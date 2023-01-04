The 6 decluttering apps I've downloaded to help me achieve my home organizing goals for 2023

If you've set yourself some lofty goals when it comes to organizing your home for 2023, decluttering apps can help. Making headway in getting rid of your things can be hard, but apps offer you a way to organize your organizing, helping you review what's actually in your home. Plus, they can help you to streamline tasks and make these chores easier and even, dare we say, fun.

With my own decluttering goals for the year, I've turned to my smart devices to find apps to help organize every room in the home.

So, whether you need to just declutter a room or your whole home, these six genius apps will help you enter the new year with the tidy, minimalist home you've always wanted.

6 decluttering apps to download right now

1. Tody A smart way to clean up Reasons to buy + Great way to stay on a regular, cleaning schedule + Allows you to monitor your cleaning progress + Gives access to multiple users Reasons to avoid - App is known to crash sometimes while syncing with cloud

Tody (opens in new tab) is an app that helps you schedule, break down, list, and make cleaning tasks easier, in an orderly manner, without it seeming too overwhelming.

The app creates the ultimate decluttering checklist and allows you to watch over your cleaning progress on a room-by-room basis so it’s easier for you to see what rooms need attention and which ones are already tidy with a progress bar.

As you tap on each room, the app shows a breakdown of tasks that need to be completed within it. So for instance, in the kitchen, it will mark out tasks such as cleaning the microwave, wiping the windows, changing the kitchen towels, and so on.

What's more, you can also set the app in such a way that it allows you to add multiple users and switch on cloud syncing (with a premium subscription of $6 per year on Android). Once you switch that on, you can tell the app you’re on vacation and even assign difficulty tiers to each task.

2. Centriq Subscription based app for banishing paper clutter Reasons to buy + A way to store receipts, pictures, and notes without keeping all the hardcopies + It can store information for multiple homes and several products + Can direct you to websites in case you require new gadget parts Reasons to avoid - Works better in the browser version

Are you tired of all those manuals, documents, and papers that come along with your gadgets? These add to the paper clutter in your home and invariably get lost or hidden in the home's existing clutter. To organize your living room and media room, Centriq (opens in new tab)is a good solution.

All you have to do is take a pic of your home appliances, electronics, power tools, and their model numbers. The app will identify all its information and manual guidelines, and store them in the app, for ready reference.

What's more, the app can store all information by rooms and even multiple houses, if you have a weekend home. Its appliance-specific buttons will take you to exact listings online for parts needed, guide you to websites and show you useful videos on the same.

3. BrightNest From cleaning tips to ideas on interior design Reasons to buy + The app helps you tackle important tasks, offers tips, and helpful reminders + Gives suggestions on interior design and DIY projects as well + Saves information for future reference Reasons to avoid - It is hard to re-login to the app once you've logged off

If you want to organize your home, BrightNest (opens in new tab) is a good app to help you with the task. It offers useful tips and detailed guides for maintaining, organizing, cleaning, and decorating your current interiors, and also provides a lot of interior design suggestions and offers ideas on DIY projects.

While working on it, the app will show the difficulty levels of each task, and how long it would take to finish it, plus a synopsis of how it will benefit your home. A how-to guide too is available, which isn't too complicated or long, plus is displayed in a plain but very straightforward list.

Once you've completed a task, tapping the tick icon will send it over to your 'completed' folder, which you can save for future reference; it also has a calendar icon that can be used to defer it to the following week or month.

4. PantryCheck A comprehensive pantry and grocery list app Reasons to buy + Allows you to keep a tab on all your groceries, and even alerts you when food expires + Keeps all items in orderly categories + Can auto-generate a grocery list based on your shopping patterns Reasons to avoid - No 'undo' button for inventory or shopping lists, which means you may need to re-type the entire list if you make a mistake

The easiest way to organize a pantry is with the PantryCheck (opens in new tab) app. This is a grocery list and home food inventory app that you can use to optimize your lists and understand what’s in your pantry. It will remind you of what you currently have, alert you on expired items, and let you know when you need to restock.

The app has a barcode scanning feature that can be used via the phone's camera so that items can be quickly added to the inventory. The app automatically adds foods to categories such as baking, chips, snacks, canned food, soups, vitamins, cakes, etc., so it's easy for you to look over and finalize what you need.

The most interesting feature is its auto-generated shopping list that works by analyzing your use patterns, then suggesting items to buy.

5. TidyLife Organize your home, Marie Kondo style Reasons to buy + Creates smart checklists for decluttering + Offers motivational ideas while you organize your home Reasons to avoid - App can be slow at times

If the KonMari-style of decluttering is your thing, then this is the app for you. TidyLife (opens in new tab) is an app that can show you how to start decluttering, effectively and in an orderly manner.

The app creates smart checklists that help you organize your decluttering process. It also helps keep you motivated during your decluttering process by helping you visualize your step-by-step progress.

6. Toss Help cull the clutter with this clever app Reasons to buy + The app gives you daily tasks and goals for decluttering + It offers ideas on donating and recycling your clutter Reasons to avoid - Can seem a little monotonous to use as it doesn't have any new updates added

This app is for procrastinators and sentimental hoarders. Toss (opens in new tab) cuts through the excuse of 'no time' because the tasks are quick and easy, and when done consistently over time can make a big impact and create good habits.

The app gives you a daily task to accomplish that you can do in just a few minutes. The goal is to help you get rid of something you don't need, at least one item a day, but the more the merrier, of course.

It also encourages you to donate, recycle or sell your things instead of just throwing them away.