I Asked Experts How to Spot Clean Curtains for Professional Results — These Are the 2 Techniques That Actually Work

Luckily, curtains don't need as much upkeep as other textiles in the house — and I say luckily, as if you've ever had to take down, wash and dry curtains, you'll know what a chore this cleaning task is.

However, if you ever get marks or stains on window hangings from any accidental spills, knowing how to spot clean curtains is the life-skill that might just save your modern window treatments, and keep them looking their best between washes or dry-cleans.

I've reached out to a couple of cleaning experts who have graciously agreed to share their top tips on how to spot clean drapes and curtains for a clean and clear window treatment that looks brand new.

How to Spot Clean Curtains

According to Muffetta Krueger, cleaning expert and founder of Muffetta's Domestic Assistants, spot-cleaning your drapes at home is fairly easy. Here's her trusty five-step method to return living room curtains to their best.

Step 1 - Identify the Fabric: "Before cleaning, check the fabric care label," she advises. "Some drapes may require professional cleaning, while others can be spot-cleaned at home."

Step 2 - Always dust: "Always remove surface dust with a vacuum or lint roller before treating any stains," she says. This Scotch-Brite Lint Roller from Walmart comes highly rated and has 95 sheets for long use.

Step 3 - Blot the Stain: Next, she tells us to use a clean, white cloth to gently blot the stain. While doing so, she warns against unnecessary rubbing as that might embed the stain further.

Step 4 - Cleaning Solution: "Mix a mild detergent with warm water, dab a small amount on the stain, and then use a damp cloth to rinse," she says. "After which you can allow the area to air dry.

Step 5 - Stubborn Stains: "For grease or oil stains, sprinkle baking soda or cornstarch, and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes," she says. "Then vacuum your drapes before using a mild soap solution to clean it off."

Further Care

As they say, prevention is better than cure and in the case of curtains, it's best to regularly care for them to avoid having to clean out stains that have set in for months. Muffetta tells us that practicing these three tips can help you avoid having to spot-clean your drapes in the near future.

Regular Dusting: "I encourage vacuuming your drapes with a brush attachment every two weeks to prevent dust buildup," she says. This Mini Portable Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum from Walmart is a brilliant buy for efficient cleaning.

Professional Cleaning: For heavier drapes, Muffetta suggests having them professionally cleaned every six to twelve months.

Rotate Drapes: She also recommends rotating your drapes occasionally to avoid uneven fading from sunlight exposure.

Machine Wash (if possible): "For machine-washable curtains, use cold water on a gentle cycle and air dry to avoid shrinking," she advises.

Steam Clean: She also finds that refreshing your curtains using a steamer is a great way to remove wrinkles and odors.

Limit Sun Exposure: "Whenever possible, keep curtains out of direct sunlight to prevent fabric fading," she adds.

Depending on the location of your curtains, be it bedroom or kitchen window treatments, cleaning them can be a bit of a task. This is especially true for areas that are highly frequented and prone to staining, so regular upkeep is key. Muffetta tells us that these simple tips can help keep your curtains clean for long, saving you a tough spot-clean.

Gather your cleaning supplies and get your curtains cleaned so that you can draw them without the worry of revealing any blotchy stains. And if you have pets at home that love to snuggle up into the fabric, then we'd recommend doing a monthly check to make sure that your drapes are spotless.

FAQs

How Often Should You Clean Drapes and Curtains?

In conversation with Logan Taylor, cleaning expert and founder of Dazzle Cleaning Company, he tells us that ideally, curtains and drapes should be cleaned on a regular basis to prevent the buildup of dust, dirt, and allergens. He finds that this is especially important if someone in your household suffers from allergies.

"For lighter fabrics that are not exposed to high levels of traffic or cooking fumes, cleaning every three to six months should suffice," he says. "But, for heavier fabrics or curtains and drapes in high-traffic areas such as kitchens or living rooms, it is recommended to clean them every one to three months."