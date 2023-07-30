What colors attract mosquitoes into the home? 3 colors to avoid, and which will repel this unwelcome visitors

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mosquitoes are a nuisance and are carriers of disease, so it’s best to keep them as far away from our homes as possible. It’s no easy feat trying to repel mosquitoes from entering our spaces, but there are certain tips and tricks that can help.

If you feel like you’re struggling with mosquitoes in your home this time of year, did you know there are certain colors that attract them? It’s good to be aware of these and avoid them in your design as much as possible if mosquitos are proving a problem for you.

Here's what you need to know: mosquitoes rely on heat, movement and scents to locate food and hosts as their eyesight is extremely limited. With that in mind, try to avoid saturating your homes with certain colors to avoid their presence - it's a simple idea for how to get rid of mosquitos naturally.

1. Red

(Image credit: Jannik Martensen Larsen)

The color red is easily detectable by mosquitoes and it is very appealing to them. The same goes for similar hues such as bright pinks and oranges, as they cannot distinguish individual colors. These particular shades on the color wheel imitate the color of human skin for mosquitoes so they are naturally attracted to them.

‘Warm colors such as red, orange, and yellow can attract mosquitoes because they might mistake these hues for sources of heat or body heat from potential hosts’, confirms Vincent Luca, owner of On Demand Pest Control.

2. Navy blue

(Image credit: Dustin Halleck. Design: Devon Grace Interiors )

Darker colors such as navy blue replicate shadows, which are more likely to absorb and retain heat meaning that mosquitoes can easily locate a host. ‘Mosquitoes are drawn to certain colors because of the way they absorb light and emit heat’, explains Vincent.

If this is something that worries you, perhaps avoid paint ideas such as painting your entire space a darker tone such as navy blue and opt for a feature wall or darker accessories instead.

3. Black

(Image credit: Matti Gresham. Design: Urbanology Designs)

Black will always make a bold statement and be at the heart of gothic-inspired interiors. However, it is definitely a color to stay clear of when taking mosquitoes into consideration. The origin of this is that mosquitoes need to avoid direct sunlight, as it can cause dehydration and even death. Therefore, black is a color that they’re naturally going to be compelled to be near.

Consequently, this is why we often come into contact with the little creatures at dusk because they avoid daylight. Experts even used ‘black traps’ when trying to investigate mosquitoes as they are so drawn to it.

What’s also important to remember is that mosquitoes use scent as well as sight to locate a host, so deterring them from your home with spray repellent and by planting mosquito-repellant plants is a good idea to keep them at bay.

Indoor mosquito trap View at Amazon Price: $33.39

Size: 4.8 x 8 inches