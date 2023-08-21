I scoured the internet and found the best accent mirrors to make your space feel lighter and more spacious
We found the best accent mirrors – because who wouldn't want their space to look more chic and bright?
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Accent mirrors – they’re the easiest way to make a statement and add light to your space. From minimalist styles to modern trend-led pieces, there’s an accent mirror to suit any style! I’m a firm believer that you can’t really have too many mirrors around your home (and most of the best styles will look great in any room you put them in!), so I’m always on the lookout for new statement pieces I can add to my space.
The best home decor stores are full of versatile accent mirrors for any budget, and I’ve gone through them with a fine-tooth comb to find the very best styles for you to peruse. So read on for my top 12 mirror picks to make your space feel lighter and more spacious.
OUR TOP 12 ACCENT MIRROR PICKS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST GOLD MIRRORS
I have a soft spot for gold-framed mirrors – they're just so effortlessly elegant! This luxe arched mirror is the perfect example, and at 40% off it's an absolute bargain for this sort of intricately-detailed style.
I love the on-trend wavy design of this mirror almost as much as its delicate gold rim. It'll look great propped up against a wall or hung up.
BEST STATEMENT MIRRORS
I'm obsessed with the padded wavy design of this mirror! The neutral shade and eye-catching design will satisfy those with both minimalist and maximalist tastes.
chic color pop
In keeping with the wavy theme, this colorful option from H&M is unapologetically bright. It'll look great in both vintage '70s-style decor and more modern schemes.
BEST ARCHED MIRRORS
This sleek and sophisticated black floor mirror is a failsafe addition to any room. It has its own stand, so you can display it pretty much anywhere. I can't quite believe it's under $85!
This arched mirror has a subtle gothic style. I think this silver shade gives it a unique feel but it also comes in black and gold if you prefer more of a classic look. It'll look fab above your fireplace or on your vanity!
organic feel
And for more of an organic feel, this arched wall mirror with a wooden frame is perfect. I love the rattan detail which makes it feel more refined and modern.
BEST SMALL MIRRORS
This is probably my favorite mirror of the lot! The on-trend wiggle border and antique bronze finish makes it feel both timeless and modern at the same time. It'll look gorgeous wherever you hand or lean it.
great price
This abstract wavy mirror looks far more expensive than its under-$10 price tag! The frameless design gives it a modern feel which will look great on your dressing table.
WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO STYLE A MIRROR?
For wall mirrors, the general rule of thumb when hanging them up is to install them at roughly eye level (I don’t know if you’ve ever walked past a mirror that’s too low or high for your height, but it’s a slightly disconcerting experience!).
The exception here of course is if you’re creating a gallery of wall mirrors, which is a great idea for a feature wall as it can really open up a space. It’s a good idea to use different styles of mirror here, e.g. modern, classic, and statement styles, but try to stick to the same color scheme so it doesn’t look too haphazard.
Floor mirrors are slightly more simple – great styling ideas include placing a large plant or floor pillow nearby for a contrast in shape. If leaning your mirror against a wall, try to create some friction by placing a grippy rug underneath or even better, adding it to a room with a carpet. With extra large or heavy leaning mirrors it’s always best to add some security in the form of wall hooks (longer styles won’t take away from the leaning style).
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
5 ways to landscape a front yard with rocks that add easy impact and calming organic style
Landscaping your front yard with rocks can bring a whole new look to your outdoor space – here are 5 ways to try out these easy and impactful design features
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
I scoured the sales to find the most cheerful home decor - make your space happier at up to 60% off
On the lookout for some uplifting pieces to add to your space? Our shopping editor has found them – and with some impressive discounts to boot
By Valeza Bakolli Published