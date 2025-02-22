Quince Towels May Just Be the Internet's Best Worst-Kept Secret — Low Price, High Quality? I'm Stocking Up

We’ve all been there: you grab an unassuming bath bundle, only to find that it’s the same cost as a cross-country flight — what gives? Chances are, if you’re a chronic podcast listener, TikTok scroller, or avid online shopper, you’ve already found the solution. But if you're one of the few blissfully detached from hours of screen time, allow me to fill you in on Quince towels.

Two words: 1) transparent 2) pricing. If I could tack on a third, it would be “quality.” The real selling point of Quince towels lies in their candor — they show exactly how their prices are determined. Made from premium materials like 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, these bundles don’t hide behind lofty price tags. Instead, the brand cuts out the pesky middleman — eliminating sourcing agents, warehousing fees, wholesalers, and retail markups — while maintaining ethical standards and paying fair wages. The result is luxury-level towels at shockingly reasonable prices (essentially, every day is a Quince sale day).

Take Quince’s best-selling Classic Bath Sheet bundle: two of the best bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths for just $89.99. You can compare that to Coyuchi ($200) or Matouk ($246), according to Quince’s “Beyond Compare” pricing table — which is updated monthly for accuracy. The math begs the question: why spend double (or more) for the same level of quality?

Turkish Classic Bath Sheet Bundle View at Quince Price: $89.90, Traditional Retail: $200 Quince’s Turkish Classic Bath Towels are lightweight yet highly absorbent, crafted in Turkey and available in a range of soothing organic colorways like “Linen” a warm, ultra-light neutral — and “Mist” a soothing baby blue. These bathroom ideas are a fan-favorite, coming in strong with a near-perfect 4.9/5 star average.

And yes, the reviews back up the buzz: “These are honestly the best towels. I work in luxury travel, so we talk a lot about this kind of touch. I love these — they make me want to stay wrapped up in these huge, fluffy towels forever.”

Or, anecdotally, my friends (who never typically talk towels) will not let me hear the end of how much they love Quince.

Organic Turkish Waffle Bath Sheet Bundle View at Quince Price: $89.90, Traditional Retail: $156 For those who prefer ultra-breezy towels, the waffle bundle couldn't be more ideal. Made from 100% organic long-staple Turkish cotton, these towels sit at the lightest end of Quince’s weight scale. They’re soft, fast-drying, and add a chic texture to any bathroom. Reviewers rave that they’re the “best towels” they’ve ever used.

Essentially, these terry bundles feel like the internet’s best-kept open secret — until now. So go on, try them for yourself.

Turkish Ribbed Quick Dry Bath Sheets, Set of 2 View at Quince Price: $74.90, Traditional Retail: $158 Impatient? You may have just met your match. All of Quince’s towels are designed to dry fairly fast, but if you need your towels moisture-free in record time, look no further than this ribbed variety. Plush yet lightweight, this is a modern bathroom idea that's cushy enough to impress guests and features a unique texture that feels as good as it looks. Turkish Classic Hand Towel, Set of 2 View at Quince Price: $29.90, Traditional Retail: $54 True luxury lies in the little things — and nowhere is that more evident than in the details inside a bathroom. Especially when entertaining, the right touches make all the difference. Take a cue from a five-star hotel: keep a neatly stacked or rolled basket of these plush hand towels beside the sink, with a woven bin beneath for easy disposal. Single-use terry? Guests might never want to leave. Turkish Waffle Terry Bath Towels, Set of 2 View at Quince Price: $49.90, Traditional Retail: $100 Not ready to dive into a full set? This two-towel duo is perfect for a trial run. Priced under $50, it gives you just enough terry to luxuriate in the softness throughout the week — or try mixing and matching two of every color for a coordinated collection of earthy neutrals.

Quince towels — with their transparent pricing, sourcing, and manufacturing practices — answer all of the questions you might have previously held about hotel-quality bath linens, but leave a good one behind: why did you ever pay more in the first place?