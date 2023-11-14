This viral trick for disguising your TV remote brings a vintage feel to your coffee table, and it costs just $20

When designing a living room there's one item I guarantee isn't in your plans - the pesky TV remote. In every beautiful home, there are electrical remotes that stick out like a sore thumb. Without wanting to bury them deep in an inconvenient cupboard or go technology-free completely, where is the best place to put them?

Fear not, for we have found the perfect solution. Say goodbye to the unsightly plastic remotes currently disrupting your modern living room with this clever trick. We all love a well-curated coffee table, and that wouldn't be complete without a coffee table book, but this decorative idea can also be practical for hiding unattractive elements - and it costs just $20. Here's why it has our seal of approval, as well as that of decluttering experts.

How can I hide my TV remote?

(Image credit: Yond Interiors)

Technology is one of those necessary evils in a Living room. Whilst most of us don't love the aesthetic of a huge screen, sound bars, and endless cables, the living room isn't quite complete without them. That doesn't mean we can't try to disguise their appearance just a little. There are many living room TV ideas but it is the clutter created by the numerous remotes that causes the chaos and clutter on the coffee table.

When it comes to disguising the TV remote, professional home organizer, Ben Soreff, advises having an audit of your tech first. 'The first step would be to review all your tech and make sure it needs to stay in the living room,' he says. 'With all the advancements in gaming systems, Sonos, and streaming devices people tend to have a lot of old tech cluttering up the TV area.'

A post shared by Joanna Fletcher (@project_34_selfbuild) A photo posted by on

Once you've pared back your devices, you can then try this genius way to disguise your necessary tech gadgets. 'In terms of where to put the remote, we don't want to use the word hide as that feels like you won't find it again,' says Ben. The goal is to disguise it while still being easily accessible. 'Utilizing decor is the best way to disguise items without making the place feel more cluttered,' Ben says.

The secret? A clever faux book that fits seamlessly into your existing decor on your coffee table. We love the vintage feel of the book used by home renovator Joanna Fletcher in her Instagram reel, and you can find it on Amazon for less than $20. No one will ever be able to tell it's really hiding your remote and, better still, there are so many options to choose from that you can find the perfect one to suit your style. Whether that's Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights or something a little less highbrow, there's something for everyone.

Simply open up your reading material and place all your remotes inside. Once you close the lid, your coffee table decor will be free from electronic clutter and you can go back to enjoying your relaxing living room.

Our favorite faux books to hide your remote