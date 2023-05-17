'I want one for every room!' Our editor picks the best pieces from Anthropologie, a brand that is nailing elevated design

I remember my first ever visit to an Anthropologie store, years and years ago. It was in Miami, and I was enchanted by how unique its pieces were, how characterful and unexpected. I bought some fluted glass door handles and a pair of striped pyjama pants.

That sense of being in a bazaar has never left Anthropologie, easily one of the best home decor stores. But more recently it has taken on the sensibilities of high design, adding in the principles being used by some of the best creative minds in the world. Curved edges, smooth stone finishes, textured boucle and irregular shapes. The result is a collection of supremely covetable and well curated pieces, and here is my edit of its very best.

Anthropologie's best lights

Anthropologie's lighting section is particularly enticing - unexpected little gems that (literally) glow with personality and style. I didn't include the desk lamp shaped like a cat...but I so nearly did.

Tanner chandelier - Remarkably shallow from its top to bottom, this is a rare statement light that could work well in a low-ceilinged space. The small drop size is ideal for an apartment. Tala chandelier - The etching on the swirled glass orbs of this chandelier creates a beautiful refraction of the light, casting a softness that would be particularly flattering above a dining table. Liz Rattan task lamp - I've wheeled out this knowledge before, but it's still very true that rattan is the great leveller, bringing other more colorful or vibrant pieces together. This lamp would do just that. Miles marble task lamp - Such an elegant shape! I can't decide if this is the dream desk lamp to work by, or the exact light I want to read under in my favorite accent chair. Perhaps it's both? I want one for every room. Charli floor lamp - The current lighting trend for vignettes revolves around illuminating corners instead of from overhead. This slim, 3-bulbed model adds an art deco-inspired pool of light while taking up barely any space itself. Lulu floor lamp - I'm not sure I'd have predicted that I'd ever be lusting after a peach crushed velvet floor lamp, but that's the beauty of Anthropologie. It takes the unexpected and serves it in a way that would fit into a minimaluxe scheme.

Anthropologie's best furniture

Many of my favorite designers - Noa Santos, Olga Ashby, Brigette Romanek - are using soft colors and rounded textures right now. They create infinitely liveable spaces where you can take your shoes off and relax. That's just the vibe of much of Anthro's furniture, too - an elevated take on design.

Anthropologie's best home decor

Just like those door handles I picked up years ago, Anthro has always done finishing touches well. And that talent continues with particularly strong collections of vases and candlesticks....while its area rugs are some of the softest availble at this price level.

Vanilla glossed vase - With an irregular, careworn and handmade appearance this striking silhouette would look just as good empty on a mantle as it does when filled with flowers. Calle vases - Colored glass is an easy way to inject a bit of life into a neutral room without overpowering it. A trio of these vases - so affordably priced it's easy to do this - works well. Illusion rug - Almost everything I've highlighted so far has been curved or rounded in some way. But good decor is all about contrasts, and this sharp and dynamic rug would create a real floor show. Tufted Halle rug - Of course, I would also love to see this lima-bean shaped rug under a round coffee table, in front of a curved sofa. Such a soothing combination of shapes. Calle candle holders - Works of beauty in their own right (you can tell how much I love them having already picked the matching vases), I'd happily strew these down the middle of a dining table, watching the pretty plays of light they'd cause. Fiori Arte candle holders - Like tulips or poppy, blooming candles instead of flowers, these nature-inspired ornaments are so whimsical and fun. Their ceramic is textured enough to look handmade. "Oh, these? I just threw them into my kiln."

