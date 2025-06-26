How to Organize a Chest Freezer When You're About to Throw a Big Summer Party

A well-stocked chest freezer is a lifesaver, especially in the summer months when you have lots of events and celebrations planned. However, they can quickly become cluttered and can present more of a problem than a solution.

The key to maximizing the space it offers is keeping your freezer organized, but that can be easier said than done. We spoke to the experts who gave us some of their top tips to ensure your chest freezer is summer party-ready.

1. Take everything out

Like a lot of home organization ideas, the first step is to take everything out of your chest freezer so you have a blank canvas – this is also a good time to make sure it is fully defrosted so it’s working at its optimum capacity. Di Ter Avest, professional organizer and founder of Di is Organized explains, “Start fresh by emptying the whole of your chest freezer. Use laundry baskets or coolers to keep things cold while you sort. Toss anything freezer-burned or unidentifiable. If it’s been in there since last summer’s parties, it’s probably not going to be used.”

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be left with an empty chest freezer and will clearly be able to see what sort of space you are working with.

2. Use Categories

“When you're gearing up for a big summer bash, a well-organized chest freezer is your secret weapon. Think of it as your party prep command center. Start by taking everything out and giving it a good clean. Then, categorize your party essentials – ice, pre-made dishes, desserts, and proteins – and use clear bins or mesh bags to keep them separate. These freezer organizer bins from Amazon are a great stackable option,” says Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta’s Housekeeping.

This organization method is key, especially with a chest freezer. These types of freezers often don’t have separate compartments and simply offer one big storage area. This can be good for space-saving reasons, but actually can be quite tricky if you’re trying to put together a categorized storage solution.

3. Clear Storage Methods

If you’re currently missing any type of organization method for your chest freezer, then prepping for a summer party is the ideal time to adopt one.

Ben Soreff, professional organizer at H2H Organizing explains, “Using clear glass containers that can be stacked is best so that they can be used in the freezer, the oven, and the microwave. A clear lid would also be the gold standard because we don’t have the chest freezer lid open long and, unlike a pantry, we don’t browse items and food at the back of the freezer tends to fall into the 'out of sight, out of mind' category. If you have the time, using simple labels, like a post-it note and tape, with the date written on will save you time and money.”

4. Create a 'Party Zone'

Once you have organized the food that’s currently in your chest freezer by storing and labeling it correctly, it’s worth reserving an empty section that can be kept free for summer party food.

“Reserve a section just for party food. That way, when it’s time to start prepping or loading the cooler, everything is easy to grab. No need to dig past last month’s chili or five half-used bags of peas,” says Di Ter.

5. Freeze flat for maximum space

A top tip for maximizing the space that your chest freezer has to offer is to use a ‘flat packing’ method. This is perfect for those that need to store a lot of pliable food for their upcoming summer party.

“If you’re prepping food ahead of time such as marinated chicken or homemade dips, I recommend freezing it flat in freezer bags. Once frozen, they can be stored upright like files in your chest freezer – taking up way less space,” says Di Ter.



Organizing a chest freezer is no easy task and can easily become a chore that gets neglected. However, when the summertime rolls around and you're hosting lots of family events, then having a clutter-free chest freezer will be very much appreciated. Clearing everything out is always a good place to start but make sure to build solid foundations and a clear organization method that can be used throughout the seasons.