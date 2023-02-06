How to season a gas grill for the first time - the secrets from the professional pitmasters

After what seems like an age, January is finally over. While balmy evenings in the backyard are still a way off, keen cookers will be itching to fire up the barbecue at the first sign of spring sunshine, especially if it's brand new. Before you throw the sausages on, however, you'll need to know how to season a gas grill for the first time.

Seasoning a grill is the kind of job you might be tempted to skip just because it sounds tedious, but it's actually a crucial step to prepare your grates for cooking and protect them in the long term. It's also far easier than you might think. The whole job should be over and done within half an hour.

To learn how to properly season your grates for a longer-lasting grill and a better-tasting barbecue, we spoke with some professional pitmasters who are well-accustomed to the task. Below, they share their top tips to ensure you're working with the best gas grill possible.

What does it mean to season a grill?

Before we dive into the nitty gritty, what does it actually mean to season a grill? And before you ask, no, it doesn't mean sprinkling your favorite herbs and spices onto the grates.

'Seasoning, also known as ‘curing’, is usually done by heating the metal grates, adding oil, then allowing it to cool and absorb,' explains Dan Cooper, Head Grill Master at Weber (opens in new tab). 'Doing so will protect your grill from rust and extend its life.'

The process of heating and oiling the grates will keep your barbecue operating at its best while also making it easier to clean your grill after cooking. It's recommended that you find time to do this after every use but, just as you'd season a brand-new frying pan before cooking, it's especially important to season a gas grill the first time you use it.

Why do you need to season a grill before you use it for the first time?

If you haven't used your brand new grill before, neither has anyone else. This means the grates won't have been oiled, heated, or have cooked any food until now. Seasoning a grillfor the first time, therefore, is a bit like training it in preparation for its first meal.

'In some cases, cast iron and carbon steel cooking grates will be very vulnerable to rust if heated and cooled down multiple times,' explains Dan. 'Seasoning an uncoated cooking grate will lock in protective oils that will help extend the cooking grates life and help it to work better.'

Besides making your grates last longer, seasoning is also essential for that smoky outdoor barbecue flavor we all crave. 'It's important to season a grill before using it for the first time not only because it helps protect the grill grates from rust, but it also improves the flavor of the food,' says Jakob Miller, pitmaster and founder of Barbecue Pals (opens in new tab). Seasoned grates will also help you achieve those perfect grill marks, too.

How to season a grill for the first time

1. Place your clean grate on the barbecue over a medium heat

Even if they're brand-new, it's always a good idea to give your grates a quick clean in the kitchen to remove any dust or debris that's collected from being sat in storage. If you're seasoning a grill you've used before, you'll need to clean the grates with a wire brush. Once clean, place your grates on the grill and turn it up to a medium heat.

2. When hot, apply a small amount of oil

After ten minutes (or once the grill is sufficiently hot) apply a small amount of oil - just enough to cover the entire surface. 'Use your brush to spread the oil over the grates, making sure you apply a thin, even layer,' says Dan. High-smoke point oils such as canola and peanut oil work best, but coconut oil or standard vegetable oil will work just as well. Turn the grill to high heat for around 15 minutes to allow the oil to cure. Make sure you wear protective gloves for this step.

3. Let the grates cool

When the oil reaches its smoking point (around 15 minutes) turn off the barbecue and let the cooking grates cool. You might want to repeat the oiling process again for a brand-new grill.

4. Wipe away excess oil

Finally, once your grates are cool, wipe away any excess oil from the surface using a cloth or rag. You are now ready to start grilling.

Now you've seasoned your gas grill for the first time, the alfresco dining can officially commence. Those long evenings cooking feasts for friends in your outdoor kitchen are just around the corner... At last!