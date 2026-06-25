This Smart Light Transforms Your Garden Parasol Into a Floor Lamp — It's Wireless, Under £40, and Quickly Clicks Into Place Using Magnets

Plus, discover similar styles to shop, including a speaker-light that attaches to your parasol

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Newgarden Lima Rechargeable Portable Umbrella Light
(Image credit: Newgarden)

There's nothing quite like the pressure of pulling out an overly complicated instruction manual for the lighting you forgot to set up, mere moments before your guests are due to arrive. If you're anything like me, you'd probably give up and resign to moving the party indoors once it gets dark. But with this summer set to be a hot one, and most UK homes lacking air-con, who wants to leave the relief of a cool evening breeze for a stuffy kitchen?

The Newgarden Lima LED Rechargeable Light, which you can buy from Lights.co.uk solves that problem, saving you the headache of setting it up and the future of your evening soirée. The secret? It’s magnetic, meaning all you have to do is pull the doughnut-shaped halves apart and connect them back together around the stem of your parasol.

This affordable, easy-to-assemble, and sleek outdoor lighting idea is ideal for a Pinterest-worthy garden party. Plus, with no wires or fixtures, there's no reason you couldn't use it in other places, too: on the table, on steps, maybe even mounted to a wall using a strong magnet?

Thankfully, there’s the option to adjust the brightness and color. That’s right, no need to frighten your guests with that clinical bright white lighting the midges and moths are obsessed with (research shows that bugs are more attracted to cool white lights than warm lights). And as it’s remote-controlled, you can do all that from the comfort of your garden chair with a glass of wine in hand.

Still looking for a suitable alternative? Here are six other contenders I’m considering for my next evening garden party.

Don’t worry if you’re not one for parasols and hanging lights. You can get the same low-effort installation and warmth from low-level solar path lights, but with a very gentle, enchanting glow.

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Annalise Smith
Annalise Smith
Contributing Writer

Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.