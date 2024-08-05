9 Fragrant Plants for Window Boxes That Look Great, and Will Make Your Front Yard Smell Amazing

Just because you may not have tons of backyard space, does not mean you need to miss out on the simple pleasure of a flowering garden. Nowadays, people are adorning their outdoor spaces with window boxes for pretty floral accents.

The best flowers for window boxes are usually planted for their visual appeal, but we find that it's always a good idea to pop in a couple of blooms known for their fragrance. This effortlessly gives your home an amazing smell and unexpectedly adds to your curb appeal.

So we consulted a couple of gardening experts to find out what we should be planting in our window boxes for a naturally scented outdoor space. This is as organic as air fresheners get and we're here for it.

1. Lavender

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In conversation with Tony O'Neill, gardening expert at Simplify Gardening, he tells us that lavender is at the top of his list when it comes to fragrant flowers for window boxes.

With its calming scent and attractive purple flowers, Tony finds that lavender is perfect if you're looking to give your window boxes a scented bloom. "Plant in well-draining soil and ensure it gets full sun,'" he says. "And water sparingly as lavender prefers dry conditions."

So if you're considering window box ideas to add to your home's exterior appeal, consider planting lavender and soon you'll have this plant's classic scent wafting through the air.

2. Sweet Alyssum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're interested in peppering in some cascading flowers for window boxes, Tony tells us that you can't go wrong with sweet alyssum.

Tony explains that this is because sweet alyssum produces clusters of small, fragrant flowers that spill over the sides of window boxes. "When caring for these flowers, remember that they prefer full sun to partial shade and well-draining soil," he says. " And be sure to keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged."



The key to curating a gorgeous window box is to include crops of varied heights and colors. Alyssum boasts both gorgeous hues and cascading blooms that will add tons of personality to your outer sill.

Assorted Alyssum Seeds Pack View at Amazon Price: $4

Quantity: 3 Pack

3. Lemon Balm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For all your herb garden ideas, plant expert Anastasia Borisevich, lemon balm is a lovely addition to window boxes. "If you are a tea-lover, this herb is just for you," she says.

Anastasia explains that lemon balm, also known as melissa, has a distinctive citrus aroma. Despite the scent dissipating quicker than we'd like, Anastasia finds that it's nevertheless quite exquisite. She adds that a sunny spot on your windowsill, well-draining soil, and rather moderate watering are your best strategies for growing Melissa.

"Keep in mind, however, that this plant does not appreciate sitting with its feet wet," she says. "And will be more understanding if you occasionally forget to water it than if you do it too enthusiastically."

Lemon Balm Seeds View at Walmart Price: $3

Quantity: 600 Seeds

4. Jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think of the best flowers for a nice-smelling backyard, the list is simply incomplete without a mention of jasmine. And having grown up around this flower, it's a personal favorite of mine, in the category of scented blooms.

Tony also seems to find jasmine incredibly enchanting and explains that these star-shaped flowers are prized for their sweet fragrance. As for his pro-tip for adopting jasmine into your windowsill garden, he recommends planting them in a sunny spot with well-draining soil.

And to keep star jasmine happy be sure to water regularly, especially during dry periods.

Jasmine Seeds View at Amazon Price: $7

Quantity: 50 Seeds

5. Geraniums

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever had geraniums in your backyard, then you're more than well aware of the mesmerizing scent that emanates from these blooms. And the best part is that depending on the variety you sow, there's a scent for everyone.

"Geraniums offer a range of scents from citrusy to spicy and they come in vibrant colors," says Tony. "I recommend the pelargonium graveolens variety as they have scented leaves that release a lovely fragrance when touched."

Besides full sun and well-draining soil, Tony tells us that geraniums are one of the more low-maintenance plants for window boxes. And to make sure they thrive by your window, he encourages letting the soil dry out between watering.

Geranium Seeds View at Walmart Price: $21

Quantity: 100 Seeds

6. Bay Laurel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mediterranean garden plants don't all need to be planted into the ground. Lucky for us, some of them do plenty well in window boxes, and bay laurel happens to be one of them.

"It will remind you of the Mediterranean and provide you with flavorful leaves for your meat dishes and various sauces," she notes. "You can also dry the leaves for storage and I find that the older the leaves, the stronger their flavor."

She recommends securing an east or west-facing window, choosing a well-draining nutrient-rich medium, and sticking to a regular watering schedule for a flourishing window box. "This plant may not be an obvious choice for your windowsill garden," says Anastasia. "However, don’t dismiss it at once."

Bay Laurel Seeds View at Amazon Price: $9

Quantity: 2 Seeds

7. Stock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stock flowers, also known as matthiola incana are one of the best filler plants for containers. Thanks to their prolific blooms, they give your window boxes some extra volume and make them appear fuller.

Tony tells us that stock flowers emit a spicy-sweet fragrance and add a touch of elegance to window boxes. When planting stock, Tony recommends opting for a window box that receives full sun to partial shade.



"I'd suggest planting them in well-draining soil," he says. "And keep the soil consistently moist for best results."

Stock Seeds View at Amazon Price: $5

Quantity: 42 Seeds

8. Petunias

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might know petunias as one of the best flowers for hanging baskets, and Tony tells us that they do just as well in window boxes.

Not only do they come in a variety of vibrant colors, but he tells us that they carry a mild pleasant fragrance. So if you want some fragrant flowers for your window boxes but aren't looking for anything that is too overpowering, petunias might be just right for you.

To keep your petunias in good health, Tony encourages planting in well-draining soil and placing them in full sun. They benefit from regular watering but he warns gardeners against waterlogging.

9. Heliotrope

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last but not least, we have heliotrope. Also known by their scientific name, heliotropium arborescens, heliotrope flowers are fairly hardy. And better yet, they are highly compatible with window boxes, making them perfect for easy curb appeal.

According to Tony, heliotrope flowers have a strong, vanilla-like scent and deep purple blooms. If you prefer sweet scents, then you'll love this gorgeous flower and its mesmerizing fragrance.

"They prefer full sun to partial shade and well-draining soil," says Tony. "And it's best to keep the soil consistently moist but not soggy."

With these fragrant plants lining your windowsill garden, your guests will be greeted with irrespirable scents before they even step foot in your home. First impressions are everything and these scented blooms will make your home the envy of the neighborhood.

Complete the look with these window box buys