Can Plants Really Help Control My Home's Temperature? It's Complicated, but These Tricks Will Actually Work
Whether you're looking to warm up or cool down your house, there are some ways indoor plants can contribute, even if it's not quite how you'd imagine...
Instead of turning on the AC in summer, or cranking up the thermostat in the winter, just fill your house with plants. Sound too good to be true? Well, it might just be.
Plants have a reputation for helping cool our homes through transpiration — by releasing moisture into the air, however, in our investigation into so-called 'cooling plants', we already found out that while trees and plants help reduce the earth's temperature on a global scale, on a personal level, their effect is pretty negligible. Basically don't expect to fill your living room with plants and have them act as a natural air conditioner.
Yet, there are a few design tricks you can use when it comes to positioning an indoor garden that will make a difference to how hot or cold your home feels — they just might work slightly differently than you expected.
Using Plants as Insulation
Plants, like any matter, can actually be pretty effective for insulating your home. "Use vertical gardens to insulate walls," Anna Vasiltsova, founder of Anna Design LA, recommends. "Install a green wall or vertical garden indoors to provide insulation. The plants create a barrier that helps maintain a consistent indoor temperature."
This is ideal for general living areas such as a lounge or dining area. However, a specific garden room that often has lots of windows and struggles with temperature regulation would benefit greatly from a garden wall.
This trick also works for a 'green roof' planted with the likes of sedum, grasses, or flowers. The plants absorb strong sunlight, reducing the amount of heat that will enter, especially on something like a single-story extension, preventing overheating.
Anna Vasiltsova has a design studio in LA. Her approach toward interior design has been heavily inspired by the cities she has lived in. Her philosophy focuses on creating beautiful, comfortable interiors that offer a luxurious living experience.
Filtering Sunlight and Drafts
Another spot where indoor plants could really make a difference is around windows and doors, in a couple of different ways.
"Placing plants in sunlit areas can help absorb some of the sun's energy, reducing heat ingress," explains plant expert Tony O'Neill. Think of your big-leafed indoor trees that don't mind direct sunlight.
"Conversely, during winter, they can offer a slight insulation effect," Tony adds. Using house plants around windows and grouped by doors can create natural draft excluders that can stop your home's temperature from plummeting quite so much in the colder months.
FAQs
Can I Actually Use Plants to Cool or Heat My Home?
"While indoor plants won't replace air conditioning or heating systems, they can complement these systems to create a more comfortable indoor environment," says Tony. It can't hurt, anyway. But what to choose?
"Think of plants like Monstera Deliciosa, Fiddle Leaf Figs (Ficus lyrata), or Rubber Trees (Ficus elastica) as your living air conditioners," Daniela Venturini, art director and trend forecaster at Wayfair, says. "These lush, large-leafed beauties naturally transpire, releasing moisture into the air to lower the temperature."
Now that you've got the lowdown indoor plants for temperature control, what other ways can you use plants in the home? Why not opt for adding structure and style to your home with indoor climbing plants? Or perhaps you want to use bookshelf plants to increase your home's overall aesthetic.
However you choose to style your home with these beauties, ensure you tend to them regularly and give them the care and attention they need.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.
-
-
How to Take Care of a Peace Lily — Because It Will 'Let You Know' When It's Not Happy, Says a Horticulturalist
Your peace lily can be a little bit of a drama queen when it comes to its needs not being met, so here's how to look after one and keep it from wilting
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
It's Après-Ski Season — And All I Can Think About Is How to Make My Home Feel Like an Aspen Lodge
With nature as its inspiration, après-ski style is comfortable and inviting, with a hint of luxury. Here are the key design trends for achieving the aesthetic
By Devin Toolen Published
-
How to Take Care of a Peace Lily — Because It Will 'Let You Know' When It's Not Happy, Says a Horticulturalist
Your peace lily can be a little bit of a drama queen when it comes to its needs not being met, so here's how to look after one and keep it from wilting
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
The 5 Rules for Hiring Movers, According to the Pros — And the Questions You Should Always Ask
Moving can be quite stressful and you'll need a thorough guide to get you started. Here's everything you need to know
By Cheyenne Brown Published
-
4 Things to Do Today That'll Make Your Home Smell Fresh, Naturally — According to Professional Perfumers
With wisdom acquired from the professionals, you’ll be able to give your home a fragrant start without harsh ingredients, and here's how
By Cheyenne Brown Published
-
5 Things People With Low Energy Bills Always Design Into Their Homes That Make Rooms More Beautiful, Too
Be clever when it comes to specifying and decorating your home, and you'll save money on energy
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Moving House, but Make It Chic — 5 Ways to Up Your Style Game When Packing Up Your Home
Avoid using single-use plastic when moving house and use stylish and eco-friendly items to help you instead
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
"I've Grown Three Huge Fiddle Leaf Figs Without Killing This Super-Fussy Plant — It's All Down to This Watering Secret"
The fiddle leaf fig tree is a high-maintenance houseplant, so you need to pay close attention to its watering regime. But, our plant-loving editor has a trick, too
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Where Should I Put My Money Tree? A Classical Feng Shui Master Has Some Thoughts for "Nurturing Harmony" in a Home
Money tree placement matters more than you know, and here are a few spots you should keep in mind for this good-luck plant
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Propagate a ZZ Plant — 3 Simple Techniques That Will Double (or Triple) Your Houseplant
A nursery isn't the only place to grow your houseplant collection — try these propagation methods for infinite ZZ plants
By Lilith Hudson Published