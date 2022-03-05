How to set up voicemail on Android – everything you need to know in 3 easy steps

Voicemail has been around for decades now, but many of us still do not know how to set up voicemail on Android, whether that is because it is confusing or you have simply never found a spare few minutes to set it up.

While some service providers and phones set up voicemail automatically, this is not the case for everyone, and you might be missing out on some vital messages if your voicemail has not been set up automatically or if you are not sure how to check your messages.

If you tend to miss a few calls throughout the day and do not always call everyone back, voicemail can be a lifesaver, helping you to prioritize your return calls. It is also useful for avoiding sales calls!

So, if you are looking to set up voicemail on your Android phone, here is everything you need to know, including how to check your voicemail once it is all set up.

How to set up voicemail on your Android mobile phone – everything you need to know in 3 easy steps

1. Open the phone app

Open your built-in phone app, navigate to the dial screen, and press and hold the number 1 key to start a call to your voicemail service.

Alternatively, press the voicemail icon (which looks like two circles inside an envelope), or dial your own complete phone number and press the green call button.

2. Set up your voicemail pin

If you have never set up voicemail on your Android phone before, you will hear a message saying that “No voicemail number is stored on the card.”

Follow the automated instructions to set up your voicemail and decide on a PIN – but make sure that it is a code you will remember!

Hang up the call when you are done by pressing the red phone key.

The 7 best photo editing apps for perfect portraits and pictures you'll want on your gallery wall

3. Check that your voicemail works

Once you have set up your voicemail pin, return to the dial screen and dial your voicemail again by pressing and holding the number 1 key, tapping the voicemail icon, or dialling your own number. You should then be prompted to input your pin.

And you’re ready to go!

Bonus step: set up Visual Voicemail

Some service providers offer visual voicemail on Android phones running Android 6.0 or later. Visual Voicemail is a separate app on your phone that makes it easy to see and organize all of your voicemail messages.

In the UK, the main service providers with Visual Voicemail on Android are EE, O2, Sky and Vodafone, and in the US, all four of the main service providers – T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint – support Visual Voicemail. If you are unsure, check with your carrier to see if they support Visual Voicemail.

To check whether Visual Voicemail is installed on your phone, look through your apps manually or use the search function and type ‘Visual Voicemail’.

Using the Visual Voicemail app is very straightforward. Once you have set it up, you will have the option to change your greeting, autosave settings, password and notifications settings all in one place, as well as being able to see all of your messages, where traditional voicemail is all audio-based.

The best budgeting apps for managing your money and keep your home life in order



How to check your voicemail from your Android phone

Navigate to the built-in phone app. Call your voicemail system (either by pressing and holding the number 1 key, inputting your own phone number, or tapping the voicemail icon). Enter your voicemail PIN. Listen to the audio instructions from your service provider to navigate your voicemail inbox (often this means pressing the number 1 key to hear your messages). After listening to your messages, you will be offered options on whether to repeat the message, save the message or delete the message, controlled by pressing different dial keys. This varies between service providers, so listen carefully! Hang up at any time to exit voicemail.

How to check your voicemail from someone else’s phone

If your phone is not nearby or you have drained the battery, all is not lost if you have voicemail set up: you can still check your voicemail messages from a friend’s phone. Here’s how to do it.

From another phone, call your mobile number. Wait until you are prompted to leave a message, then tap the hash (#) or star (*) key. Which one varies between service providers, but you can check their website to find out. Input your voicemail PIN, followed by the hash (#) key. From there, you will be able to navigate your voicemail inbox as normal.