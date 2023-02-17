Pearlescent pink is a trending home color and Anthropologie's President's Day sale is all over it

Pearlescent pink isn't just your average color trend, and the Anthropologie President's Day sale is all over it.

Here are 12 finds from the Anthropologie sale to help you on your way to embracing this trending color.

Pearlescent pink picks from the Anthropologie President's Day sale

Why pearlescent pink? And how to style it

Pale pink has long been in vogue. We've seen it take on a new lease of life as a neutral, bringing warmth to minimalist schemes. We've seen it paired with vibrant green for that classic Millenial color combo, or layered in a monochromatic way (see Nina Magon's rosy-hued bedroom of dreams, below).

Moving on from the pale, baby pink form, designers haven't shied away from bold pink too, with Viva Magenta selected as Pantone's Color of the Year last year, while Benjamin Moore gave Raspberry Blush the crown of its big color trend for 2023.

But rising to the fore is the more sophisticated shimmer of pearlescent pink, something that takes the flat, matte pink to another dimension, with a metallic warmth that brings a touch of glamor.

Just like how recent fashion weeks have seen oversized pearls as the stars of the show, we are using pearly pink as jewelry in our homes' interiors. Designers are finding clever ways to bring that opalescent shimmer, with the likes of Lisa Staton using the glass-like quality of zellige tiles as a mirror to bounce pink around a room.

Meanwhile, Billy Cotton's love-it-or-hate-it design for Lily Allen and David Harbour gave the couple's dark bedroom some much-needed light with pearly pink bedsheets.