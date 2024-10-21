How to Overwinter Geraniums — There are 6 Simple Steps You Should Take Before the Frost Begins
Prepare these gorgeous South African native flowers for the chilly weather that's due to hit your zone, with these professional tips
Whether you call them pelargoniums, storksbills, or geraniums, we can all agree that these blooms are a winning planting selection. However, as eye-catching, pretty, and fragrant as geraniums are, they do require some added assistance to help them survive another year in your backyard.
To be specific, they need a touch of overwintering. This is especially prudent for home gardeners who reside in USDA zones 8 and colder because geraniums aren't made to withstand the chill that tends to frequent these areas.
Luckily, the process of overwintering geraniums is not as complex as it may seem. And since we have an expert gardener's insight on hand, it makes understanding this protective method easier than ever. So if you are a proud plant parent to geraniums and wish to extend these blooms into the next sunny season, then now's the time to treat them to some TLC.
How to Overwinter Geraniums
As gardening jobs go, overwintering your geraniums should definitely be high on your to-do list. And to help make sure that your geraniums successfully bloom again next spring, Tony has provided his go-to method for safeguarding these pretty flowers from the cold.
Step 1 - Inspect the plants: Before bringing them inside, Tony encourages inspecting your geraniums for pests or diseases and removing any dead or unhealthy leaves. This is super important since you don't want any creepy crawlies infesting your home.
Step 2 - Dig them up (if planted in the ground): If your geraniums are planted outdoors, he recommends gently digging them up. But be sure to take care to retain as much of the root system as possible, while shaking off any excess soil in the process.
Step 3 - Prune the plants: Next, he tells us to cut back the geraniums by about one-third of their size to reduce their overall height and encourage healthy regrowth.
Step 4 - Repot the plants (optional): "You can either store geraniums in pots or hang them upside down in a cool, dry place," he suggests. "If you opt for pots, place the plants in fresh potting mix."
Step 5 - Store in a cool, dark location: He finds that storing the potted or bare-root geraniums in a place that remains around 50°F (10°C), such as a garage or unheated basement is ideal for best results.
Step 6 - Water occasionally: "If you're storing geraniums in pots, water them sparingly through the winter months," says Tony. "And if you're working with bare-root storage, soak the roots in water once a month."
I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 426,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Composting Masterclass," "Your First Vegetable Garden," and "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.
How to Overwinter Potted Geraniums
Not to worry, we haven't forgotten about your container gardening setup either. In fact, Tony also has a brilliant step-by-step guide to make sure your potted blooms don't waste away in the winter. Here's his guide to follow.
Step 1 - Bring them indoors: "When temperatures drop below 45°F (7°C), move potted geraniums inside," he advises. "Place them in a cool but bright area, such as a windowsill or near a well-lit space."
Step 2 - Reduce watering: Tony explains that geraniums don't need much water in the winter months. So he suggests watering them only when the soil feels dry to the touch, which is usually once every couple of weeks.
Step 3 - Cut back on feeding: "Stop fertilizing geraniums in late fall as they enter dormancy," he cautions. "Only resume feeding in the spring when new growth begins."
Step 4 - Trim the plants: Finally, prune away any leggy or dead growth to encourage healthy new growth when spring returns for a beautiful geranium garden.
When Should you Overwinter Geraniums?
As you can tell, geraniums are one of those plants that need overwintering, but the question is, when?
According to Tony, it's extremely important to time your geraniums winter preparation in advance. He tells us that ideally, you should begin the overwintering process before the first frost hits.
"Typically, this falls in late autumn or early winter, depending on your climate," he explains. "If temperatures are predicted to drop below 45°F (7°C), it's time to bring your geraniums indoors."
With all of this brilliant insight on overwintering geraniums, this gardening chore will hardly feel like one at all. And if you find yourself caught up in the efforts required to protect these flowers, then focus instead on the beautiful foliage they bring to your backyard.
A little bit of care pre-frost is all you need to make sure they don't freeze over in the cold. And we find that it's well worth the time if it means getting to have these stunning florets adorn our gardens again next year.
FAQs
What's the Best Way to Overwinter Geraniums?
Tony tells us that the best method depends on whether your geraniums are in pots or planted in the ground.
"For potted geraniums, simply move them indoors and care for them as houseplants in a cool, bright area," he says. "On the other hand, for ground-planted geraniums, either repot them and bring them indoors or dig them up and store them bare-root in a dark, cool, and dry place until spring."
Price: $25
Volume: 1-Quart Plant
The award-winning Geranium 'Rozanne' flower from Jackson & Perkins is so easy to bring into your backyard thanks to its cold hardy and pest-resistant nature.
Price: $44
Quantity: 2 x 6" Cuttings
These White Pink Geraniums from Walmart are perfect for a classic cottage garden vibe with their soft blush and pristine white flowers on display during bloom season.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
I Broke the Biggest Rule When it Comes to Bathroom Renos, and Instantly Regretted It — Here's Why
I'm a design editor and I absolutely know better. Here's how interior designers (and you) can avoid making this fatal flaw in bathroom renovations
By Pip Rich Published
-
7 Entryway Scenting Tricks That Will Have Your Friends Saying "Wow, It Smells Great in Here"
Learn how to make your home more inviting by getting the frarance right, as soon as they walk through the door
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
The Kanban Method Could Be the Secret to Organizing Your Home and Your Life — Here's How to Use It
Transform your disorganized home into a clean and confident one with this time-honored Japanese principle
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Cold Nights and Cozy Drinks With a View — 8 Ways to Make Your Patio Look Expensive From Indoors
Improve your home's outlook with these clever ideas from designers
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Did you Know That You Should Also Winterize Your Pool? Here Are the 9 Tasks You'll Need to Do
Here's how you can protect your pool and prevent damage before freezing temperatures arrive
By Jacky Parker Published
-
When Should I Bring Plants Inside? You Should Protect Your Plants Before the Frost Hits
As far as pre-winter preparatory gardening tasks go, this is one you won't want to miss
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Declutter When You Feel Overwhelmed — 10 Tips to Help You Through Clearing Things Out
These valuable tips are worth a read if you ever feel overstimulated while decluttering your home
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Impress Dates, Halloween Visitors, and In-laws With These 5 Ways to Organize an Entryway With No Storage
These expert-approved tips and tricks will help you to implement storage solutions into your home
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
7 Surprising Ways You Can Use Dryer Sheets — And How it Can Freshen Up Your Home
Don't limit dryer sheets to your load of laundry; tap into their full potential instead with these clever dry sheet tricks
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Clean Carpet — There are 5 Simple Steps You Can Take to Refresh Your Flooring
If you've got cozy carpeting running through your home and want to give it a good scrub, then you should follow these expert tips
By Amiya Baratan Published