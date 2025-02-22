Quince Towels May Just Be the Internet's Best Worst-Kept Secret — Low Price, High Quality? I'm Stocking Up
It's Turkish terry, sans splurge. And yes, they're worth every bit of the hype. Here's why you should hop on the hotel towel train, too
We’ve all been there: you grab an unassuming bath bundle, only to find that it’s the same cost as a cross-country flight — what gives? Chances are, if you’re a chronic podcast listener, TikTok scroller, or avid online shopper, you’ve already found the solution. But if you're one of the few blissfully detached from hours of screen time, allow me to fill you in on Quince towels.
Two words: 1) transparent 2) pricing. If I could tack on a third, it would be “quality.” The real selling point of Quince towels lies in their candor — they show exactly how their prices are determined. Made from premium materials like 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, these bundles don’t hide behind lofty price tags. Instead, the brand cuts out the pesky middleman — eliminating sourcing agents, warehousing fees, wholesalers, and retail markups — while maintaining ethical standards and paying fair wages. The result is luxury-level towels at shockingly reasonable prices (essentially, every day is a Quince sale day).
Take Quince’s best-selling Classic Bath Sheet bundle: two of the best bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths for just $89.99. You can compare that to Coyuchi ($200) or Matouk ($246), according to Quince’s “Beyond Compare” pricing table — which is updated monthly for accuracy. The math begs the question: why spend double (or more) for the same level of quality?
Price: $89.90, Traditional Retail: $200
Quince’s Turkish Classic Bath Towels are lightweight yet highly absorbent, crafted in Turkey and available in a range of soothing organic colorways like “Linen” a warm, ultra-light neutral — and “Mist” a soothing baby blue. These bathroom ideas are a fan-favorite, coming in strong with a near-perfect 4.9/5 star average.
And yes, the reviews back up the buzz: “These are honestly the best towels. I work in luxury travel, so we talk a lot about this kind of touch. I love these — they make me want to stay wrapped up in these huge, fluffy towels forever.”
Or, anecdotally, my friends (who never typically talk towels) will not let me hear the end of how much they love Quince.
Price: $89.90, Traditional Retail: $156
For those who prefer ultra-breezy towels, the waffle bundle couldn't be more ideal. Made from 100% organic long-staple Turkish cotton, these towels sit at the lightest end of Quince’s weight scale. They’re soft, fast-drying, and add a chic texture to any bathroom. Reviewers rave that they’re the “best towels” they’ve ever used.
Essentially, these terry bundles feel like the internet’s best-kept open secret — until now. So go on, try them for yourself.
Price: $74.90, Traditional Retail: $158
Impatient? You may have just met your match. All of Quince’s towels are designed to dry fairly fast, but if you need your towels moisture-free in record time, look no further than this ribbed variety. Plush yet lightweight, this is a modern bathroom idea that's cushy enough to impress guests and features a unique texture that feels as good as it looks.
Price: $29.90, Traditional Retail: $54
True luxury lies in the little things — and nowhere is that more evident than in the details inside a bathroom. Especially when entertaining, the right touches make all the difference. Take a cue from a five-star hotel: keep a neatly stacked or rolled basket of these plush hand towels beside the sink, with a woven bin beneath for easy disposal. Single-use terry? Guests might never want to leave.
Price: $49.90, Traditional Retail: $100
Not ready to dive into a full set? This two-towel duo is perfect for a trial run. Priced under $50, it gives you just enough terry to luxuriate in the softness throughout the week — or try mixing and matching two of every color for a coordinated collection of earthy neutrals.
Quince towels — with their transparent pricing, sourcing, and manufacturing practices — answer all of the questions you might have previously held about hotel-quality bath linens, but leave a good one behind: why did you ever pay more in the first place?
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
6 Living Room Color Mistakes That Are Making Your Space Feel Small and Claustrophobic
For a living room that feels capacious rather than confined, experts urge you to steer clear of these shades
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
We Found the 'Deflated Decor' You're Seeing in All the Coolest Homes Right Now, But Didn't Know Where to Buy
What happens when metal meets an air pump? You get these mind-defying objects
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
You Know Her for Cardigans — But Jenni Kayne's Candles Are Just as Chic
These non-basic, non-pollutant candles capture the essence of life’s most beautiful places
By Julia Demer Published
-
Brigette Romanek Just Invented the Coffee Table 'Canyon' — And It's My New Favorite Way to Display Books
The designer’s latest Crate & Barrel collection turns storage into statement, starting with a coffee table that makes your best-looking books part of the display
By Julia Demer Published
-
Modernism Week Has Me House Hunting, but While a New Home Isn't on the Cards for Me, Shopping the Look Is Easy
Bringing together the best of mid-century and desert modernism, Palm Springs décor is any inherently cool, and totally timeless
By Devin Toolen Published
-
CB2's Stylish New Collaboration With "The White Lotus" Will Save You Spending $3,000 on a Hotel Room
Celebrating the show’s highly anticipated third season in Thailand, the collaboration has all the ingredients for an indulgent escape (sans TSA)
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Fashion Designer's Collab With USM Sees the Design Classic Turned Into a Bed and Armchairs for the First Time
Armando Cabral blends his West African heritage with European craftsmanship in a bold, modular collection for Swiss brand USM
By Julia Demer Published
-
It's Not Just for Pillowcases — This Smooth, Skin-Friendly Silk Comforter From Cozy Earth Is the Ultimate Bedding Upgrade
We may not know exactly what heaven feels like, but 100% Mulberry silk is probably close
By Julia Demer Published
-
Goodbye, Ugly Organizers — This Architectural Utensil Storage Has a Clever Hidden Detail to Stop Your Knives 'Dulling'
"The Base" by Material is a kitchen countertop organizer with a hidden attraction — and after a week together, I can confirm: the feelings are mutual
By Julia Demer Published
-
Velvet, Skirts, and Punchy Patterns — Lulu and Georgia's Spring Collection Oozes Refined Maximalism
From pieces drenched in pattern to furniture softened with skirts, Lulu and Georgia's spring collection is whimsical, yet refined in nature
By Devin Toolen Published