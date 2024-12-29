Should I Use Fabric Softener on My Bed Sheets? There Are Pros and Cons — Warn Bedding Experts

Learning the right way to launder bedding is an art in itself. Too much detergent and suds will go everywhere. If you use the wrong kind, you're at risk of damaging your sheets. It can be hard to know what to use and how much of it to use — but do not worry, as we've found the answer to that.

For me, using fabric softener is necessary when I do laundry. I use it to ensure my clothing smells as good as possible and feels just as good. This is why knowing how to wash bed linen is important, as it will set you up for comfort and restful nights.

To find out more about fabric softeners and bedding, I spoke to the experts to determine whether using it on bed sheets is essential and whether it harms them. This research led to some interesting discoveries, including the ideal way to wash my bed sheets from now on! Let's get into it.

Should I use fabric softener on my bed sheets?

Whether or not you use fabric softener when washing your bed sheets is a personal choice with some variables, including your skin's level of sensitivity and the material your bed sheets are made from, and how often you wash your bed sheets.

Carlie Gasia, a certified sleep science coach and certified wellness coach at Sleepopolis, says, "Certain materials such as cotton sheets which are designed to wick away sweat and moisture will lose some of their breathability if fabric softener builds up on its surface. And if you have sensitive skin, certain fabric softeners can also cause irritation or allergic reactions, so it’s something to be aware of."

The safest bet to keep your bed sheets safe but soft and still smelling like fresh laundry is to only occasionally wash your breathable fabrics like cotton bedding sets with softener. Using a mild softener like the Snuggle fabric softener from Walmart that shouldn't irritate most people's sensitive skin is a good idea as well.

Ensure you read your bottle of softener carefully and follow the correct amount needed for laundry cycles of different sizes to help avoid softener from building up on your bedding or clogging breathable fibers.

The pros and cons of fabric softner

Marten Carlson, a mattress expert and certified sleep science coach at Mattress Clarity, says there are a few advantages and disadvantages we should keep an eye out for.

What are the pros?

Sheets can become extra soft and comfortable.

The softener adds a fresh, light scent to your sheets. We love this Downy Fabric Softener Liquid from Amazon.

Washing your sheets with a softener helps to minimize static cling, particularly in dry climates. You could also try this Gain Fabric Softener from Amazon, priced at $16.29.

What are the cons?

Consistently washing your bed sheets with a fabric softener may impact the breathability and moisture-wicking properties of cotton sheets (which is known to be one of the best bed sheet materials).

The chemicals and scents in a fabric softener can irritate sensitive skin.

Excessive use of fabric softener might lead to a waxy residue developing on your bed sheets, reducing comfort and breathability.

How to use fabric softener on your bed sheets for the best results

"If you want to use fabric softener on your sheets, here’s the best way to go about it. Start by washing your sheets in warm water with a gentle detergent. When it's time to add the fabric softener, follow the instructions on the bottle—usually, you’ll add it during the rinse cycle," says Carlie.

The expert says you'll need to be careful not to use too much as overusing softener can leave residue on your sheets. "Once washed, dry your sheets according to the care instructions, ideally on a low heat setting to avoid any damage," says Carlie.

Marten adds, "Don't forget to occasionally wash your sheets without fabric softener to help remove any build-up on the fabric, and to check that your bed sheets' care label says whether they are compatible with fabric softener!"

Overall, washing your bed sheets using fabric softener is a great way to keep your bed feeling cozy and comfortable. So long as you don't overdose on the softener and take particular care with your cotton sheets, and take note of a few laundry lessons to stop you from ruining your bed linen.