"I'm a Professional Christmas Tree Designer — These Are My 7 Secrets for a Better-Dressed Tree This Year"

Some people just know how to dress a Christmas tree, and David Lawson is one of them. His Instagram account, @davidlawsondesign, bursts into life at this time of year as he shares his latest work decorating spaces for private clients for the festive season.

So how does someone become a professional Christmas tree designer? "I’ve always enjoyed decorating my own home for the festive season, I just think the long dark winters here in the UK are made a little more bearable when everywhere is illuminated with twinkling lights," David says. "About nine years ago I started painting my own baubles and making my own decorations as I couldn’t find (or afford) the things I really wanted to include within my own creations."

After David started sharing his work on social media, his images were shared by huge interior design accounts and publications the world over. "Requests started to come in for me to decorate for others, so much so that six years ago I decided to set up David Lawson Design and follow my passion for decorating full-time."

When it comes to how to decorate a Christmas tree, David has a few golden rules, which he's shared with us to help make your Christmas tree this year look better than ever.

Fail to prepare, and prepare to fail the saying goes, so making sure you have everything you need in hand to making your Christmas decorating ideas come to life is step one.

On David's Christmas list? This floral vine wire from Amazon and a pair of snips, which you can also find on Amazon: "the two things that are literally in my hands all of November and December," David Lawson says.

"The bind wire is the best for attaching baubles to trees securely," David adds. "It’s so strong I pretty much use it everywhere though. The snips are so great for cutting foliage, branches, and cables ties — they don’t leave that really sharp jaggy edge you get if you use scissors to cut a cable tie."

Anything else in David's toolkit? "This year, I’ve just bought one of these gift wrap cutters [from Amazon] — a game changer for wrapping gifts for the base of the tree."

2. Fluff, fluff, fluff

Nothing says luxurious Christmas scheme less than a tree that doesn't look lush and full, but whatever kind of faux tree you're working with, it's going to take a bit of work to make it looks its best.

"When it comes to the actual decorating, if it’s an artificial tree, really take time to fluff out every single branch," David says. "It’s not the most fun process but makes the world of difference to the end result."

Follow a guide for how to fluff a Christmas tree to get it looking fuller.

3. Play with scale

When it comes to the best Christmas decorations to use, one size doesn't fit all. "Play with scale, giant baubles, and oversized bows can add a sense of drama and fun," David says.

One of David's design hallmarks? Using oversized ornaments around the base of the tree in place of a tree skirt — even using disco balls to add some glitz to many of the designs.

4. Don't go overboard with lights

You might think to make a Christmas tree look expensive, excess is everything, but according to David, more isn't more when it comes to Christmas tree lights.

"Don’t over-light your tree," David suggests, "as ideally a subtle magical glow is what you are after." Too much light and your Christmas tree can end up looking a little intense, and even drown out the finer details of your decorating scheme when turned on.

5. Build your ornament collection

While you might (or might not) feel the pressure to decorate your Christmas tree differently each year, it's not always conducive to your tree looking its best.

"Don’t feel like you have to a new theme each year," David agrees. "Add a few elements that you like each year and build your collection." That way, you can invest in better decorations, while making small tweaks each year that make your scheme feel fresh, while never being wasteful.

6. Go beyond the basics

This brings us to David's next tip: "Incorporate objects that you might not expect to find on a Christmas tree," he suggests. "This could be anything from a unique tree topper, to interesting items like antiques or curiosities around the base of the tree."

Mixing up your decor to suit a Christmas scheme is a fun way to freshen up a space and make Christmas living room decor feel more layered without having to buy standard Christmas decorations as such.

7. Save the best until last

You might be tempted to start with your favorite Christmas decorations first when decorating your tree, but according to David, you should save these for last. "I add the most special ones at the very end so you can choose really prime locations for them," the designer tells us.

With David's advice in mind, here's hoping we can come up with a Christmas tree with even an ounce of the charm of the designer's decorating projects.

But, just remember Christmas decorating doesn't have to be a competitive sport. "Most importantly, have fun with it!" David says. "If you love it, it’s absolutely the best decorated tree."