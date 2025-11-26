M&S Just Launched This Neon Christmas Light That Brings Some Serious Cool Factor to Your Decorating This Year

Holiday decor is half about the lighting and half about everything else. A tree with no string lights? A window with no candle? A cozy living room with the overhead light on? It's all an instant miss — warm, spirited lighting is crucial in turning your home into that festive holiday grotto.

That said, I like my Christmas lighting ideas to be layered. A lamp here, and a few candles there, and as of late, a glowing neon sign hanging on the wall. That's right, the retro flicker of neon lighting is the perfect cherry on top of holiday decorating, and something like this Marks & Spencer's Neon Bow Light feels like it has some serious cool factor.

In a way, incorporating a neon light into your Christmas decor may feel a little unconventional, but when you think about it, it's really the ultimate festive detail. It's nostalgic (I'm instantly taken into the world of Ralphie Parker's A Christmas Story), it provides a soft glow throughout the room, and (depending on the motif) you can even leave it up past the holidays.

Whether you want a neon light that shows off your chic, trend-setting side, or a piece that feels a little more traditionally festive, I've, of course, done a bit of digging.

Below are a few of my favorite neon, alternative Christmas lights to shop for. Just consider me one of Santa's elves at this point!

Though neon Christmas lights have an undeniable retro-maximalist flair, something about them still feels chic and streamlined to me, making them what I would consider the perfect pairing to a Christmas twig tree — stylish, yet sleek.

