from colored clay and a unique mix of quartz, minerals and oxide molded at very high temperatures resulting in a stable and stylish set. 2. Cyrus dinner plate View at Urban Outfitters Price: $68 for set of 4 This ceramic (D9.5") plate set features slightly concaved edges with a checkered motif painted around the rim for a simple, modern feel. They are suitable for the microwave and dishwasher too. 3. Bruntmor salad plates View at Target Price: $34.99 for set of 4 Not just for salads; pizzas, hot desserts or appetizers could be served on these oven-to-table ceramic plates from Bruntmor, which can warm food up to 450 degrees. other sizes are available too.