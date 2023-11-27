This Wayfair outdoor furniture is the secret to a resort-style backyard - and it's on sale for Cyber Monday

Your next getaway is in your own backyard with these style editor-approved picks.

outdoor furniture cut outs from wayfair
(Image credit: Wayfair)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By Julia Demer
published

We talk quite a bit about indoor living spaces, but what about outdoor ones? While we may not spend the majority of our time outside, the benefits of turning your outdoor area into a stylish retreat are undeniable. It's a chance to connect with nature, reduce stress, and expand your usable living space.

Whether you have a sprawling lawn, a cozy deck, a quaint courtyard, a refreshing swimming pool, or a combination of these elements, our carefully curated selection has something for every outdoor setting. From stylish tables to dreamy daybeds, these options are designed to enhance your outdoor experience.

And here's the exciting part — most of these pieces are currently on sale, making it the perfect time to transform your outdoor retreat into a haven of comfort and style. Dive into the best Wayfair home décor for your outdoor oasis transformation!

Anything missing? You can shop Wayfair's complete range of outdoor furniture options to find whatever else you're looking for. 

Best outdoor sofas from Wayfair

Acacia wood outdoor sectional sofa from Wayfair.On sale now
30.25'' acacia outdoor patio sectional

Price: $929.99
Was: $1,199.99

Introducing you to the new centerpiece of your outdoor oasis. With its rich acacia wood and plush beige cushions, this sectional embodies a resort-like feel. It's so luxe that not much else is needed to breathe new life into your backyard.

Black plush modular outdoor sectional sofa from Wayfair.On sale now
Praia 132" sunbrella outdoor sofa with ottoman

Price: $3,200
Was: $3,600

The dacron-wrapped foam padding on this modern sectional is ideal for all-weather durability, which is perfect if you don't want to store your outdoor furniture during colder months. Its modular design allows you to customize this sectional to suit your ever-evolving needs - and look chic while doing it. Right now, it's got an extra 25% off with code TAKE25. 

Acacia wood woven loveseat from Wayfair.On sale now
Bedingfield 52'' acacia outdoor loveseat

Price: $179.99
Was: $299.99

Create an inviting outdoor atmosphere with this charming wicker loveseat. Crafted from acacia wood, this two-seat sofa feels luxurious while offering significant durability. Often, this sort of effortless, natural style comes with a hefty price tag, but at just under $200, this choice is unbeatable.

Best outdoor tables from Wayfair

Teak wood outdoor dining table with composite top from Wayfair.
Akiva outdoor dining table

Price: $1,680
Was: $1,787

The perfect spot for a Friday night family dinner, this beautifully sleek table comfortably accommodates six people. Don't worry about spills or the weather outside – its poly-concrete blend top is water, UV, and mildew-resistant. Complete with an umbrella hole, it's your new personal haven during sunny days.

Brown wood extendable outdoor dining table.On sale now
Brown alfonsi extendable outdoor dining table

Price: $323.99
Was: $815

For those who demand more from their furniture, this one's a winner. This compact table offers versatility, extending on either side to accommodate larger gatherings, such as a barbecue or brunch. Plus, you can never go wrong with durable acacia wood, available in brown, dark brown, and a stylish gray wash.

Contemporary concrete outdoor side table from Wayfair, currently on sale. On sale now
Northrup concrete outdoor side table

Price: $72.83
Was: $93.99

Elevate your backyard with a contemporary edge using this concrete side table from Wayfair. With its sculptural pedestal design, it not only serves a practical purpose but also resembles a captivating art piece. Enhance your existing furniture by placing it between two chairs or beside a sofa.

Best outdoor chairs from Wayfair

Modern wide seat wood panel outdoor chair set from Wayfair.
Cason 2 person seating group with cushions

Price: $400
Was: $440

This two-person seating set could easily be mistaken for double the price. Its wide and low setting nods to mid-century design elements while maintaining a contemporary appeal. Transform your backyard into a luxurious coastal retreat with this stylish addition. Right now, it's got an extra 25% off with code TAKE25.

Modern circular outdoor seating group from Wayfair.
Alcinda 2 person outdoor seating group with cushions

Price: $233.99
Was: $599.99

Get more than you bargained for (in the best way possible) with this circular outdoor seating group. Including a curved contemporary table along with two beautifully designed chairs for $239.99, this is one of the best deals we've come across in awhile. 

Modern papasan design two piece patio chair set from Wayfair.
White outdoor modern patio chair, set of 2

Price: $175.99
Was: $239.99

Unwind and enjoy your favorite beverage in style with this chic modern chair set. Boasting a classic papasan design and a sleek black-finished iron frame, these chairs are guaranteed to make a statement in your outdoor haven. Reviews attest to their enduring quality.

Best outdoor daybeds from Wayfair

Circular bamboo outdoor daybed from Wayfair.
Natural corbridge 37'' bamboo outdoor patio daybed

Price: $869.99
Was: $979.99

Curl up with your favorite book on this chic circular daybed with an extra-thick cushion for ultimate comfort. This one-of-a-kind piece is handcrafted by local artisans, featuring a weather-resistant bamboo frame that promises to maintain its beauty over time.

Navy blue resort outdoor daybed with canopy from Wayfair.Flash sale
51.18" wide outdoor patio daybed with cushions

Price: $494.37
Was: $769.99

This one was a must-include! Nothing screams luxury resort like a canopy daybed. This would look particularly lovely in a poolside setting and serve as the perfect spot to unwind after a swim, thanks to its water-resistant cushions. We've featured it in blue, but the style is also available in dark gray and cream.

Double lounge outdoor daybed from Wayfair.On sale now
Decambra 81.5'' outdoor patio daybed

Price: $280.39
Was: $409.99

Lounge luxuriously in this elegantly curved daybed with canopy top cover. Designed for two, it's the perfect spot for a relaxing tandem experience, transforming your backyard into a captivating alfresco oasis.

How can I choose the best outdoor furniture?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

When it comes to outdoor furniture, durability is key. Opt for materials like aluminum, teak, or all-weather wicker for long-lasting, low-maintenance options. Check for care information in product descriptions and go for pieces with machine-washable covers whenever possible. 

And remember: comfort, comfort, comfort! Prioritize lounging-friendly materials for a relaxing outdoor haven. Tailor your furniture choices to your lifestyle — whether it's cozy family moments or frequent entertaining — to create an inviting space that suits your needs.

Want more of Wayfair? Explore our top selections from the current Wayfair Black Friday sale. 

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸