Pearlescent pink is a trending home color and Anthropologie's President's Day sale is all over it
Pearlescent pink is having a moment right now – and we've found some of the very best examples in Anthropologie's President's Day
Pearlescent pink isn't just your average color trend, and the Anthropologie President's Day sale is all over it.
Here are 12 finds from the Anthropologie sale to help you on your way to embracing this trending color.
Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends. She's also a keen online shopper, with shopping baskets full of decor must-haves that reflect wider trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's picked her favorite pearly pieces from the Anthropologie President's Day sale.
Pearlescent pink picks from the Anthropologie President's Day sale
Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
$30.40
A delicate design, this handcrafted selection of glassware has a subtle rose gold tint that beautifully bounces light around. The golden rim is a tasteful touch for the ultimate in dining decor.
$30.40
Proudly designed and poured in the USA, this cute candle jar works with the flickering light of the candle to create a warm metallic glow. Use as mantel decor for immediate transformation.
$12.80
I've had a couple of these coasters for a while, and they're always a crowd-pleaser, pulled out at any dinner party for when my tablescape needs a bit of love. I love the rough gilded edges.
$298.00
OK, it's not strictly pearlescent pink, but this combo of gold and pink has that same glamorous effect. With a hint of vintage charm, it's a pretty purchase (and a limited-time exclusive).
$298.50
The capiz light fixture is a great example of pearlescent decor in action, with that shell-like sheen bouncing from the light source. They're a touch on the Art Deco side too, which I love.
$223.50
And if you're going for the ceiling light, why not get this seriously cute lamp to match? Handcrafted from capiz shells to give off a pearl-like glow, it's a nice addition to decorate a bookshelf with.
$51.20
I love these handcrafted bowls and their vintage charm, with that colored glass a winner at any dinner party. Pick from a variety of colors, although the shimmering pink is my favorite.
$10.50
Handmade from natural stone, no two of these handles are the same, some turning out lighter than others. But their irregularity is exactly what I like, that and the touch of brass.
$238.40
Another statement lampshade, this one is a twist on the banker's lamp, with an elegant light pink glass shade that would look beautiful on your bedside table. With $60 off, it's a steal too!
Why pearlescent pink? And how to style it
Pale pink has long been in vogue. We've seen it take on a new lease of life as a neutral, bringing warmth to minimalist schemes. We've seen it paired with vibrant green for that classic Millenial color combo, or layered in a monochromatic way (see Nina Magon's rosy-hued bedroom of dreams, below).
Moving on from the pale, baby pink form, designers haven't shied away from bold pink too, with Viva Magenta selected as Pantone's Color of the Year last year, while Benjamin Moore gave Raspberry Blush the crown of its big color trend for 2023.
But rising to the fore is the more sophisticated shimmer of pearlescent pink, something that takes the flat, matte pink to another dimension, with a metallic warmth that brings a touch of glamor.
Just like how recent fashion weeks have seen oversized pearls as the stars of the show, we are using pearly pink as jewelry in our homes' interiors. Designers are finding clever ways to bring that opalescent shimmer, with the likes of Lisa Staton using the glass-like quality of zellige tiles as a mirror to bounce pink around a room.
Meanwhile, Billy Cotton's love-it-or-hate-it design for Lily Allen and David Harbour gave the couple's dark bedroom some much-needed light with pearly pink bedsheets.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
