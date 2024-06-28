Can I Have a Kitchen Window Flush With the Countertop? We Investigate This "Inviting" Design Choice

Ever seen a space where the kitchen window is flush with the counter? It's often done in modern, architectural homes for a sleek look that opens up your kitchen to the view outside. But, it may lead you to question, is this layout actually practical?

In our quest to help you choose the perfect kitchen window design (it's an under-considered part of your remodel, in our opinion), we asked designers what they think of this design idea, and how to make it work. The answer? A resounding yes, but there's some considerations before you commit.

We reached out to top kitchen experts to understand more about this kitchen concept, and to get to know about its pros and cons.

Should You Have a Kitchen Window Flush With Counter?

(Image credit: Kiernan Reeves. Design: Ashley Ferguson Interior)

For most part, experts endorse the idea of having a window that reaches down to your kitchen countertop. 'Sure, a low kitchen window flush with counter might present some design challenges, but it also has the key advantage of making a space feel fresh, airy, and inviting,' says Austin designer Ashley Ferguson, founder of Ashley Ferguson Interiors. 'My advice is to embrace the low window and find ways to make it an intentional part of the design narrative. Frame it in the same stone used on the counters for a clean, continuous look. Or, you can take it a step further and have the inside of the window framed in the same stone, as well. If you have a deep enough counter, you can style the window ledge like a shelf with soaps or potted herbs for a very ‘Nancy Meyers’ rom com decor.'

Are there any disadvantages to this style?

(Image credit: Jocelyn Low. Design: Uncommon,)

In this design, your window practically becomes a kitchen backsplash, a pro in some regards, as it brings down the number of materials in your space, for a more minimalist look, but a con if you're going to have to try clean glass every time you use your sink.

Then again, it doesn't have to be over the sink. 'The kitchen sink is typically a natural spot for window placement, but it's not the only option,' says Ashley. 'For example, low windows along the wall are an excellent spot to create a cozy breakfast nook with banquette seating.'

In this case, you could move the sink onto a wall, and let it face the window. And if you're worried that the sink over a plain wall will look too industrial or bland, panic not. 'It takes some creativity, but there are many ways to create visual interest with tiles, stone, or shelving selections,' suggests the designer. 'Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Villa kitchen proves that point!'

What kitchen countertop material can be used in front of a window?

(Image credit: Virtual Here Studios. Design: Sophie Goineau)

'There aren't many limitations in kitchen countertop material selections to be used in front of a window,' says Ashley. 'I'll always advocate for the timeless beauty of natural stone — just be aware of the natural patina that occurs over time. A natural stone like marble will experience some etching and staining, adding to its character and depth.'

'For those who are after more durability and affordability, quartzite is also a great route. Quartzite will give a semi-marble look but stands up to messes with less day-to-day maintenance. When all is said and done, choose a countertop material you love, and that works best with your lifestyle,' Ashley adds.

FAQs

Can you put a counter in front of a window?

Yes you can. Ensure you have deep counters so there's enough room for a standard-size sink and faucet. Choose durable window treatments such as faux wood or aluminum blinds.

How high should a kitchen window be above the counter?

If not choosing a flush design, 'typically windows are above counter height in the kitchen with a head height of 80 inches and a height between 30-42 inches,' say Sapna and Karan Aggarwal of Bungalowe.