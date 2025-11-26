M&S Just Launched This Neon Christmas Light That Brings Some Serious Cool Factor to Your Decorating This Year

Holiday decor is half about the lighting and half about everything else. A tree with no string lights? A window with no candle? A cozy living room with the overhead light on? It's all an instant miss — warm, spirited lighting is crucial in turning your home into that festive holiday grotto.

That said, I like my Christmas lighting ideas to be layered. A lamp here, and a few candles there, and as of late, a glowing neon sign hanging on the wall. That's right, the retro flicker of neon lighting is the perfect cherry on top of holiday decorating, and something like this Marks & Spencer's Neon Bow Light feels like it has some serious cool factor.

In a way, incorporating a neon light into your Christmas decor may feel a little unconventional, but when you think about it, it's really the ultimate festive detail. It's nostalgic (I'm instantly taken into the world of Ralphie Parker's A Christmas Story), it provides a soft glow throughout the room, and (depending on the motif) you can even leave it up past the holidays.





M&S Neon Bow Light £29 at Marks and Spencer UK If you've been doing your fair share of Christmas shopping already, I'm sure you've noticed all of the holiday bow decor. I love it — it feels festive without being too Christmassy, where you feel the need to take it all down on December 26th. A bow-shaped neon light brings a playful twist to the trend. This piece is 40 x 34 centimeters and operates with a wall plug-in. Simple.



Whether you want a neon light that shows off your chic, trend-setting side, or a piece that feels a little more traditionally festive, I've, of course, done a bit of digging.

Below are a few of my favorite neon, alternative Christmas lights to shop for. Just consider me one of Santa's elves at this point!

John Lewis Neon Star Light in White £35 at John Lewis This neon star light is a best-seller and has 19 five-star reviews (out of 20). You can hang this piece on the wall, over the mantel, or even in the window. One reviewer says, they" bought two so I could hang one in each of the front room windows — and I'm so pleased I did as they look beautiful. It's my favorite Christmas decoration. Although I'm tempted to have them up all year round!" Habitat Red Fab-Yule-Ous Light Up Christmas Decoration £14.40 at Habitat UK This table-top sign reads 'Fab-Yule-Ous' (get it?) and definitely feels like a more 'cool-girl' piece. You can subtly style this on a side table in your living room or place it as a chic bit of bar cart decor. While the cut-out makes it appear black, the backing is actually clear, and it is battery-operated. Selfridges Neon Reindeer Warm-White Christmas Sign £40 at Selfridges I recently included this neon reindeer sign from Selfridges in a Christmas wreath alternatives round-up, and it's safe to say that I'm loving the idea of incorporating it into this season's decor. Something about the white light and reindeer motif feels a little more sophisticated as far as neon signs go. Selfridges Neon Flex Candy Cane Christmas Ornament £40 at Selfridges Once you're on the Selfridges site, it's worth scrolling through the neon light sections. The brand has everything from classic candy canes and Christmas trees to a pink and orange penguin as a neon light. Something for both the kitschy Christmas decor lovers and the minimalists who want to jazz things up. John Lewis Neon Holly Light in Red/Green £35 at John Lewis Deck the hall with boughs of holly, right? Though a neon light makes your space a little more playful, the red and green foliage design brings us back to that classic yuletide spirit. Neonawall Happy New Year Neon Sign £19.54 at Amazon UK Of course, the holiday season doesn't end in December. Maybe you don't celebrate Christmas in your home, or maybe you simply want to make the most of your Black Friday shopping, but either way, this Happy New Year neon light is the ideal way to carry on a little festivity throughout your hosting plans.

Though neon Christmas lights have an undeniable retro-maximalist flair, something about them still feels chic and streamlined to me, making them what I would consider the perfect pairing to a Christmas twig tree — stylish, yet sleek.