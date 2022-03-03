Fitbit Luxe vs Charge 5 – which is better to help you reach your exercise goals?

Fitbit Luxe vs Charge 5 is a very contemporary battle to be worrying about. Over the years, wearable fitness trackers have evolved so much that these two have become very elevated versions of the original. Fitness trackers can monitor various health metrics, such as heart rate, blood oxygen level and even sleep quality. As time goes on, more and more trackers become equipped with the latest technology and newest features.

One of the major players in the best fitness tracker market is Fitbit, a company now owned by Google. Fitbit’s fitness products have become popular choices for all types of consumers and people with various fitness levels. Fitbit offers several fitness trackers to its customers to help them live an active lifestyle.

Two Fitbit products taking the fitness industry by storm are the Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Charge 5. Both products come with pros and cons, but which one is better for you and your fitness activity?

Below, we’ll discuss both the Luxe and Charge 5, their major features, design elements and specifications to help you determine which one you should purchase.

Fitbit Luxe vs Charge 5

Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe is one of Fitbit’s latest fitness trackers released in April 2021. The Luxe is a luxurious, fashionable and functional fitness tracker that incorporates some of the best features Fitbit offers, such as long battery life, style and design cues and an affordable price tag.

However, it lacks some key features that some consumers want to include in their fitness tracker. For example, it’s missing NFC payment capabilities and GPS tracking. These features are not built-in like they are in some other Fitbit trackers.

Some of Luxe’s pros include a sleek design, solid fitness tracking capabilities and color on-screen with extended battery life. The Fitbit Luxe blends in with stylish outfits, and that’s likely its most unique selling point (USP).

It’s encased in stainless steel, available in black, gold or silver and users can buy from a line of fashionable accessory bands. It’s slender and thin, so it looks more discreet on your wrist compared to some other Fitbit products.

However, because of its limited screen real estate, it may be challenging for some users to read their texts or email notifications throughout the day.

The Fitbit Luxe’s user interface (UI) is not the best in the fitness tracker market, as taps and swipes don’t always register on the first try. It could be more responsive to help make it easier to use. However, it does have an Always-On display option, which could be useful when working out or checking the time throughout the day.

The Fitbit Luxe has a five-day battery life, comes with various ways to track your sleep patterns, includes mindfulness activities and stress management tools and is swim-proof up to 50 meters.

Other Fitbit uses for the Luxe are:

Menstrual Health Tracking

Real-Time Pace and Distance

20 Exercise Modes and SmartTrack

Active Zone Minutes

Oxygen Saturation Monitoring

The Luxe boasts plenty of other features, but these are some of the most notable ones. Out of the box, the Fitbit Luxe comes with a small and large classic band, the fitness tracker itself and a charging cable.

The average price for a Fitbit Luxe is around $149.95 and can be purchased from online retailers, consumer electronics stores or the Fitbit website. According to a review from PCWorld, the Fitbit Luxe is a step up from the Inspire 2, another Fitbit fitness tracker. However, it comes down to aesthetics rather than improvements to the user experience (UX).

Now that we know more about the Fitbit Luxe, let’s discuss the Fitbit Charge 5.

What is a Fitbit, and should I get one?

Image via Fitbit Inc. (Image credit: Fitbit Inc. Press Kit)

Fitbit Charge 5

Released a few months after the Fitbit Luxe is the Fitbit Charge 5. The Charge 5 has a bright screen, built-in GPS capabilities and advanced health tracking metrics. It’s said to be one of the best fitness trackers on the market, as it has several advanced features typically reserved for more expensive devices.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is around $30 more than the Fitbit Luxe, as its price comes in at $179.95. The Charge 5 is similar to the Charge 4, its predecessor, but includes changes such as a bright, always-on color touch screen, an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor and a Daily Readiness Score.

The Daily Readiness Score helps users workout more intuitively and even lets them know if their body is physically ready for intense or moderate exercise.

The Charge 5 is available in three colors: Steel Blue/Platinum, Lunar White/Gold and Black/Graphite. With most Fitbit trackers, users can buy unique bands to fit their preferences. It is important to note that the Charge 5 has a new charging port, so existing Fitbit users wouldn’t be able to use the Charge 4 charging cable for this new model.

Some users have complained that the Charge 5 lacks buttons, as it relies only on a touchscreen. The screen is larger than the Charge 4, and the tracker is fairly slim, but in running mode, the Charge 5 only shows a couple of health metrics in the middle of the screen. It can be a nuisance trying to scroll through these while sticking to a pace during a run.

Here are some key features of the Fitbit Charge 5:

Built-in GPS

All-day Activity Tracking

Workout Intensity Map

Cardio Fitness Level

Smartphone Notifications

Contactless Payment Through Fitbit Pay

AMOLED display

Up to 7-day battery life

24/7 Heart Rate Tracking with PurePulse

The Charge 5 is certainly one of the best fitness trackers available today.

Comparing the Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5 are solid choices when choosing a fitness tracker. How do they measure up to each other?

First off, the Luxe is around $30 cheaper than the Charge 5, and if you’re looking for a fitness tracker that’s stylish as well as functional, the Luxe is your best bet. The Luxe is aimed at a female market, whereas the Charge 5 has a more unisex look.

Because the Charge 5 has an ECG sensor and EDA monitoring, you may find these features useful in managing your stress levels and gaining insight into your health. The Luxe still has plenty of handy features that make it worth its price, but it all depends on what data you want to use to track your health.

You can wear a Charge 5 for a couple more days on one charge compared to the Luxe. If you’d rather have those extra days without worrying about charging, the Charge 5 is the better option.

Fitbit Luxe vs Charge 5 - the verdict

Overall, it seems as though the Fitbit Charge 5 comes with some extra health monitoring features that justify an additional $30. The Fitbit Luxe is still a great tracker and suitable for a wide range of fitness-oriented consumers and anyone interested in home gym or getting out and about. Much of your decision should be based on what specific features you look for in a fitness tracker and what you’re willing to pay.

It’s always worth looking at Fitbit’s website to learn more about each model to help you decide if the Charge 5 or Luxe is the right fitness tracker based on your wants and needs.