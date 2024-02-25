How to Make Use of the Space Under Your Sofa — Tricks That add Discreet Storage

Under sofa organization can be a wonderful thing assuming you do it right. Not only is it a large surface area, but the location is perfect for easy everyday access.

While it may be a gamechanger for your living room storage, there are a few points to consider before shoving whatever loose objects you can find underneath it. We’ve collated the best of them to share with you.

Extra storage is forever a good option, and in this case there are a few storage solutions to consider depending on the style of sofa you have. ‘While under-the-sofa storage solutions are available, beware that this area has the potential to be a true "out of sight, out of mind" area.

How can I make the most of under my sofa?

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

The best storage for here would be drawer-based and on wheels, perhaps the perfect place to keep/hide living room items you don't use like old remotes and user manuals,’ says Ben Soreff, professional organizer at House To Home Organizing.

Adding rolling drawers underneath the sofa allows for easy access to items and it’s ever so convenient, even better if you have a skirted sofa, ‘It’s a great place to store and keep things hidden away. Use shallow containers with lids that can easily slide underneath and keep things tidy,’ suggests Perry Walter, founder of Walter Studio Interior Design.

‘Hidden storage improves organization in the home, but you are of course limited in height and weight depending on the kind of containers you are using,’ warns Hashi Mohamed, organizer and president of Ivy Cleans, ‘The cons are being limited on space and items being visible, affecting the entire aesthetic of your living room.’

If possible it’s best to avoid revealing any hints of clutter or hidden storage to create complete serenity if possible.

(Image credit: Organized Living by Shira Gill)

A low profile shelving unit could work wonders underneath the sofa adding a focal point and framing the seating area. Choosing a neutral base will allow the decor to do the talking but consider a more vibrant colourway to really grab people's attention.

Karina Toner, Operations Manager of Spekless suggests we think along the lines of large chunky coffee table books, decor, or pretty storage baskets, as these are all visually appealing.

Arrange the space as though it were a normal shelf and style wisely, but be sure to clean the area regularly to avoid dust accumulation.

One way to organize a living room is by sliding board games, puzzles, books or magazines underneath the sofa. Whether your mid activity or just need it out of the way while guests are over, they're just the right shape and size to keep in that low down space.

Popping them inside a container such as a tray or basket will hide any unwanted loud colors from peeking out underneath the space you use to relax. A functional and stylish approach.

Think about which options suit your lifestyle best and be sure you’re happy to fill this space with something functional before investing in high quality aesthetically pleasing products. These ideas may also be good to reflect on when searching for a new sofa addition.