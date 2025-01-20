3 Places to Put Snake Plant That Are Meant to Bring You Good Luck, According to a Feng Shui-Practicing Architect

Snake plant placement is important for your home's overall harmony and energy, or so says Anjie Cho, a trained architect and Feng Shui consultant. The plant is known to bring good luck and positive energy to a space in Feng Shui, so knowing where to place a snake plant for good luck in your home might just be the secret to protecting your peace.

Feng Shui plants are known to bring joyful energy into a home, and following the rules of this practice, you would not want to just place it anywhere. Oftentimes, in high-traffic areas, this plant can get overlooked. That's why intention matters — and that's where placement comes in.

I spoke to Anjie to learn more about where a snake plant should be placed and why it matters. Here's what she had to say about it.

Where to Place a Snake Plant in Feng Shui

A common snake plant mistake you'll want to avoid is placing this beloved plant in an area that does not gather the positive Feng Shui it needs to enhance your room's aesthetic and overall energy.

So, where should you place your snake plant around the home? "In Feng Shui, snake plants have a protective quality because they resemble a sharp, fierce sword. Therefore, they could be beneficially placed where one needs a bit of protection," says Anjie.

Entryway: The entryway is a space where guests, family, and friends get a first glance at when entering your home, and Anjie says, "If placed flanking the entry, this can protect it from unwanted energies." The expert says this is because "the entry represents a portal for energy from the outside world."

Workspace: "Placed in the work areas, it can protect you from challenging energy in regard to your work," explains Anjie. "Your workspace represents your prosperity, success, and career." So, as Anjie states, this is definitely a form of good home office Feng Shui.

Bedroom: Lastly, Anjie says the snake plant is a houseplant that will aid you in a better night's sleep. "The bedroom is where you sleep and rest, so they can be placed here to support a more restful sleep," adds Anjie. "The bedroom represents you and your inner child."

Why Is Snake Plant Placement Important?

Just as it's important to understand snake plant care — It's also important to know where to place this positive houseplant. Why? Well, Feng Shui expert Anjie says: "In general, because they protect and filter out challenging energy — they, in turn, offer support and good luck. Be sure that they receive the light and care they require because an unhealthy and neglected plant is never good luck."

She continues: "If you want to place the snake plant for feng shui, your intention is most important. However, if it's purely an aesthetic choice, it can go anywhere it will thrive. But it's also interesting to see where they end up. It may show you where you feel you need protection!"

Although the expert highlights the importance of snake place placement, she says that for design purposes or aesthetics, it is up to you. Remember, balance is important around the home. So ensure you place your plant where it feels like it will gather healthy growing habits.

FAQs

How Many Snake Plants Should I Have in My Home for Good Luck?

Anjie tells us the amount is based on how much you can care for this plant and give it the love and attention it needs. From knowing how often to water a snake plant to knowing how often to fertilize, all these things matter.

"It's helpful to have only the amount that you can care for without overwhelm. In Feng Shui, three, five, or nine plants are also auspicious," explains Anjie. "Three is for new beginnings, five for balance, and nine for good luck."

Conclusive Thoughts

Aside from many believing this plant brings good Feng Shui into the home, it also makes for the perfect bookshelf plant. From what I've gathered after speaking to Anjie, you can ultimately place your snake plant where you please — if you're looking at design as the main factor.

But when it comes to balance, good luck, and harmony in the home, placement in Feng Shui is incredibly important. So embrace this cold-tolerant indoor plant the way you see fit, and it will undoubtedly bring color, beauty, and luxurious foliage to your space.