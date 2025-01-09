Why Are the Leaves on My Prayer Plant Curling? 4 Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid — To Help Yours Flourish for Longer

Maranta leuconeura, commonly known as the prayer plant, is all leaf and no bloom when grown indoors.

But since prayer plants depend on their foliage for all of their appeal, the last thing you want is a curling leaf knocking points off your houseplant collection. Luckily, amending your prayer plant care routine is pretty much all you need to restore your plant's verdant leafage.

But before you jump to curing your prayer plant's leaf curl, the first step is to identify the cause. We asked gardening experts for their advice and they've outlined every possible factor that could be the culprit.

Why do Prayer Plant's Leaves Curl?

Gardening and plant expert Tony O'Neill tells us that four primary reasons are likely behind your prayer plant's curling leaves.

1. Underwatering: We find that extremes while watering houseplants notoriously lead to curling leaves and Tony agrees. "Underwatering is the most common reason for permed leaves," he notes. "Especially since prayer plants require consistent moisture."

2. Low Humidity: "Being tropical plants, they thrive in high-humidity environments," he explains. "Low humidity can cause the leaves to curl, which reduces surface area and moisture loss."

3. Overwatering: "While they like moist soil, waterlogged conditions can also lead to root rot," says Tony. "This in turn reduces the plant’s ability to uptake water and nutrients, causing leaves to curl."

4. Temperature Stress: "Lastly, extreme temperatures, either too hot or too cold, can stress the plant," he says. "And this shows up in the form of curled leaves on prayer plants."

Tony O'Neill Social Links Navigation Gardening & Plant Expert I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 438,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

Can Prayer Plants Recover from Leaf Curl?

"Yes, prayer plants can recover from leaf curl once the underlying issue is addressed," affirms Tony. "It is crucial to identify the correct cause and adjust the care accordingly."

Although prayer plants are one of the more high-maintenance houseplants, they are well worth the effort. Plus, they are fighters and won't give up just as leaves start to curl.

However, swift action is recommended when fixing this plant problem. And the moment you spot healthy new growth, Tony finds that it's usually a good sign of recovery.

How to Fix a Prayer Plant's Curling Leaves?

Since prayer plants are known to be one of the most beloved houseplants with colorful leaves, it's important to resolve the crop's curling leaves as soon as possible. Tony tells us that by first identifying the root cause, you can follow through by administering the solution successfully.

For Underwatering: "Regularly water the plant, ensuring the soil remains lightly moist but not soggy," he warns. "A good rule of thumb is to water your prayer plant only when the top inch of the soil feels dry."

For Low Humidity: He recommends increasing humidity around the plant. "Use a humidity tray, a room humidifier, or mist the plant regularly," he suggests.

For Overwatering: "Ensure proper drainage in the pot, and adjust your watering schedule," he recommends. "If root rot has set in, repot the plant into fresh soil after removing any rotted roots."

For Temperature Stress: "Keep the plant in a location where temperatures are consistently between 65-75°F (18-24°C)," he says. "I also encourage styling prayer plants away from any drafts or heat sources."

FAQs

What Does an Overwatered Prayer Plant Look Like?

As you can tell, overwatering is one of the more common houseplant care mistakes. However, the silver lining to this faux pas is that you can tell when a prayer plant is overwatered by simply examining the visual manifestations of this error.

For instance, you will find yellowing leaves and water-soaked blisters on the plant's surface. You might also notice droopy, collapsing stems that are mushy to the touch. And last but not least, a bout of root rot will likely affect your crop.

Ideally, if your prayer plant has only recently shown signs of curling leaves, you can alter your care routine and tend to your crop's needs for a quick turnaround in healthy leafage.

Whatever you do, don't give up on your houseplant just yet. And if you find your prayer plant slowly curling and wilting away, then treat yourself to a fresh crop and steer clear of these common mistakes.