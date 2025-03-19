This Genius 'Stove Gap Cover' Solves One of the Most Annoying Kitchen Problems — My Editor Bought One and Swears by It
A clever idea that blends straight in with your hob, and you'll never have to stress about stray crumbs again
I’ve always loved to cook. It’s my favorite pastime and something I genuinely look forward to at the end of the day. Whether I’m preparing an elaborate feast for my friends and family, or just making myself a bowl of pasta, I find a huge amount of pleasure, and mindfulness in the simple act of cooking a meal. However, if there’s one thing that can snap me out of that mindful state, it’s the mess that inevitably ensues post-cheffing.
However, there’s a hierarchy to the kitchen messes. And at the highest point of the hierarchy of kitchen annoyances, the absolute bane of the kitchen clean up process, is that evil little gap that lurks between your stove and your counter. So small, and yet so mighty.
The less-than-a-millimeter gap somehow manages to be an absolute magnet for splatters, crumbs, and spillages, spoiling your otherwise dreamy modern kitchen ideas. And of course it does, because it’s only the hardest spot to clean in the whole kitchen.
So, imagine my delight when I discovered a product called the stove gap cover from Amazon that renders this issue entirely obsolete. And even better yet — it’s less than £50.
Price: £21.99
This idea solves this age-old issue with absolute ease with a genius stainless steel stove gap cover. Thanks to it's fully adjustable, retractable length, and various colorways, there's practically no kitchen in which this wouldn't work. Just slot the cover into the gap and adjust it by the tabs until you find an exact length match, then wave goodbye to any hassle or irritating clean up. When your covers do eventually need a bit of a scrub, its as easy as sliding them out and giving them a quick wipe clean.
I'm not the only one singing its praises, though. With over 230 5-star reviews on Amazon, this is far from my special secret anymore.
One reviewer writes: "I love how it not only keeps my kitchen cleaner but also adds a touch of elegance to the space. If you're tired of cleaning out those annoying gaps, I highly recommend this product. It's practical, stylish, and worth every penny."
Unlike popular silicone alternatives, this stainless steel kitchen version will remain in perfect condition for years. Flimsier materials may seem to do the trick for the first few months, but they will eventually begin to discolor and lift up from the surface, ruining that seamless look.
They also require you to cut them to measure, which can also leave your hob looking less polished. We love this interpretation because not only does it do the job, but it becomes practically invisible as soon as it's installed, so you barely have to think about it.
This is soon to become a staple in every home cooks kitchen, so get ahead of the trend now. Industrial kitchens, and rustic kitchens alike will benefit from this simple addition.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.
-
-
I Used to Live in Paris — And I Think This Candle Brand Actually Captures the Essence of the City in a Fragrance
From hailing a cab in Saint-Germain-des-Prés to partying all night in Pigalle, candles by BDK Parfums evoke the essence and allure of the city of love
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Small Kitchen Extension Ideas — 12 Clever Ways to Reap Big Rewards From Even Tiny Additions to Your Home
Adding even a little more space through an extension can unleash the full potential of your kitchen with smart design ideas
By Linda Clayton Published
-
Small Kitchen Extension Ideas — 12 Clever Ways to Reap Big Rewards From Even Tiny Additions to Your Home
Adding even a little more space through an extension can unleash the full potential of your kitchen with smart design ideas
By Linda Clayton Published
-
6 Appliance Mistakes That Are Making Your Kitchen Look So Much More Dated
Save your kitchen from looking passé by not falling into these appliance pitfalls
By Maya Glantz Published
-
10 Creative Kitchen Extensions With Skylights That Make These Light-Enhancing Windows the Most Interesting Detail
Real life examples of skylights in kitchen extensions to bring brightness to light-starved spaces in the best way possible
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
16 Kitchen Extension Ideas That Will Help You Expand Your Home's Most Important Room Practically and Beautifully
From architectural idea to ways to lay out and decorate, this is a kitchen expert's guide to what to do with your extension
By Linda Clayton Published
-
5 Design Mistakes That Will Make Your Kitchen Countertops Look Dated — What Not to Pick (And What to Choose Instead)
You'll never grow tired of a timelessly chic countertop design, but don't get them confused with these trend-led choices
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Every Kitchen Designer I Asked Said This Storage Feature Is the One Thing That Will Defeat Your Space's Clutter
Sleek, beautiful and functional, no designer kitchen is complete without one of these space-saving storage spots
By Maya Glantz Published
-
This Kitchen in North London Touches on Finely Crafted Design With Irresistible Marbling
A space that embraces the mixture of textures and material, this North London home was designed into a luxury oasis
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How Much Will It Cost to Remodel My Utility Room? Experts Break Down the Figures
An expert guide to the utility room remodel costs you can expect when undertaking this all-important project
By Natasha Brinsmead Published