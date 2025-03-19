This Genius 'Stove Gap Cover' Solves One of the Most Annoying Kitchen Problems — My Editor Bought One and Swears by It

I’ve always loved to cook. It’s my favorite pastime and something I genuinely look forward to at the end of the day. Whether I’m preparing an elaborate feast for my friends and family, or just making myself a bowl of pasta, I find a huge amount of pleasure, and mindfulness in the simple act of cooking a meal. However, if there’s one thing that can snap me out of that mindful state, it’s the mess that inevitably ensues post-cheffing.

However, there’s a hierarchy to the kitchen messes. And at the highest point of the hierarchy of kitchen annoyances, the absolute bane of the kitchen clean up process, is that evil little gap that lurks between your stove and your counter. So small, and yet so mighty.

The less-than-a-millimeter gap somehow manages to be an absolute magnet for splatters, crumbs, and spillages, spoiling your otherwise dreamy modern kitchen ideas. And of course it does, because it’s only the hardest spot to clean in the whole kitchen.

So, imagine my delight when I discovered a product called the stove gap cover from Amazon that renders this issue entirely obsolete. And even better yet — it’s less than £50.

Windspeed 2 Pack Stainless Steel Stove Gap Covers Silver, Windspeed Stove Counter Gap Cover for Stove Gap Filler Gap Covers Between Stove and Counter Edge Gap Cover Length 13.8" to 27.6" View at Amazon Price: £21.99 This idea solves this age-old issue with absolute ease with a genius stainless steel stove gap cover. Thanks to it's fully adjustable, retractable length, and various colorways, there's practically no kitchen in which this wouldn't work. Just slot the cover into the gap and adjust it by the tabs until you find an exact length match, then wave goodbye to any hassle or irritating clean up. When your covers do eventually need a bit of a scrub, its as easy as sliding them out and giving them a quick wipe clean.

The gap cover extends so that it fits perfectly along the length of your stove. (Image credit: Future)

I'm not the only one singing its praises, though. With over 230 5-star reviews on Amazon, this is far from my special secret anymore.

One reviewer writes: "I love how it not only keeps my kitchen cleaner but also adds a touch of elegance to the space. If you're tired of cleaning out those annoying gaps, I highly recommend this product. It's practical, stylish, and worth every penny."

Unlike popular silicone alternatives, this stainless steel kitchen version will remain in perfect condition for years. Flimsier materials may seem to do the trick for the first few months, but they will eventually begin to discolor and lift up from the surface, ruining that seamless look.

They also require you to cut them to measure, which can also leave your hob looking less polished. We love this interpretation because not only does it do the job, but it becomes practically invisible as soon as it's installed, so you barely have to think about it.

As well as stopping mess going down the side of your oven, this idea makes your stove look more integrated, too. (Image credit: Future)

This is soon to become a staple in every home cooks kitchen, so get ahead of the trend now. Industrial kitchens, and rustic kitchens alike will benefit from this simple addition.