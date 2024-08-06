Should I Put a Light Over My Kitchen Sink Window? This is the "Secret Weapon" to Elevate Kitchen Lighting

There's a flick that has switched, if you'll excuse the pun, in how we light the kitchens in our homes. Where once we wanted every square inch of our cooking spaces illuminated by a littering of spotlights integrated into the ceiling, you'll now find that many interior designers are avoiding this type of super-functional-but-quite-harsh lighting altogether.

However, there are certain tricks you'll want your space to make use of if you're not opting in for bright overhead lighting — and a wall light over a kitchen sink window might be one of the most useful replacements. After all, in some instances, not opting for ceiling fixtures leads to spaces that suffer for their lack of task lighting, but with the right kitchen lighting ideas introduced to make up for what's missing, you can get practicality, a good ambiance and beautiful fixtures all in one.

You may never have considered introducing a light over a kitchen window — after all, this might not be the biggest amount of free wall space in your kitchen. However, there's a good reason you should consider it — I think it could just be the secret weapon to making your kitchen work better at night, without having to over-illuminate the room with glaring spotlights.

Should a kitchen sink window have a light over it?

Don't just take my word for it — there are plenty of interior designers who incorporate this kitchen window idea in their designs, for functional as well as aesthetic reasons.

"We often incorporate sconces above or flanking windows in kitchens to enhance the lighting scheme," say Jesse Rudolph and Joelle Kutner, founders of design studio Ome Dezin.

This might not be something you'd consider over every kitchen window, but there are certain areas where it makes most sense — most notably, because under a kitchen window is where you'll often find the sink, meaning it's a good spot to add in some extra task lighting. "Before installation, we carefully select fixtures to ensure they provide sufficient illumination on the surfaces below, reducing the need for constant overhead lighting," Joelle and Jesse add. "These lights are above the main working stations, the sink and the doorway, so they're beautiful and the location is highly functional."

It's a design trick that interior designer Eric Drozd uses too. "During the day, the window provides plenty of light to the sink underneath; however, in the evening, it is a dark area," Eric tells us. "These sconces create a soft glow above the sink, and allow the homeowners to use it without lighting the entire kitchen."

"Recessed lighting is great for everyday and general use, but sconces and pendants create a unique ambience that is great to have in a space as often used as a kitchen," Eric adds. "Wherever possible, I like to add sconces to create interest, and draw your eye to different parts of each space."

How can I add wall lights above a kitchen window?

Adding wall sconces above a kitchen window will generally require rewiring — something often made a little trickier by the presence of the window underneath. If you're adding in new lighting, this will require adding in a new light switch, too — all in all, it's a project best done when remodeling a kitchen, rather than an addition to an existing space.

However, there are options such as re-chargeable wireless sconces, or designs that you may be able to add in remote-controlled WiFi lightbulbs, which will make adding in wall sconces possibly without extensive rewiring.

How do I pick the right wall light for over a kitchen window?

There are a few qualities to look out for in the right kitchen wall lighting idea for over a window.

Functionality: "Choose sconces that direct light effectively onto work surfaces, such as countertops and sinks," say Jesse and Joelle. "This ensures that the kitchen remains well-lit for tasks like cooking and cleaning without relying solely on overhead lighting."

Light Distribution: "Ensure the sconces provide even illumination and minimize shadows," Joelle says. "Fixtures should be positioned to balance light across the kitchen space, avoiding dark spots and creating a more functional workspace."

Brightness and Type of Light: "Select sconces with appropriate brightness and color temperature to match the kitchen’s needs," Jesse says. "Bright, cool light is often preferred for task areas, while warmer light can create a more inviting atmosphere." Ensuring they're installed on a different circuit when planning your kitchen lighting design will help better control the overall ambiance.

Fixture Size and Placement: "Consider the size of the sconces in relation to the window and surrounding space," Joelle tells us. "Proper placement is crucial to achieve the desired lighting effect and to complement the kitchen’s design."

Style and Design: "Choose sconces that match the kitchen’s aesthetic while ensuring they provide the necessary lighting," Jesse says. "The design should blend seamlessly with the overall decor while offering practical benefits."

"Play with size, shape and proportion," recommends Eric Drozd. "Lighting is a place to have fun, and the easiest way to add distinct character to your kitchen."

There's no doubt that as well as offering something useful to your kitchen design, this designer's trick is a brilliant way to add some standout lighting to your space, too. "From an aesthetic perspective, light fixtures are beautiful," Eric Drozd says. "They add a sculptural quality that is otherwise missing in such a hard finished space."

So, why not take this as your excuse to do a little extra light fixture shopping for your kitchen remodel?