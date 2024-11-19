Flourishing Foliage — The Houseplant Frame You Can Use to Display Your Blooms and Transform Them into Living Art

If you can't tell already, we are big believers in using plants to liven up an indoor living space. Whether they're short and spiky in succulent form, leafy and flowing like a pothos, or strikingly beautiful like a hoya, there's a plant for every room and every aesthetic. The key, however, lies in properly styling them.

Aside from bringing home the most popular houseplants and tending to them as a means to foster flourishing foliage, it's also important to display them in honor of the beautiful life forms they are. And while this was once limited to pretty planters on side tables and shelves, there is a renewed wave of design-led solutions for indoor gardens.

For instance, we spotted this handsome set of framed wall-mounted holders that are absolutely perfect for houseplant display. Not only do we love it, but so do interior designers and enthusiasts alike. So if you're looking for a fresh, fun way to get your houseplants noticed, then this set of framed plant holders should go straight into your Amazon cart.

The Picture Frame Wall Plant Holder

(Image credit: Amazon)

While casually scrolling through my Instagram, I came across a reel by houseplant lover and DIY creator Chantel Gray (@channygrayhome), showcasing these moody black framed wall planter holders that I found to be both stylish and creative.

In her video, Chantel fills the empty space on her wall by putting up two of these framed planters and topping them with a couple of her small indoor grows. These frames are an absolute testament to the fact that decorating with plants does not have to be boring anymore.

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that this houseplant frame is more than just a functional accessory. "It’s a statement piece that brings nature indoors in an artful way, proving that even small design elements can have a big impact," she notes. "By thoughtfully styling it and treating it as a living work of art, you can create a striking focal point that enhances your space and transforms your greenery into a living masterpiece."

A post shared by Chantel Gray | 🪴 Plants + DIY (@channygrayhome) A photo posted by on

Picture Frame Wall Plant Holders View at Amazon Price: $55

Quantity: Pack of 3 These sleek Picture Frame Wall Plant Holders from Amazon are the exact ones that Chantel has on display in her home. So if you're looking to take inspiration from her indoor jungle, then this should definitely be your next buy.

How to Style It Within Your Home

(Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

Here are Nina's top three tips for styling these framed wall planter holders for a stylish finishing touch to any of your green living spaces.

1. Choose the right plant: You'll want a plant that will complement the artistic nature of the frame. "Trailing plants like pothos or string of pearls create a soft, cascading effect against the frame’s sharp lines," she points out. "While more structured plants like a small snake plant or a compact bird’s nest fern provide contrast and visual balance."

2. Treat the frame as part of a gallery wall: "Surround it with complementary artwork, mirrors, or other decor that harmonizes with its minimalist aesthetic," Nina suggests. "Arrange the pieces thoughtfully to create a cohesive display while allowing the plant frame to stand out."

3. Experiment with color and texture to add interest: "Use a planter with a matte white, terracotta, or metallic finish for contrast against the black frame," the expert says. "Plants with variegated or deeply textured leaves, like calathea or peperomia, can add depth and personality to the arrangement."

Get The Look With These Alternative Buys

Bohemian Terracotta Wall Planters View at Etsy Price: $25

Shapes: Shield, Bean, Drip We spotted these Terracotta Wall Planters on Etsy and it's safe to say they're absolutely charming. The rustic finish from the Terracotta paired with the soft ceramic curves are sure to turn any wall into a living gallery. Rotating Window Plant Shelves View at Amazon Price: $22

Format: 3 Tier From the same brand as the picture frame wall plant holders, these Rotating Window Plant Shelves offer another chic way to display your potted houseplants. Pop them on a wall by a window and turn the levels to customize your space. Vintage Gold Ornate Wall Planters View at Etsy Price: $40

Quantity: Pack of 2 If you prefer the elegance of an antique finish, you can't go wrong with these Vintage Gold Ornate Wall Planters from Etsy. Sold in a pair, these beautiful planters would look beautiful on either side of a doorway or stacked asymmetrically on an accent wall.

With framed wall art and now wall-mounted planters making waves, there's no excuse for relegating your houseplants to their generic standing spots. Instead of leaving them on a bookshelf or sitting them by a window sill, we recommend utilizing these framed holders to elevate your styling game (literally and otherwise).

Plus, with the help of Nina's tips, you can go the extra mile and fashion them as a professional would. And if the deep black hue messes with your home's colorway, simply make a DIY of it and spray paint the frames to match your space cohesively.

Just be careful not to give the holder more weight than it can hold and you'll be good to go. We wouldn't be surprised if you begin to get more compliments on your plant collection after adding these brilliant buys to your living space.