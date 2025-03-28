5 Bedroom Colors That Have Gone Out of Style in 2025 — Plus the Shades Designers Are Using Instead
Looking to redecorate your bedroom this year? Steer clear of these outdated hues if you want a fresh, contemporary-looking space
If you're anything like me, at this point in the year you're itching to redecorate. Spring is the perfect time to usher in a fresh style and welcome a sense of renewal into your home, and if you want to experiment with brand-new colors, there's no better place to start than the bedroom.
More than any other room in the home, our bedrooms are an extension of our true selves. These spaces cater to you, and you only (or, perhaps, your partner) so you can really let loose and unleash your personality. All that said, we also need these sleep sanctuaries to be relaxing, comforting spaces, so it's a good idea to tread carefully when it comes to bedroom color ideas.
Trends are also perpetually shifting, so there's a high chance that whatever shade had the public vote this time two years ago is no longer in favor. How does that translate in 2025? According to interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, it means less moody hues and expressive colors and more natural, delicate tones. "As bedroom design shifts toward more organic, calming spaces, certain colors are falling out of favor," she says. Keen to know what they are? Here are the five bedroom colors that are going out of style this year.
1. Cool Gray
The wave of so-called "Millenial Gray" hysteria has well and truly passed, but many contemporary designers have still been incorporating chic, slate grays in bedrooms in recent years, typically in small doses as a cool accent. In 2025, however, Nina Lichtenstein says that's no longer the case.
"Once a go-to neutral, cool gray now feels sterile and uninviting, lacking the warmth needed for a restful space," she says. Instead, for a chic, laidback color trend that retains warmth and comfort, she suggests using earthy beiges and warm taupes. "These nature-inspired neutrals evoke sand, stone, and driftwood, creating a cozy, grounded feel," says Nina.
Does beige feel too impersonal to you? For a perfect middle ground between gray and beige, try a more nuanced greige like Elephant's Breath, from Farrow & Ball, which makes an excellent bedroom paint idea. The contemporary color has an undertone of magenta with an ultra-calming effect, reading cooler in north-facing rooms.
2. Dark Navy
Inky navy tones reminiscent of the night sky have been a popular sight in bedrooms lately, where many designers have opted for color drenching for a cocooning feel. To some degree, it's a paint application that makes sense in the bedroom — an immersive midnight blue shade to lull you into sleep — but most designers agree deep, dark colors aren't on the bedroom agenda in 2025.
"Deep navy had its moment as a moody, dramatic choice, but it can make bedrooms feel heavy and enclosed," says Nina. Designer Kathy Kuo, founder of Kathy Kuo Home, agrees. "In general, I think we're seeing darker tones falling out of favor when it comes to bedrooms," she says. "People are really looking to make their bedrooms into serene sanctuaries these days — so light and airy pastels are trending upwards, as are soothing nature hues like sage green, aqua, and sky blue."
If you want to embrace the undoubtedly calming properties of blue, consider a dustier, smoky tone instead of navy. "These draw inspiration from the sky, offering a calming, restorative energy perfect for a modern bedroom," says Nina.
Nina Lichtenstein is a residential interior designer who strives to showcase her in-depth construction and design expertise in her projects. Nina believes that home design should capture a homeowner’s uniqueness by how it serves the person. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant living spaces.
3. Teal
There was once a time when every young woman between the ages of 12 and 29 had a teal bedroom. They were so ubiquitous that the shade has had its fair share of meme treatment online, and you still see plenty of bedroom accent walls in the expressive color. The bright jewel tone no doubt has its place in our homes but these days, the bedroom isn't one of them.
According to designer Gala Magriñá, cozier shades are at the forefront of bedroom color schemes in 2025 instead. "We are seeing a growing response of people approaching design with greater mindfulness, considering how every choice impacts their physical and mental well-being," she says. "This is particularly relevant in bedrooms where we’re seeing a greater focus on comfort that invites calm and relaxation."
For a similarly expressive color to teal but with a more soothing quality, she recommends choosing a pale or mid-green. "Opt for softer, tonal paint colors that calm and soothe; think rich biophilic hues like sage greens," she says.
Kathy is the founder & CEO at Kathy Kuo Home. She is an award-winning Interior Designer and entrepreneur based in New York City. In 2012, Kathy launched Kathy Kuo Home with one singular vision: to provide everything from design inspiration to flawless execution in one vertically integrated platform. The business continues to grow exponentially, providing the world's best furniture and decor supported by a robust interior design studio and a dedicated Trade Program.
4. Stark White
Crisp, bright whites are a default paint idea for walls, and while their fresh, invigorating feel might work in a kitchen or entryway, it's not a tone best suited to bedrooms.
That's not to say white bedrooms aren't a good idea at all, but rather than a pure iteration of the shade, choose a warmer off-white tone. "Crisp white can feel too stark and cold, making bedrooms appear lifeless rather than serene," Nina notes. "Instead, try soft organic whites with warm undertones such as mushroom, linen, or a gentle clay-infused white, which mimic natural light and create an inviting atmosphere."
Be sure to add some points of contrast if your walls are white, too. The black accents in the space above, for example, help to bring a layer of depth and dimension into the soothing bedroom.
5. Saturated Pinks
When Barbiecore took over in the summer of 2023, pink bedrooms were everywhere. It was a color trend that coincided with the "Y2K" resurgence which saw playful, brightly decorated bedrooms rise to the fore, but both of these trends proved to be fleeting.
Helen Shaw, color expert and Director of Marketing at Benjamin Moore, says there's a shift away from saturated colors in 2025, especially in the bedroom. "This year will focus on a more subtle and comforting take on color," she says. "These ‘quietly colorful’ hues are easy to use in the bedroom and won’t tire over the years as your style evolves and furniture or décor swaps in or out."
She goes on to name paler pinks and reds as the ‘new’ neutrals perfect for our sleep sanctuaries — think baked clay, raw plaster, and earthy terracotta. "These hues add a touch of warmth to bedroom space while remaining the perfect foundation for a laid-back neutral scheme," Helen explains. "Plaster pink shades work perfectly for this look. The soft, dusky rose tones in both add a wonderful earthy and grounded feel, perfect for a bedroom where we unwind and rejuvenate."
For a bedroom that feels fresh and on-trend in 2025, steer clear of these colors that are falling out of favor.
And the bedroom isn't just where colors are shifting in style. There are also kitchen colors to avoid for 2025 too, if you're planning to remodel your space this year.
Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.
