How to Wash a Weighted Blanket — 4 Methods You Need for a Soft and Cozy Throwover

Weighted blankets have become a popular household item as they have been known to help promote relaxation and improve sleep. However, with their unique filling, they require extra care to preserve their structure and efficacy. While these blankets bring comfort, they also come with some challenges when cleaning.

Knowing the correct way to wash a weighted blanket is essential, as doing it incorrectly could lead to a lumpy, uneven fill or even damage your washing machine. Thankfully, with the right approach and tools, you can safely clean your weighted blanket at home, extending its lifespan and keeping it fresh.

In this guide, our experts will walk you through everything you need to know, with specific instructions for both hand washing and machine washing to ensure your weighted blanket remains a source of better sleep for years to come.

What You’ll Need

Before starting, gather the necessary tools to ensure a smooth washing process. Here's Angela Rubin’s, owner of Hellamaid, checklist of essentials:

• Mild Detergent: Choose a gentle, non-bleach detergent such as EnviroKlenz Laundry Powder Detergent from Amazon, to protect the blanket’s fabric and filling.

• Large Tub or Basin: For handwashing, you'll need a container big enough to submerge the blanket fully.

• Drying Rack or Clothesline: Air drying is often the safest option, so use a Maison Products Retractable Clothes Washing Line from Target to save space when not in use.

• Great Value Distilled White Vinegar from Walmart: Useful for deep cleaning and removing stubborn odors.

• Stain Remover: This is used to tackle specific spots before washing. We recommend Tide Stain Remover for Clothes from Amazon.

Having these tools ready will simplify the process and reduce the risk of accidental damage to your blanket.

How to Hand Wash a Weighted Blanket

According to Vanessa Terra Bossart, Owner, GreenTerra Cleaning Service, handwashing is often the safest way to clean a weighted blanket (similar to washing an electric blanket), especially if it’s made with delicate fabrics or has specific care instructions. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Prepare & Prestain

Fill it with cold or lukewarm water, as hot water may damage the fabric. Add a small amount of mild detergent and mix until it’s fully dissolved. Before submerging the blanket, inspect it for stains. Use a gentle stain remover such as Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater from Amazon, applying it directly to the affected areas.

"Allow the remover to sit for at least five to ten minutes, giving it time to break down the stain without damaging fabric," says Vanessa. "For stubborn stains, you can lightly dab the area with a clean cloth to help lift the discoloration."

Step 2: Submerge the Blanket

Place the blanket into the soapy water, ensuring it’s fully submerged. Use your hands to gently move the blanket, ensuring that the detergent reaches all parts of the fabric.

"Pay special attention to areas that may have more dirt or buildup, such as the edges or corners," continues Vanessa. "Avoid aggressive scrubbing, as this can disrupt the filling inside." Spend a few minutes agitating the water, using smooth, circular motions to help loosen any embedded dirt and oils.

Step 3: Rinse Thoroughly

Drain the soapy water and refill the tub with clean water. To rinse effectively, gently press the blanket to release trapped soap, working from one section to another. Avoid wringing or twisting, as this can damage the fabric or filling. Repeat this process until the water runs clear, indicating the blanket is free of soap residue.

Step 4: Remove Excess Water & Dry Thoroughly

Carefully press the blanket to remove excess water without wringing or twisting, which can damage the filling.

To dry properly, lay the blanket flat on a drying rack or hang it over a sturdy clothesline. Ensure it’s evenly distributed whilst drying to prevent the filling from clumping together. Also, it’s best to avoid direct sunlight when drying your blanket, as it can fade the colors.

How to Machine Wash a Weighted Blanket

If your weighted blanket is machine washable, following a few precautions is important to avoid damaging the blanket or your washer. Here’s Angela’s step-by-step guide that you'll want to follow during your household cleaning tasks.

Step 1: Check the label

Start by reading the care instructions on your blanket’s label. Some blankets may specify that they’re not machine washable due to their materials or fillings, such as glass beads.

"Choose a gentle or delicate cycle, and use cold or lukewarm water to prevent damage to the fabric and filling," recommends Angela. "Hot water or high-speed spins can weaken fibers, so follow the manufacturers guidelines to avoid damaging your blanket."

Step 2: Add mild detergent

Measure out a small amount of gentle detergent to clean the blanket without leaving soap residue. Avoid fabric softeners or bleach, which can degrade the materials or clog the filling.

Pro Tip: To prevent your washer from becoming unbalanced, add a few towels or other small items to the load. This will help distribute the weight more evenly and protect the machine.

Step 3: Remove Promptly

As soon as the wash cycle finishes, immediately take the blanket out of the machine to prevent lingering moisture. Next, shake the blanket gently to help loosen any folds before drying to ensure a fresher finish.

Step 4: Air Dry

Lay the blanket flat on a drying rack or hang it evenly. If the care label allows, you can use a low-heat setting in the dryer, but avoid high heat, which can melt plastic fillings or shrink the fabric.

FAQs

How often should you wash a weighted blanket?

In short, the frequency with which you wash your weighted blanket depends on use; however, monthly is a good rule of thumb.

"I like to wash my weighted blanket every few weeks," says Livingetc's Advice Editor Faiza Saqib. "During the winter, it's used quite frequently, and I like to ensure my blanket is kept clean during these months to prevent any build-up of dust, dirt, and body odors. But before you wash your weighted blanket, check its care label and wash carefully!"

Cleaning a weighted blanket might seem challenging at first, but with the right approach, it’s entirely manageable. Whether you choose to hand wash or machine wash, the key is to be gentle and follow the care label instructions which will keep it smelling fresh and in working order for when you next come to use it.