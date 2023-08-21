I scoured the internet and found the best accent mirrors to make your space feel lighter and more spacious

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Accent mirrors – they’re the easiest way to make a statement and add light to your space. From minimalist styles to modern trend-led pieces, there’s an accent mirror to suit any style! I’m a firm believer that you can’t really have too many mirrors around your home (and most of the best styles will look great in any room you put them in!), so I’m always on the lookout for new statement pieces I can add to my space.

The best home decor stores are full of versatile accent mirrors for any budget, and I’ve gone through them with a fine-tooth comb to find the very best styles for you to peruse. So read on for my top 12 mirror picks to make your space feel lighter and more spacious.

OUR TOP 12 ACCENT MIRROR PICKS

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST GOLD MIRRORS

Tulca floor mirror $598 at Lulu and Georgia I have a soft spot for gold-framed mirrors – they're just so effortlessly elegant! This luxe arched mirror is the perfect example, and at 40% off it's an absolute bargain for this sort of intricately-detailed style. Estelle floor mirror $519 at Urban Outfitters I love the on-trend wavy design of this mirror almost as much as its delicate gold rim. It'll look great propped up against a wall or hung up. Selene extra wide mirror $549 at Urban Outfitters And if you're in the market for a super wide style, this mirror is perfect! It'll create so much space and has a modern curved gold frame detail. It's also on sale right now, so I'd be quick to snap it up!

BEST STATEMENT MIRRORS

Beige padded wavy mirror $159.99 at Amazon I'm obsessed with the padded wavy design of this mirror! The neutral shade and eye-catching design will satisfy those with both minimalist and maximalist tastes. chic color pop Green wavy mirror $81.99 at H&M In keeping with the wavy theme, this colorful option from H&M is unapologetically bright. It'll look great in both vintage '70s-style decor and more modern schemes. Anastasia mirror $548 at Lulu and Georgia This mirror has a unique free-flowing ridged frame which will never fail to capture the eye. The muted shade makes it great for adding interest and texture to a neutral color scheme.

BEST ARCHED MIRRORS

Minimalist arched floor mirror $84.99 at Amazon This sleek and sophisticated black floor mirror is a failsafe addition to any room. It has its own stand, so you can display it pretty much anywhere. I can't quite believe it's under $85! Varena arched wall mirror $199 at Urban Outfitters This arched mirror has a subtle gothic style. I think this silver shade gives it a unique feel but it also comes in black and gold if you prefer more of a classic look. It'll look fab above your fireplace or on your vanity! organic feel Booker wall mirror $498 at Lulu and Georgia And for more of an organic feel, this arched wall mirror with a wooden frame is perfect. I love the rattan detail which makes it feel more refined and modern.

BEST SMALL MIRRORS

Coquille mirror $348 at Anthropologie This is probably my favorite mirror of the lot! The on-trend wiggle border and antique bronze finish makes it feel both timeless and modern at the same time. It'll look gorgeous wherever you hand or lean it. great price Frameless wavy standing mirror $9.90 at Amazon This abstract wavy mirror looks far more expensive than its under-$10 price tag! The frameless design gives it a modern feel which will look great on your dressing table. Tabletop vanity mirror $88 at Anthropologie Speaking of stunning vanity mirrors, this brushed gold one has a sleek, tall standing design. It will offer height and balance to your tabletop!